95 comments
We need to bring Paul Whelan home. How sad this is. Bring him home.
@Shaun W
You should lead a parade for big brit & all the others suffering in the horrible oppressive U.S. (You can choose what flag to fly)
@B hall Nope, but I’ll tune in. 😉
Tell that to your buddy Pootin.
Military men & women are questioning everything they were taught now that traitor Biden left an American soldier behind as a POW for a criminal Biden has committed the worst case of treason ever by a president or government official FJB
Biden’s diplomatic skills are very poor. The relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia has reached its lowest point. Biden’s political wisdom is not as good as Trump’s
This country NEEDS to make more noise to bring Paul Whelan home too. BRING HIM HOME!!
@ONE FOR ALL okay. So people lying. Im not 100% sure. Thought i heard and seen otherwise. And after years they could have had a change of heart and not allowed it.
No keep the spy in Russia he could be a double agent a traitor!!!🤔🤔🤔
@Charles L Jones Clinton and Obama pardoned FALN
They detonated over 120 bombs in the U.S. and killed 5 people and injured over 80 people according to the Department of Homeland Security
Look up 1999 FALN controversy
It’s very real.
@James Jingle that guy was in NK during Obamas term.
NK shipped him back so he didnt die on their soil.
@J Gaffney whatever, the man was a United States Marine. That’s how you treat the people who protect the freedom you have 🤡
We let someone known as the “Merchant of Death” go for an athlete….
Who cares if it’s “different,” it never should have happened at all. It would have been much more beneficial for the entire world for them both to remain in prison.
@Kewlzter TC doesn’t apply to existing convictions.
@Kam Man it’s still on the state level. Vote for a better governor.
@Kewlzter TC doesn’t matter if it’s federal or not its still the government. And that hasn’t changed.
@Kewlzter TC I need a clown for a party
What are your rates?
That was a manipulative move for Russia, they over sentence her so they could use that to negotiate, on top of that she still served 10months. I wonder what really happen🤔
@Bruce Some guy She had several vape pens. Your opinion of whether it’s enough is irrelevant. This is Russian law and you don’t get a say.
Finally someone with perspective
@FirstName LastName so youre pro russia then?
@Bruce Some guy plenty .
Britt needs to come into this country quietly, no parades or fanfare! A Marine imprisoned in Russia 4 years now, who fought for Brittany’s country that she hates so much has been left behind, because Joe is needs votes for 2024; hope your happy B.G.
Break another country’s laws especially drug laws do the time.
B.G needs to be thankful every second that she wasn’t busted in Malaysia, Philippines or the Middle East, China , because she would’ve been given an immediate death penalty.
Hope B.G. is happy the Russian citizens have to worry about the “Merchant of Death” free on Russian soil now, the world just became even more unsafe. Hope your happy B.G.
Thank you. Just evil. Hateful.
Bring Paul Home , breaks my heart to hear him say why not him?
@Сергей Монин I can’t imagine what we would have to do for Paul In exchange?
@Blackwater TV ya and I’m hearing he has a more serious spy charges against him. Even tho it’s only hearsay.
@Blac Black ->Griner is. She is a drug user who broke another countrys laws. The marine, since he is white and fought for our country….who cares. The black lesbian is more important. Now… we know who the losers are.
@Blackwater TV not true but even if it was, they should have just said no deal and let Grinner rot!
Definitely a stark indication of what everyone values. For better or worse
@joshuaoha so tell me who would you choosen??? Ha do you tjink there öike 100s you can choose from??? Cmon tell us
@Count Choculitis finally somone witha brain.
@Trial by Wombat so cartels ans others criminals did get wespons bcs this guy was in jail? Do you read what u you write?
OMG “the beautiful cheek bones….she’s striking”… What the heck was that?!😂😂😂
@UFO _vid No
@Владимир Михайленко the voice say husband.
@리 지 Biden international skills are inconsistent and politically motivated. Believe he is incapable of common sense judgement. Sad. Appreciate your thoughts 😃. Best to you and those you care about.
@arnhay Tambien tenemos la coca de Hunter.
A basketball player for one the world’s most dangerous arms dealers. That sounds about fair
Putin
That fowlkes is another Putin win ? FJB
You think russia stopped selling illegal arms that day? And now it will resume, I suppose? See, I think his #2 stepped in almost immediately, as a “dealer” is neither a consumer nor producer, and merely a middle-man. I don’t think even one single bullet was effected by his arrest, not one step slowed. A russian pensioner that is Putins friend for any american is a good deal to me.
@Сергей Монин Moral of the story: Don’t try to steal from the government or else you would be dishonorably discharged
@trevor empty you mean don’t steal from the government
Arms dealers are legitimately one of the types of people who SHOULD NEVER be considered for prisoner swaps. The freedom of one person or a few is NOT WORTH the kind of havoc and death men like Victor Bout will inevitably inflict.
@Rider 38 im good. so how much in weight of drugs did she have?
And you think he can still do business after being a marked man. Nobody outside of Russia would be willing to do business with him. Chances are he will be terminated once he steps out of Russia.
@Bruce Some guy Enough to be against the law.
@Rider 38 enough for 10 years of prison? And I’ll answer it for you. Less than a gram. So you know….. a lot.
She must be so proud of her country…
You ignorant racists sure aren’t
Sje loves her country pls go back and read WHY SHE TOOK THE KNEE…
She will still not care. And should have been left there
I doubt it. We’ll see
We have had strain relationships with Russia for decades. And yet people still go over there. Even when the state department says be careful I’m going to Russia. Can’t get mad at the state department when they can’t get you out.
No need to try to smuggle drugs into another country and everything will be fine …)
@Владимир Михайленко 9 years for cannabis oil prescribed by a doctor? That’s not right. That’s evil.
USA actually released a recommendation not to travel to Russia last year. They do it for every country. My friend who is not a USA citizen always checks them and says they are really good.
Funny how many different nationalities around the world visit Russia even those who visited during the World Cup yet the leftist US government finds it difficult
I can’t help feeling that this was a huge win for Russia. No disrespect intended, but the real hard call for President Biden would have been to leave Griner in Russia.
Griner is free while more Americans languish in prison for the same “crimes”…and at the same time some arms dealer is now also free while Americans are assumed to be terrorists and mass murderers when they buy things to defend themselves with.
Come on, man.
I find it concerning that a guy who didn’t break the law and has been there for years is left behind while a person who did break the law and has been there for a fraction of the time is home. To be clear, they should both be home but it makes one wonder whether one person’s level of fame (i.e. sport figure) had something to do with the selection process. Also, with all due respect to the two American hostages (that’s what they really should be called), it seems to me that this was a VERY one sided trade. Trading a person who is and will be responsible for murdering people, for a person who violated a relatively minor law shows very poor negotiating skills and just encourages Putin to take more American hostages.
As a general rule once you have been convicted of espionage you have broken the law.
it isn’t the sport figure, it is the skin color, because that is what we have digressed to again. Skin color is more important than character. (white mans view) so judge me if you want. This is what happens when you play “race” relations and “pronouns” America will reap what it sews and the innocent bystanders will be punished
@myexes callme tictac Yep it really does amaze me that the average American voter can’t see this.
Illegally spying _is_ definitely breaking the law.
Prayers for Paul release as well.
@Greg Huff Its you’re not your🙂 ME wanting Paul home makes me a racist? You people and Fox intertainment news is all you’re talking about today, about this black woman coming home before Paul!! Mind you Paul was begging trump when he was in office to get him home?
@JJ I don’t watch “fox news’ never have. I’m a free thinking American of The United States. Media doesn’t influence my thoughts or opinions. Your feeble mind couldn’t ever comprehend the concept but that is your issue. Keep drinking the kool-aid and thing it’ll taste different. It won’t. Think for yourself. CNN is no different than faux news dude. Wake up.
@Greg Huff Greg we DONE!! You can’t comprehend this BUT A LOT OF US ARE HAPPY SHE’S HOME!! SO DEAL😏!!!!!!!!!!!!!💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
@JJ you are missing the bigger picture and it doesn’t matter to me. Have fun being “happy” and either willfuly ignorant or just plain stupid. Either way enjoy!!! 😃
@Greg Huff TOTALLY ENJOYING IT!! Call me ignorant, been call worse luv!! She’s home, so what can you do? Can you change it? NNOPE😏💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
After reading through these comments I see alot of disappointment from Americans on this deal. Hopefully people will start to wake up when it comes to this administration and its priorities.
Can’t believe there are still a few that think Grinder trade was good. One man that supplies arms to our enemies free for a man that bounces a ball.
@Dan Tay That ain’t no woman.
@Charles 😁😁😁
@Charles that’s a IT for all I care lmao
Can’t believe you did not know he would be released in a few years time and the idiocy in you thinking some who bounces ball is not human. Your thinking is definitely AWESOME
@Sam Onigbinde dude this person supplied child armies in Africa… EVERY DAY that man is behind bars, the world is a safer place… he has friends in very high places and can imagine he will get back to work as soon as possible… but who cares right? It’s just those poor countries that offer no resources or tourism and as long we get our WNBA player back I DONT CARE!
I congratulate Ms Griner! However, her indiscretion cost the country big!