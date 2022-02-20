Is Putin bluffing? See Secretary of State’s response February 20, 2022 48 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Pray for warm weather.
“If Ivanka weren’t my daughter perhaps I’d be dating her.” DJtRump Quote
They need to investigate the border cages. Thousands of the little girls went missing under trumps watch. I suspect Devo’s sold them off to her husband’s “adoption agency” contacts.
@sencerr226 imagine validating the post 😂
George Floyd died of OD
Brandon has dementia
@Hobobo Bobo Ashli Babbitt died as a treasonous Trump Supporter.
@Hobobo Bobo “999! 999! I’ve Been Shot! 999!” LMAO https://youtu.be/IZaUNReIfTY
“War is rich old men protecting their property by sending middle class and lower class young men off to die. It always has been.” – George Carlin
@tripp – uhh In this era, it’s no longer that way. Send all the leaders on the front lines and let’s see how many of them really show up.
@E Bay – Yeah, good it wasn’t your son. We’re all proud with your contributions.
@Hobobo Bobo Religion is nonsense.
@Luke Wayne do you really understand what causes inflation ?
@michael Ro tell us .
Keeping an army battle ready very expensive. Take his money now
@knowledge Interesting, but that has nothing to do with sanctions.
@Mister Hat sanctions hehehhe all my life its been sanctions it never change and it cant change russia it just make russia more harder think about it
We can’t. Germany keeps giving Putin money for energy.
@knowledge What was that word salad?
@knowledge Russian troll!
Quote: “The universe grows smaller every day, and the threat of aggression by any group, anywhere, can no longer be tolerated. There must be security for all or no one is secure. Now, this does not mean giving up any freedom except the freedom to act irresponsibly.”
KLAATU
The Day the Earth Stood Still is such an awesome movie! Even back then people realized and appreciated the danger of an out of control aggressive country attacking everyone!
KLAATU BARADA NIKTO!
@T Howl When you’re a belligerent, aggressive, somewhat oppressed country like Russia, the other decent countries in the world don’t want to have anything to do with you!
So the only way you can better yourselves by interacting with the other countries in the world, is to attack democratic countries, and make friends with other dictators!
Russia is so corrupt and so introverted, that instead of being friendly with everyone and becoming part of the worldwide community, and improving itself and the life of its
citizens, the leadership of Russia instead, is being aggressive and trying to reclaim what they used to have! That’s why nobody else likes them! Except other dictators!
Meaning what???!!!
@Karin Sander Hansenchill, it’s a quote from the movie : The day the earth stood still. And although it’s “just” a movie, a lot of sayings from it seems to fit in our current globale situation. I had to think about this one after seeing this news update. Because I believe freedom should not been given up, even not in sight of an agressor. But even the free nations of this world should think better before they act. Btw it’s a great movie, the remake as the original from the 50′. I can recommend it, even as millennial.🙂✌
IF HE’S BLUFFING, Putin’s got me pretty damn fooled!
It’s easy to fool you.
You believe in CNN.
That says it all.
Joe got you pretty damn fooled!
@aZebroadcast It’s all over the media, not just CNN!
@Ld O facts!
@Through HELL & BACK not to mention on the deep internet
Reading the comments tells me that most people are gonna be caught by surprise
Nato allies stand united but do not want war in Eastern Europe.
Antony Von Ribbentrop in Munich Germany.
Europe seen this movie before 1938.
Instead of Czechoslovakia it’s Ukraine 😣
Don’t let them out ,let Russia try to see what happened..lost all his equipment and soldiers plus economy.
AS A UKRAINIAN I JUST WANT TO MELT MY POUTINE IN CHEESE AND BROWN SAUCE
WE NEED ACTION NOW!
The reason of promoting two wars at Indo pacific and Ukraine ?
Ask congress for more $$$ . Military funding .
How uncivilized for this to be going on in 2022. I thought we (including Russia) are past that type of aggression. The vast majority of people in the Ukraine don’t want Russia and Putin in there, so stay out!
That’s shocking you thought Putin was a mature, non-power hungry, rational man
Why did you assume Putin would be past this ?
the defense contractors and military corporations paid their “campaign contributions” bribes to politicans and need their weapons of death used before they collect too much dust
What a comment to make, when the real world shows another story. Easy and cheap.
Blinkon can’t stop blinking😉
You’re still not asking the right questions.
Old Uncle Joe is calling Putin’s bluff, what would Donny had done?
in America, “you have a right to be stupid if you want to be ” – This is a great quote from former US Secretary of State John Kerry .
Kerry defends liberties, says Americans have “right to be stupid”
By Reuters Staff
3 MIN READ
Secretary of State John Kerry offered a defense of freedom of speech, religion and thought in the United States on Tuesday telling German students that in America “you have a right to be stupid if you want to be.”
Blinken is really brave. He could be proven to be the biggest LIAR of the century, and he keeps doubling down. Even after getting wrong on the 16th. What a brave man.
I hope God comes to them!