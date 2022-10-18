Recent Post
- John Bolton discusses Russia’s drone attacks and Iran’s role
- William Shatner describes how he felt coming back from space
- Americans who fought in Ukraine describe being held by Russian-backed forces
- Iranian Kurdish women flee brutal crackdown, take up weapons
- ‘Truss likely to be toppled immediately,’ says ex-UK Tory minister
54 comments
This action is long overdue. I am glad to see that they are standing up. Sad to see that they still have to fight oppression.
These are separatists. Us Iranians don’t support them.
@Persian guy No. They are not separatists! They are our brothers and sisters. Whatever beliefs they have, we always love and respect them.
@H Persian kooni, watch the vid again. They’re literal separatists. Do you not see the flags on their arms and what they’re saying? Are you this much of a koskhol?
@Persian guy You are too Koskhol and Kosmaghz, that you think whoever had a flag is a separatist. Ahmagh jan, in the US, they have flags as many as the number of states. Having a flag, and having a potential to be a separate country, doesn’t mean they are enemies. Look at it, as some brother and sisters, who want to leave their parents home. They are not your enemies. If you want to live with them in one house, you have to earn their trust. Learn how to live so that you don’t suffer Koskhol Bisavad.
@H Persian I don’t care what they do in America, we don’t do that in Iran. It means separatism over here and these are separatists that Iranians do not support.
This is what i mean when i say they need people with power , if these women can fight and change the regime by fighting and replacing them then change will come .
These are separatists. Us Iranians don’t support them.
My heart goes out to these women and women all over the world 🫡🫶🏾
@peanutbutter on toast so if you don’t like women, I assume you like men? I didn’t think Islam allowed homosexuality
@Scott Miller he is gay muslim 🤣😂
So how soon can we begin celebrating?
Mexicans have a saying; “¡Es un Show!” Or “¡Es puro Show!”. In this case, I agree with the saying.
These are separatists. Us Iranians don’t support them.
Mad respect for these brave women ♥️
These are separatists. Us Iranians don’t support them.
@Persian guy So you support the aggressive behaviour towards others?
@Ninja Weretiger yea sure
The Kurds are brave, resourceful, proud people. Wishing freedom and victory to them!
@Atheos B. Sapien What’s the point of discussing with you! You clearly seem to know nothing about us. It’s like someone who has felt bored of his life, sitting on his gaming chair, feeling he has to solve the world problems. I guess you don’t even know where Iran is on the map😂😂
@Persian guy Zena zadeh, why do you insult!? Zenazadeh, who said everyone!?? These are not every one haroom loghmeh.
Brave and tough women who strive for freedom….well deserve respect and helps from the rest of women of the world
Take my wife
Not just women but every Human in the world
These are separatists. Us Iranians don’t support them.
wow,..I am taken aback,.these women are true hero’s
These women, who have chosen to take up arms to fight for their rights instead if submitting to a brutal regime. They all deserve respect for their bravery.
maria Rodriguez you should watch acts 17 apologetics and cira international and christian prince and reasoned answers on YouTube and watch all the channels on YouTube maria Rodriguez 😀😀😀
Everyone worldwide who is fighting to throw off tyranny deserves our respect and our help, especially these brave women and the people of Ukraine an Belarus.
they need nato support
These are separatists. Us Iranians don’t support them.
The Kurdish people of Iran are amongst the most valiant in the world. Kurdish women have fought alongside their brave men for centuries. We Iranian freedom fighters are immeasurably proud of the Kurds of Iran. ژن ژیان ازادی Women Life Freedom ❤
@Jeff Goddin And it’s kind of weird, that by seeing the result of WWII, and seeing a language among a people, you think you have pinpointed the problem! I myself am half-Kurd. On behalf of one of my halves, allow me to suggest you to read about the roots of Kurds and the similarities they have with ancient Iran. Kurds to us are like brothers and sisters. Whether independent or not from Iran, we love them. We respect them. Don’t ever think for a moment our love toward them breaks apart never! Unlike you Americans, (I love Americans though, except you and other leftists that like them less relatively), Iran has a great civilization, and strong roots, in the hearts of its children, that will definitely rise again, democratically, and then YOU will see what a real superpower looks like. Whatever the US has (and I love it), we can also have, EXCEPT, an ancient root that we have but US has never had.❤
@Jeff Goddin And BTW, please contact your representatives and senator to take real actions against the regime. Please tell them to isolate the regime. Thanks.
@H Persian Will do.
@H Persian I’m a classist. A white kid from Ohio who started reading Latin at a young age, and realized, these ancients are the same as us. Persia is a glorious ancient civilization. Theocracy is an abomination, and Iran today must fall.
@Jeff Goddin And may I ask how did you make this conclusion that Iran must fall?😄
Never underestimate the power, will and spirit of women
👍👍👍
As a Ukrainian, I truly admire these women. They are brave, courageous and understand that freedoms are worth fighting for. I hope they will make the current criminal regime to fall as soon as possible, and will liberate Iran form the male-dominance.
@ali garmabi 😊👍
👍👍
As an Iranian, I’m deeply angry that I see the regime in Iran sends weapon to Russia. We also are living under some invaders. Please accept our sympathy and prays. Stay strong. Hopefully, by the fall of this regime, Russia is going to fall too.
The Kurds have been attacked and bombed by Turkey for decades, it’s difficult because Turkey supports both Ukraine, Russia and Iran.
@H Persian I have many friends who would agree. All of them just want peace. In Iran and elsewhere.
Bless these ladies.
May God help defenceless people and live in a peaceful and conducive environment
It’s sad that they have to do this. Brave people.
Stand strong ladies. You are HUMAN. If it’s one I’ve realized in my years in earth is that humanity always wins.
I never thought I’d see the day. But these women no doubt are quite capable warriors.
Brave Kurdish Women, fighting for Human Rights- we respect & love you!
♥️♥️♥️
👍
Respect to you, ladies. I wish you all the best. You’ve got this.
Stellar reporting, thanks. Anything we can do to assist those brave women, is surely and sorely appreciated.
May god be with these women, such brave souls. Wish i have the will, strength, courage , etc, to deal with my troubles which, is a pebble in a rocky mountain, compared to theirs. Blessings to all women.