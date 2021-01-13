Rachel Maddow reports on the losses suffered by the Capitol Police as a result of insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, and shares new reporting on investigations into whether some police were sympathetic or even helpful to the rioters. Aired on 01/12/2021.
Investigators Probe Capitol Police For Betrayal After Trump Mob Rampage Takes Painful Toll
BLM protesting
-send in the national guards!
Trump supporters protesting
-Be…. our…. guest! Be our guest! Put our service to the test!
Now consider pilosi’s attempt at having the military depose of the president,
Sedition, in every sense of the word.
And test they most certainly did
So, members of police stand with racists and white supremacists. Nah, there’s nothing to the years long complaints about the culture of the police. Naaaah, nothing at all.
@frictionRx9 Poor deluded MAGAt.
@DEMOCRACY WINS – I saw this on NBC.
The FBI visited more than a dozen extremists before the rally last week to urge them not to travel to D.C., senior law enforcement officials said.
To me, the FBI is more involved than you think. Like they usually are.
So, members of police stand with racists and white supremacists.
Just remember all the BLM riots were without merit! SNORT
“Devolved” isn’t exactly the word for a gathering that started out with zip ties, pipes, guns, Molotov cocktails, bombs, baseball bats, bear mace, gas masks, body armor, climbing equipment, and the materials to build a gallows.
@Victor Pradha Absolutely!!
@Wahyu Indrasto EXACTLY, holy crap. Exactly. I’m seeing these smug guys on TV, not even a week after they were sure they had the Capitol sufficiently protected, saying “yeah, we got it”. I saw a clip they titled “too much or not enough?” about the numbers covering the inauguration. Err on the side of caution! Pay the overtime! What are the consequences of the new President and VP being *too protected*?
Georges Dupuy small minor suggestion? could I suggest you use the term “re-fund” instead? I was amazed that when I explained what they did in NJ to a trumper one day in those terms .. to “rebuild the department from scratch leaving the bad apples out” they … actually … understood .. and it also helps to note that means additional training and resources, community outreach, etc. “Defund” is too easily misconstued as merely lowering budgets, which of course, abstractly, has no impact on the quality of law enforcement. Just a suggestion, in case thats a thing to you.
@Ash Roskell Democrats only job is hating Trump & supporters, no keeping campaign promises, no unity, 4- more yrs of hating😡
These conspiracy theorists were actual conspirators after all.
Clean house, quickly. Charge all insurrectionist police. Don’t let them abuse qualified immunity
@hopndon Get your facts right it was McConell who stalled everything BECAUSE he demanded a poison pill be attached to the legestation.
@Jocelyn Russell what poison pill was thar,
Giving Pakistan twenty million dollars for gender studies.
Nancy trying to convince the military to over throw trump, is sedition.
She’s lucky she’s not in cuffs.
@Jocelyn Russell are you sure you’re as talented and as bright as white kids?
@hopndon Try getting your news from an ACTUAL news site insteed of just pro Trump propaganda sites
@Jocelyn Russell her trying to have the military to keep trump separate from the nuclear codes, it’s on more than just right leaning sources,
Its been attested to by the officer’s that she conferred with.
What do you call it we someone tries to have the military deny the president his duties, hmmmm
This was one of the world’s worst coup attempts ever. It was more like an episode of America’s dumbest criminals.
It’s a good thing Trump’s fanatical followers aren’t exactly known for being the best or the brightest.
@Stanley Wong one of the magas famously self reported pallets on pallets of gas cans stacked up strategically around the designated march routes.
If they keep on practicing, eventually they will get it. It seems like the GOP is trying to get that to happen by not punishing those responsible.
Trump did this to show power and instill more fear to republicans congressmen who are thinking about going against him and letting them know that he has power over their political careers.
@tone loc
Yep. More the reason to oust him from office. He’s a mob boss.