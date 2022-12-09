95 comments

    1. @Shaun W
      You should lead a parade for big brit & all the others suffering in the horrible oppressive U.S. (You can choose what flag to fly)

      Reply

    4. Military men & women are questioning everything they were taught now that traitor Biden left an American soldier behind as a POW for a criminal Biden has committed the worst case of treason ever by a president or government official FJB

      Reply

    5. Biden’s diplomatic skills are very poor. The relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia has reached its lowest point. Biden’s political wisdom is not as good as Trump’s

      Reply

      Reply

    1. @ONE FOR ALL okay. So people lying. Im not 100% sure. Thought i heard and seen otherwise. And after years they could have had a change of heart and not allowed it.

      Reply

    3. @Charles L Jones Clinton and Obama pardoned FALN

      They detonated over 120 bombs in the U.S. and killed 5 people and injured over 80 people according to the Department of Homeland Security

      Look up 1999 FALN controversy

      It’s very real.

      Reply

    5. ​@J Gaffney whatever, the man was a United States Marine. That’s how you treat the people who protect the freedom you have 🤡

      Reply

  4. We let someone known as the “Merchant of Death” go for an athlete….
    Who cares if it’s “different,” it never should have happened at all. It would have been much more beneficial for the entire world for them both to remain in prison.

    Reply

      Reply

  5. That was a manipulative move for Russia, they over sentence her so they could use that to negotiate, on top of that she still served 10months. I wonder what really happen🤔

    Reply

    1. @Bruce Some guy She had several vape pens. Your opinion of whether it’s enough is irrelevant. This is Russian law and you don’t get a say.

      Reply

      Reply

  6. Britt needs to come into this country quietly, no parades or fanfare! A Marine imprisoned in Russia 4 years now, who fought for Brittany’s country that she hates so much has been left behind, because Joe is needs votes for 2024; hope your happy B.G.
    Break another country’s laws especially drug laws do the time.
    B.G needs to be thankful every second that she wasn’t busted in Malaysia, Philippines or the Middle East, China , because she would’ve been given an immediate death penalty.
    Hope B.G. is happy the Russian citizens have to worry about the “Merchant of Death” free on Russian soil now, the world just became even more unsafe. Hope your happy B.G.

    Reply

    2. @Blackwater TV ya and I’m hearing he has a more serious spy charges against him. Even tho it’s only hearsay.

      Reply

    3. @Blac Black ->Griner is. She is a drug user who broke another countrys laws. The marine, since he is white and fought for our country….who cares. The black lesbian is more important. Now… we know who the losers are.

      Reply

      Reply

      Reply

    2. @joshuaoha so tell me who would you choosen??? Ha do you tjink there öike 100s you can choose from??? Cmon tell us

      Reply

    4. @Trial by Wombat so cartels ans others criminals did get wespons bcs this guy was in jail? Do you read what u you write?

      Reply

      Reply

    4. @리 지 Biden international skills are inconsistent and politically motivated. Believe he is incapable of common sense judgement. Sad. Appreciate your thoughts 😃. Best to you and those you care about.

      Reply

    3. You think russia stopped selling illegal arms that day? And now it will resume, I suppose? See, I think his #2 stepped in almost immediately, as a “dealer” is neither a consumer nor producer, and merely a middle-man. I don’t think even one single bullet was effected by his arrest, not one step slowed. A russian pensioner that is Putins friend for any american is a good deal to me.

      Reply

    4. @Сергей Монин Moral of the story: Don’t try to steal from the government or else you would be dishonorably discharged

      Reply

  11. Arms dealers are legitimately one of the types of people who SHOULD NEVER be considered for prisoner swaps. The freedom of one person or a few is NOT WORTH the kind of havoc and death men like Victor Bout will inevitably inflict.

    Reply

      Reply

    3. And you think he can still do business after being a marked man. Nobody outside of Russia would be willing to do business with him. Chances are he will be terminated once he steps out of Russia.

      Reply

    5. @Rider 38 enough for 10 years of prison? And I’ll answer it for you. Less than a gram. So you know….. a lot.

      Reply

      Reply

  13. We have had strain relationships with Russia for decades. And yet people still go over there. Even when the state department says be careful I’m going to Russia. Can’t get mad at the state department when they can’t get you out.

    Reply

    1. No need to try to smuggle drugs into another country and everything will be fine …)

      Reply

    2. @Владимир Михайленко 9 years for cannabis oil prescribed by a doctor? That’s not right. That’s evil.

      Reply

    3. USA actually released a recommendation not to travel to Russia last year. They do it for every country. My friend who is not a USA citizen always checks them and says they are really good.

      Reply

    4. Funny how many different nationalities around the world visit Russia even those who visited during the World Cup yet the leftist US government finds it difficult

      Reply

      Reply

  14. I can’t help feeling that this was a huge win for Russia. No disrespect intended, but the real hard call for President Biden would have been to leave Griner in Russia.

    Reply

  15. Griner is free while more Americans languish in prison for the same “crimes”…and at the same time some arms dealer is now also free while Americans are assumed to be terrorists and mass murderers when they buy things to defend themselves with.

    Come on, man.

    Reply

  16. I find it concerning that a guy who didn’t break the law and has been there for years is left behind while a person who did break the law and has been there for a fraction of the time is home. To be clear, they should both be home but it makes one wonder whether one person’s level of fame (i.e. sport figure) had something to do with the selection process. Also, with all due respect to the two American hostages (that’s what they really should be called), it seems to me that this was a VERY one sided trade. Trading a person who is and will be responsible for murdering people, for a person who violated a relatively minor law shows very poor negotiating skills and just encourages Putin to take more American hostages.

    Reply

      Reply

    3. it isn’t the sport figure, it is the skin color, because that is what we have digressed to again. Skin color is more important than character. (white mans view) so judge me if you want. This is what happens when you play “race” relations and “pronouns” America will reap what it sews and the innocent bystanders will be punished

      Reply

    1. @Greg Huff Its you’re not your🙂 ME wanting Paul home makes me a racist? You people and Fox intertainment news is all you’re talking about today, about this black woman coming home before Paul!! Mind you Paul was begging trump when he was in office to get him home?

      Reply

    2. @JJ I don’t watch “fox news’ never have. I’m a free thinking American of The United States. Media doesn’t influence my thoughts or opinions. Your feeble mind couldn’t ever comprehend the concept but that is your issue. Keep drinking the kool-aid and thing it’ll taste different. It won’t. Think for yourself. CNN is no different than faux news dude. Wake up.

      Reply

    3. @Greg Huff Greg we DONE!! You can’t comprehend this BUT A LOT OF US ARE HAPPY SHE’S HOME!! SO DEAL😏!!!!!!!!!!!!!💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

      Reply

    4. @JJ you are missing the bigger picture and it doesn’t matter to me. Have fun being “happy” and either willfuly ignorant or just plain stupid. Either way enjoy!!! 😃

      Reply

    5. @Greg Huff TOTALLY ENJOYING IT!! Call me ignorant, been call worse luv!! She’s home, so what can you do? Can you change it? NNOPE😏💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

      Reply

  18. After reading through these comments I see alot of disappointment from Americans on this deal. Hopefully people will start to wake up when it comes to this administration and its priorities.

    Reply

  19. Can’t believe there are still a few that think Grinder trade was good. One man that supplies arms to our enemies free for a man that bounces a ball.

    Reply

    4. Can’t believe you did not know he would be released in a few years time and the idiocy in you thinking some who bounces ball is not human. Your thinking is definitely AWESOME

      Reply

    5. @Sam Onigbinde dude this person supplied child armies in Africa… EVERY DAY that man is behind bars, the world is a safer place… he has friends in very high places and can imagine he will get back to work as soon as possible… but who cares right? It’s just those poor countries that offer no resources or tourism and as long we get our WNBA player back I DONT CARE!

      Reply

