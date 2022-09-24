Recent Post
67 comments
Her facial expressions are classic😂😂😂 she looks like she not buying any of what he saying.
Who would.
Only real diamonds cut glass-
She’s doing on purpose…
She is clearly constipated — needs more fiber in her diet.
Mick is going down with the rest of the staff during IQ45’s crime spree, he is trying to do the rehab tour but not selling it as well as Barr did. The Republicans in Congress broke their oath by not voting to impeach, and not voting to convict. 45 days until midterms, hold them accountable and fire those that enabled Criminal-1.
It would be an insult to American justice system for Trump to get away with his accountability
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 Lol, I’m not wrong, just like I wasn’t wrong about the special Master blowing up in Trump’s face.
And I’ll vote for Howdy doody before I vote for Trump, because Trump will never be able to run again after this.
@ÚLFHÉÐNAR you’re not catching on about the documents. I mean you’re asking about a receipt for something that you can’t identify. You’re either not catching on or you literally believe you’re proving something. Not wasting any more time on it go ahead and claim victory, you need to win something at some point right? You seem to really enjoy the inflation, gas, crime, collapsed borders, violence, corruption and you’re going to vote for it regardless. You either hate America or you’re nowhere close to my league as far as debating facts. Both make your questions less appealing to address. You have a lot to learn and understand and until you get your head out of the sand, you’re going to remain dumber than rocks. Get back to me after the midterms bud.
@ÚLFHÉÐNAR you owe me for this one, I figured out a way to break it down to your level. Let’s play out your issues. You’re all about this receipt thing so this should do it. Let’s say you’re a judge and you have a defendant in front of you at night court. You inform the defendant he has been charged with theft and the defendant said he has receipts to prove he’s innocent. You then show the items to him and he produces the receipt or doesn’t. You didn’t say “you stole some items but I don’t know what they are but prove you didn’t anyway”. Good luck if this doesn’t work. 😐
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 “there is zero evidence these documents were declassified.” 11th circuit Court.
You lose.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 you need to learn how to answer a question directly.
Without asserting your opinion or narrative.
It’s people like you that give us conservatives a bad name.
So just stop with your bullshit.
Trump’s lawyers will go to jail before Trump himself is indicated 😁🤣😂😄
Not “will”. They HAVE already done it; some ARE in the process of doing jail time. More will follow suit, yes. There’s two realistic options as lawyers working for Trump: you do everything he tells you and go to jail … OR…. you don’t do everything he tells you and he fires you or you quit. His troubles are too much, too frequent…
No one, two, three, four or five lawyers could, in full time, help Trump solve all his endless legal and civil issues.
He will be in endless court trials until he dies, which isn’t going to be that long, given how unhealthy he is, even with the best of medicine money/the government does for him…
NO MAN, much less former president, will ever have the kinds of endless legal issues Trump has in the history of the known Milky Way. This man is a very deviant narcissist who has spent his entire adult life scamming society and he’s not going to stop even now, in his 70s… because the man’s entire life is a scam.
CLIENT: Whats two and two?
TRUMP LAWYER: Whatever you want it to be.
I don’t know who they are…..
Never met them…….
Mick is going down with the rest of the staff during IQ45’s crime spree, he is trying to do the rehab tour but not selling it as well as Barr did. DOJ is running out of the plea bargain forms. The Republicans in Congress broke their oath by not voting to impeach, and not voting to convict. 45 days until midterms, hold them accountable and fire those that enabled Criminal-1.
So will his kids if SDNY gets their way in their massive fraud case again the whole family.
Anyone remember when Mulvaney was known for his integrity? Me neither
We stand on the edge of potentially the biggest bubble in real estate history. The illegitimate Biden Regime has destroyed the family , the economy, the housing market—oh yes and the Nation …
@EDUARDO whattttt????? You sound DAF
@Daz & Meeka 😂😂😂😂😂right that’s what I said
@D T
Islame out of iran
#Mahsa_Amini
Judge Dearie and the 11th Circuit Court are cleaning up ‘Judge’ Cannon’s train wreck.
She fell for Trump and his ideology over her oath to office.
I’m always a glutton for punishment when I click on anything Mulvaney. He try so hard to straddle the fence.
JOE IS BREAKS DOWN AMERICA.
ONLY TRUMP TO FIGHT BY AMERICA.
Mick is going down with the rest of the staff during IQ45’s crime spree, he is trying to do the rehab tour but not selling it as well as Barr did. Barr covered up with IQ45, no way Mick was not in the loop. The Republicans in Congress broke their oath by not voting to impeach, and not voting to convict. 45 days until midterms, hold them accountable and fire those that enabled Criminal-1.
…a glutton for punishment… but I agree with you also.
@Lyseight1 L corrected. Thanks.
We stand on the edge of potentially the biggest bubble in real estate history. The illegitimate Biden Regime has destroyed the family , the economy, the housing market—oh yes and the Nation …
Even if it was purely political, everyone who’s testifying is being 100% truthful and they are going to bring down Trump not the politicizing of the January 6 commission members. Mulvaney as honest as he speaking today was and is the political obstructionist and was definitely one while he was serving for Hump
Mick let me help you out because even as a non law school grad that question is super simple: the current president and that’s it. Period. End of story.
@Phil Groves If that where true the whole fiasco woulda been done in time for happy hour…………
@Sean McCartney In this case, Sean, we can point to 418 US 683 (1974) United States vs. Nixon. One of the most poignant passages reads thus, and I quote:
“We conclude that when the ground for asserting privilege as to subpoenaed materials sought for use in a criminal trial is based only on the generalized interest in confidentiality, it cannot prevail over the fundamental demands of due process of law in the fair administration of criminal justice.”
Basically, SCOTUS set precedent back in the 1970’s – when a crime is being investigated, privilege is negated in favor of justice. Doesn’t matter if it’s the current, or a past, executive. So, yeah, it’s pretty straightforward.
Also, a former executive may petition the current executive for privilege – but the current executive holds ultimate powers – not a former, common citizen.
And there’s this bit of legal fact: “Counterposed against the assertion of presidential (executive) privilege is the power of Congress to obtain information upon which to legislate, to oversee the carrying out of its legislation, to check and root out corruption and wrongdoing in the Executive Branch, involving both the legislating and appropriating function of Congress, and in the final analysis to impeach the President, the Vice President, and all civil officers of the Federal Government.” (from the professional legal website, FindLaw)
So, any way you want look at this issue, Sean – Donnie ain’t got no say. Period.
We stand on the edge of potentially the biggest bubble in real estate history. The illegitimate Biden Regime has destroyed the family , the economy, the housing market—oh yes and the Nation …
@George Layton You noticed?
@Sean McCartney
What has Duncan Hunter to do with this?
Is Mick Mulvaney making statements from a political perspective? YES.
Mick…. we haven’t forgotten you been part of that cult… we will never forget
I mean fundamentally that’s ad hominem. Either what he says is valid or it isn’t.
Mick is going down with the rest of the staff during IQ45’s crime spree, he is trying to do the rehab tour but not selling it as well as Barr did. The Republicans in Congress broke their oath by not voting to impeach, and not voting to convict. 45 days until midterms, hold them accountable and fire those that enabled Criminal-1.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 how are Bidens followers cult members? Do they have Biden flags all over the place and never believe anybody but his word like Trumps cultists. Can you explain your reasoning?
There is only ONE EXECUTIVE! Obama does not have executive privilege, Bush doesn’t, Clinton doesn’t and neither does TRUMP!
Biden has it until a new President is elected.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 so you don’t know what the word cult means, polly.
anyway, so you agree trump stole top secret national security documents and refused to return them and should be locked up.
There’s 6:38 I’ll never get back. Mick is walking a tightrope trying not to anger the cult base. His answers are anemic.
I’d ask why they even bring him on but the new CNN ownership is trying to turn them into fox news, which is very sad
Why are we listening to the guy who told us to “get over it, quid pro quo happens all the time, “during the first impeachment?
“Whether or not Trump gets his own executive privilege”
that’s an easy question for me, Mick. He doesn’t get executive privilege. It belongs to the office, not the person
They are putting this Vile man on to give a confusing answer that is not true. Stop both siding, stop giving these people airtime with little push back.
Not so fast Jason! Like it or not its a perk!
@Tracie Sue Quentin The name of the game is RATINGS Tracie
Oh great, more TDS by CNN spewing out nonsense about the document hoax 😂
We stand on the edge of potentially the biggest bubble in real estate history. The illegitimate Biden Regime has destroyed the family , the economy, the housing market—oh yes and the Nation …
The ancients taught us to fear “hubris,” and the Bible teaches the sin of pride. I am always amazed that American conservatives are not more suspicious of self-proclaimed historical uniqueness. But proclaim it they do, as if trying to reassure themselves against the blasts of what looks like a very bad season. Hitchen
The best way to detect someone who lacks integrity is to listen to what they say and watch what they do. They only do the right thing, when they think it is safe.
The good thing of being republican is that you can eat mcdonalds without being guilty (this is not intended to offend anyone)
Mick’s not getting out unscathed either….just being associated with 45 Admin is a huge ZEROING OUT on your credentials
Mick needs some love, he and the GOP have lost their way…
Haven’t the courts already ruled that no former president has any executive privilege that overrides the actual current presidents (trump is no longer “the executive”)? Biden has already decided to not grant any executive privileges to trump, so why is Mulvani allowed to come on and muddle the matter?
Remember, this is the guy that totally idolizes Putin!
“If they want to be taken seriously, [they can’t take vacation]” right after he pointed out why no one on his side of the aisle takes it (or will take it) seriously no matter what. 🙄