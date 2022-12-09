Recent Post
Best news I’ve heard today. No one is above the law.
Let’s add Hunter and Hillary to the list
Wrong, Trump is.
Yeah we get to see some of them m************ go to jail and Trump included
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia.
https://youtu.be/zfnPbUDZPyM
What about the members still serving in Congress & the Senate? You know, the ones *still* holding positions of power?
@Bonnie Price VS what? The party that gave us 10% Inflation, $5/gal gas, 8% Home Mortgages, Vanishing IRA’s and 401k’s, Left American Citizens behind Enemy Lines in Afghanistan, Open Boarders and an Empty Strategic Reserve.
@Reaper yup and the best is yet to come. Stay tuned.
@Reaper the party that Gave tax breaks to the rich!!!!
The real power is in the hands of small groups of people and I don’t think they have titles or rules.
Bob Dylan….
Lock this traitor and his cronies up and throw away the key so we never have to deal with this ever again.
A military tribunal is where this all gets solved… Blind folds and cuffs.
For?
USA is doing everything to make the people of Europe live badly! So that the European economy will fall! USA does this in order to rule the people of Europe and send them to war with Russia, so that the people of Europe will fight and die in the war with Russia! USA in this war will sit across the ocean and sell weapons to Europe and laugh at the Europeans! USA needs a war between Europe and Russia in order to survive itself, as the Anglo-Saxons have always done!!!!!!”””””””..
The Congressmen and Senators who violated their oaths must also pay the price.
@Casey 77 McCarthy had the opportunity to add at least 3 more Republicans to the J6 committee but he refused.
Post any one of the videos you’re referring to so I can see for myself. I dare you.
Ray Epps is a member of the Proud Boys in Arizona.
Casey 77, I hope this info helps you along in life. You obviously need the help.
FDT
Hey,everybody.. we’ve got one of the loony toon losers here..must be indulging their masochism, coming here to torture themselves. Don’t bother engaging,they just get more irrational.
lock them up!!! crooks must pay!
я служу советскому союзу
https://youtu.be/3A5H3wshO9I
You get a bonus for Bull 5hit
Pro Tip for the GQP:
When the DOJ comes knocking, put on some clothes before you answer the door.
Nah give em the luxury of no knock raids.
Stone, Michael Flynn, Bannon, Cracken lawyer and about a dozen plus congressman
Imagine voting for a candidate so criminal that his attorney needs an attorney.
Imagine still believing what cnn tells you lol. What fn sheep
@Gearóid T Lamestream — good one. You make that up all by yourself?
Fyi Bill Clinton did too.
The top four are listed, but I would think Miller, Powell, and Stone should be included.
Eastman
Stephen Miller especially!
There’s no lack of names lol
I hope green is included in a criminal referral. Watch the video where she comes down the White House steps talking about their meeting before the insurrection.
Especially her I noticed a while back that MTG walks funny and I went back and looked at video of her harassing Mr Hog where you can see her feet, her steps look labored, the pipe bombers steps look labored too. And looks female. MTG walks on her heels.
@paula smith I remember that, I remember seeing Marjory Toadstool Greene walking down the white house steps and saying just that. I’d like to see her in jail too!
When his own children won’t sign on for another election….that says alot.
Obviously, his children don’t want to go to jail! 😮
The wheels of justice grind so very slowly. We just hope that they will grind exceedingly fine. It is so hard to stay trusting that this gang of five will be penalized.
Seriously, stop getting your hopes up. Nothing is going to happen.
@Jill Featherman l agree with you, nothing is going to happen.
From Belgium, if the biggest criminal and traitor in your country, doesn’t go to jail for trying to destroy your democracy,, normalizing devition ,hate and qanon conspiracies your country is toast. White supremacists and fascists will totally destroy your civilization
@리 지 yes because Biden is not in bed with every dictator like Trump is. Trump first visit was to Saoedi Arabia. He sided with the Prince when he said he didn’t kill Kachogi, he organized his golf tournament in New York knowing that the 17 terrorists who attacked your country where Saoed’s.i Kuchner received 2 billion dollars from the Prince of Saoedi Arabia. Trump took a loan from Kim yuog un of North Korea and said he felt in love with him, even after he killed a young American student and treatend to bom America. Trump said he promised the denuclearisation of North Korea, but i.stead Kim was allowed to produce more and better nukes.
Trump praised every dictator because he said so himself, he would love to be a dictator for life himself like Xi. I think most Americans don’t want to live like the people of North Korea, Saoedi Arabia or Russia.
Get them all in Congress that are dirty & contributed to the January 6th insurrection, even manslaughter charges should be considered for the deaths that happened during & after the insurrection.
@리 지 it doesn’t matter, but attacking our democracy from within our country is out right treason & people have to pay for their crimes.
May Justice prevail.
for the 99%
May God prevail. Proverbs 16:19 Better it is to be of an humble spirit with the lowly, than to divide the spoil with the proud.
To the guy who said “I don’t believe that [trump] represents a majority of the party …”
Well, if that’s true, the “majority” of the party should damn well speak up.
The Republicans had their chance to get rid of Trump once and for all. They could’ve convicted him on IMPEACHMENT in the Senate but refused. So here we are 😢
Hell i just met a teamster who is a Trumplican… That does not compute…..
Best president in at least 60 years
Criminal referral updates keep them coming. 👏
Right! Do they dare to include Jim Jordan, for instance, who will certainly not spare the Committee a month from now?
No, he’s a Trump sycophant and he’ll be out for retaliation for everything that’s going on with Trump.
If an ordinary citizen tried what Scott Perry, Biggs, Brooks and others like Josh Hawley did they would be tried and jailed already
For real! Even Jordan & Lindsey Graham in trying to talk to officials to not count ballots, pleading to give tRump 11,700 more votes! It’s a lot! Flynn is scariest to me in what he still is doing!
“we want to make sure that anyway who may expose us is silenced and punished.” These criminals are disgusting.