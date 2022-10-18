Recent Post
61 comments
INCOMPETENT politicians manipulating monetary policy. Typical.
@blue80 politcians+money=power
@Dr. Carlson @blue80 was referring to the independent monetary policy, inflation targets, and interest rates from central banking, and not just the legislative, appropriations, and budgeting power that would change with different political parties and platforms.
Oligarchs and billionaires aren’t in control of the conservative party now in the uk, Truss was their candidate and she was delusional enough to do all their ideology in one go.
Changing PM’s seems to be the new national sport over there.
@Garlic Butter we Germans had the same conservative chancellor for 16 years
Same with Italy lol
In this age of short-lived celebrities, why not have a new one every day?
@wildcatherder 🇬🇧No but we still suffer the consequences🤮
@elyrexo I’ll book my date now😂
Truss is showcasing a perfect (total) meltdown.
My personal opinion is that her trustworthyness is beyond repair.
Spot on mate.
you mean TRUSSworthiness?
Believe all women
Why don’t you foreigners converse elsewhere.
They need to call for a general election immediately. That is what they should have done when Boris resigned
@John Bernstein : Charles can only dissolve Parliament when asked to do so by the Prime Minister. He can’t do it whenever he feels like it.
@Madison Well I’ve gotten three different responses to that statement, but I’ll stand by my asserstion that the reigning Monarch can dissovle Parliment. I don’t think it’s been done since Charles the 1st and Wikipedia says it can be done ( don’t know if that is accurate)
The Parliament of the United Kingdom is dissolved automatically five years after the day on which it first met[1] or earlier by the Sovereign by royal proclamation made by virtue of the royal prerogative. The prerogative power to dissolve Parliament was revived by the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022, which also repealed Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011. By virtue of amendments made by the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act to Schedule 1 to the Representation of the People Act 1983, the dissolution of Parliament automatically triggers a general election for the next Parliament
But it says it can be done. I’ll let Youtube decide since YouTubers know everything/s
@Dubjax Well he won one of the biggest majorities any PM ever did , so I’m not quite sure the point you are making.
@Torre Oh dear is it more than 30 points. Well that explains it!
Her campaign to be PM will have lasted longer than her actually being PM.
LOL true…
@Wunpawng Mangshang Wonder if they will give her that.
@Alex I think PM will enjoy that entitlements (regardless of tenure duration) because PM is PM who gets access to national secrets. She may be called the ‘shortest serving PM’ in British politics. If she is not entitled to the benefits, perhaps, definition of PM may need review 🙂
This is what happens when you your party is lawyer that has no idea what it’s doing except to attempt to take advantage of a good or bad situation rather than taking responsibility and fixing it.
Here here! I mean here
I think Ole King Charlie spoke for the entire country with such a simple line.
@Black Queen I’m not slow, I’m gas lighting. You want to make an effort and needlessly troll my post, I’m game honey.
I’m stoned, why not.
@Juan Rubio Find something better to do with your life..
@NETLinna Entertainment I sure am.
Leadership can’t be a apologizing constantly and sacking your new team. I didn’t believe she was the right leader for this time
This just goes to show.. you don’t need to be competent to be at the top of politics for over a decade.. you just need to keep your head down, don’t make waves and be grey. The first time she tried to do something it blew up in her face
Her path way paid by the billionaires ( who just made a fucking mint from that mini budget )
Sam Gs . Trying to do something in politics is something positive, yes, but it is necessary to analyze several variables and multiple aspects of the economic and social reality that surrounds us, before putting into practice any political project, which seems that, both Lizz Truss and the his former Minister of Finance must not have properly considered it. When many European countries are considering raising the tax rates applied to energy companies, due to the high amount of profits they must be enjoying today, did Lizz Truss decide with her former Minister of Finance to lower taxes to energy companies ?
This policy measure appears to be inappropriate in the current economic circumstances. If Lizz Truss cuts taxes, indiscriminately, on all types of companies, even those that have
high profits, how will Lizz Truss raise enough public revenue to put into practice the social policies necessary for a
difficult period for the economy of families, difficult period
what lies ahead and is expected to be a reality?
Not something new, it’s Thatcher.2
Thank you Rory for highlighting that the power to vote for a leader mid-stream should not have been given to an unrepresentative minority of often right-wing party members. MPs voted for Sunak in five ballots, only to have this overturned by unelected randoms, some of whom are not entitled to vote in British elections as they’re from overseas. This is a terrible loophole in our national security and must be closed immediately.
@Patrick Naughton he isn’t blaming people overseas, he is blaming the voting rules for the Tory party which allow unelected paid up party members to choose the next prime minister.
@Rn Kn you are mistaking MPs who have been elected by the people for Tory party members who haven’t been elected. There are run offs where MPs vote until 2 candidates are left and then it is up to unelected paid up tory party members (who could be anybody) to choose the PM.
Meanwhile Biden can’t figure out what day it is.
@NFLClip2019 and you can’t figure out what discussion is ongoing thus your silly and irrelevant comment.
@Patrick Naughton BS
It’s never an option to just tax the rich appropriately. Everyone knows they’re a bunch of babies who would take their marbles and go home if we didn’t continue to play the game their way. Whatever happened to the tax rates that were levied in previous times of need?
Kind of hard to make Boris Johnson look competent…but she did get that accomplished.
That’s one off the bucket list.
Johnson was as incompetent but a better liar.
. . . and in such a record-breaking time!
Bojo revenged has been completed
She doesn’t quite manage that, even Boris couldn’t manage that at the best of times, but she does make Boris look great by comparison, and that takes a lot of doing.
All of her policies, no less than a month ago, were praised to the rafters as a proper Conservative budget 🙂
“Dear oh dear” Christiane Amanpour is a treasure. Her wit, her intelligence always makes it a pleasure to listen.
She needs to update herself – there aren’t fixed term parliaments anymore in the UK. MPs can vote for an election.
She was elected as the leader of her party, which, so happens to be the party of government that was handed a parliamentary Super-Majority, by the people, in 2019. Democracy for the UK , like it is for the US that elected Donald Trump, has its consequences for an inattentive to reality, of an electorate.
i’m not well versed with UK procedures, but if you’re able to quickly oust the leader … I’m quite envious of that
We weren’t able to do it but the PM’s government could do it pretty quickly once they all agreed on it.
Adding insult to injury, UK administration also messed up FTA with India. That would have doubled or trippled their business with India
Liz is on a path to beat Alec Douglas Home, Andrew Bonar Law, George Canning and other people nobody has ever heard of. Way to go!
Also, I’ve just got to say, you know things have gone wrong for the Tories when not only does the King say “dear, oh dear” when the PM comes round, but the official Royal Family Press outlets *released* the video, and no-one really minds at all.
Having moved to parliamentary country myself, I can say that CNN did an excellent job of explaining what’s going on.
