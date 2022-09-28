Recent Post
- Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm
- Newest addition to Trump’s legal team sidelined in Mar-a-Lago search case
- ‘Putin has effectively crossed the Rubicon’: Putin critic Bill Browder on backlash in Russia
- Meta says they shut down ‘covert’ Russian and Chinese Facebook accounts
- ‘It is a major shift’: Amanpour breaks down resistance across Russia after Putin’s order
81 comments
The lesson from history is that Dictators do not resign, they are either forcibly removed or die. Stepping down or resigning is never an option.
THANK GOD WE FIRED CHEESUS
it’s only a matter of when now
🤡”Fuk what you saying it here”
I can’t wait to see the end of Poo tin. How I hope he tastes the same medicine he’s been administering to others!!
old footage of different protest … pure greasy gringo propaganda
I never thought till some years ago that we would see Russia and Iran protesting their government at the same time, but here we are.
Русские часто протестовали против правительства, просто вы это не видели
It comes with dictators, real dictators never voluntarily leave office and they know that so they develop a system that works for them and everyone else is pawns or slaves of their desire. Putin wants to be a Russian great, if he is successful, he will be a Stalin instead and he may be comfortable with that to, Stalin died with is boots on.
@mombaassa yes!
@HK Han aint anything coming out of china tho like north korea?
old footage of different protest … pure greasy gringo propaganda
All people want peace and freedom!
Unlikely to get it unless Putin is taken out.
Hi Charmaine how are you doing
Not the Covid cult nor the vaccine mafia. Most people might want peace, but they don’t want freedom.
That’s simply not true.
The 1% who run every country want another comma in their net worth, yet another house, another yacht, another younger mistress. And if someone else’s kid has to die to make them happy, oh well.
And free cocaine
Shift Vs. Drift….
Drastic changes are happening in Iran and Russia.
And it’s about time!
Прекращай смотреть СНН, зомби
Putin has successfully mobilized a mass exodus from Russia. 🏃🏃🤣
Slava Ukraini!!! 🇺🇦🇺🇲
@Denis Avdeev
How is Slava Ukraine / Glory to Ukraine a fascist slogan.
Besides, the most fascist country in all this is Russia.
@Austin Smith directly came from ukranian nationalists of 1930s who mentored after hitler.
@Denis Avdeev what a 🤡. Calling Ukraine a fascist state when they have a change of government every few years. While russia have the same president who started this war since 2000, one who also disallow protests of any kind and kills his opposition rivals. Go educate yourself of the word before showing everyone how stupid you are
Wow did Larvov say that?
Yes he did.
Freedom comes with a cost. Normally it is paid for with the blood of patriots. No tyrant leaves voluntarily.
@Mikpalena well said. i was going to suggest they change their profile name to Alternative Reality.
@Dmitriy Maltsev Think you forgot to mention that Russia is about perception and corruption. No freedom of speech violation even in Russia? Sorry friend, but this is not the Telegram audience.
@knowledge Propaganda straight from the Kremlin.
@Alternative Headlines Lol. Imagine supporting a fascist totalitarian police state of pure Orwelien double-speak, actually desiring that for others and the truely dreadful things that says about YOUR: character, values, judgement of character, complete lack of critical thinking skills, total absence of a moral compass and clarity of thought akin to that of mud. You’re an orc, mate.
freedom is free
It is no doubt the beginning of the end of Ruzzia. How long and how much it hurts itseld and/or inflicts damage on others is yet to be seen.
I hope you’re right. My only concern, with all the russians fleeing, is to what extent this will spread Russia’s treacherous influence or enable the “we must protect the russian speaking population by invading other countries” thing.
@Ophaganestopolis Isn’t that how Germany did it prior to WW2, like in the Sudentenland and parts of Poland? Then Putin says he’s attacking Ukraine because of nazi’s. It’s like at least try and come up with a decent excuse for invading another country. I guess using the word nazi he thought would trigger most Russians.
My thoughts and prays are with them.
@koala bear because prayer does nothing and everyone knows praying is a way to say “haha good luck with that, I’m not helping though byeee”
@koala bear It looked out of place, but at the same time how can you misinterpret mine. I said something to the effect of “even if you don’t mean, they still count”.
@Mark Berryhill Who said I was being sarcastic!?
I thought he was being sarcastic too… lol!
It’s just hard to imagine two different countries are having protests right now at the same time. Still, Russia and Iran’s protesters have every right to go against their government’s authority. The actions that they’ve taken against the citizens have been less than justified after all.
Is your country USA the problem here?
Our USA government are killing our protesters in the streets!
@ Gal Horowitz our USA government are killing our protesters in the streets, they ( the big corporations) are afraid of the people!
@Frook Zimmers Please do educate us Frook.
why are there protests in only two countries? There are also protests against NATO: in Germany, in Italy, and even in little Moldova, on the post-Soviet space. There is now going also a democratic protest in Moldova, a long time, and it’s much more interesting, all last week till now there is a tent camp near the government against president Maiya Sandu. Protesters shout: f..ck usa, f..ck nato. But, snn will not show it to you. Oh, you’re missing out a lot in the new World with cnn😁.
At last, the Iranian and Russian people are doing something about their government.
@Richard Nester in 1775 Americans made damn sure of that
Well done to the brave citizens of Iran , and Russia . Keep it up and bring about change
@T-Love This is an elected government….it was certified by judges (appointed by Trump)….GOP governors.. GOP senators.and the 2020 electoral college..and Pence…what else do you want??..and please don’t tell me that Trump a diktator lover Putin is “smart” and good “strategist” I can’t believe looking at all the Russian atrocities somebody can defend Putin or Trump….Trump was hiding secret documents…”I can decclassify the documents just by thinking”… Trump doesn’t deserve better…you are living in a Putin’s world
With diktators!!! …hello wake up…
What are you talking about? Most Russians didn’t raise a finger when their dictator was poisoning the opposition, or as he ordered the invasion of Ukraine and attacks on Ukrainian civilians by his military. They mostly started protesting when it was their own skin getting sent into Putin’s meat grinder…
I hope these people can bring about a government they choose to install and place faith in
They didn’t choose this 😂 #DICTATOR
@JEREMY THE WICKED! – But they did. Putin’s never made any secret of his positions, and the Russian electorate kept legitimately re-electing him.
@Hamlet K Squid you really believe any election keeping Putin in power is legit?? How gullible are you!
@Hamlet K Squid Putin was elected democratically but after his two terms he decided to not step down. Like how trump almost did. Everyone vote blue or this will be America’s future
You think Russians and Iranians chose their governments? Good lord, what cave do you live in? Educate yourself before looking so naive and uninformed.
Autocracies are on fire, democracy isn’t a question of if, its a question of when. Its inevitable. Bless those brave people, risking jail to go out on the streets to face down riot police baring live ammunition. Its so much more risk for these poor people.
That said, Ukraine won the independance under very similar crackdowns on free expression. Revolution by mandate is possible, but these people need to know that the free world is rooting for them.
As an Iranian I do proud of my people and Russians too. We feared of dictators and they got too cocky but now by time, fear conterted to anger and hatred now we fight regime with our bare hands. It’s just started and maybe take years but we are glad that our women, young women did what we big men feared!
True bravery❤❤
The free world stand behind Ukrainians and Iranians.
Your fight is our fight.
Respect! I hope that you, brave people, will succeed
It looks as if russia should consider sending their overly large police force to fight in ukrain.
The free world needs to support these movements
And the USA against trump and his coup
I bet we are exploiting this….This is a golden opputinity in a long time
🤡”Fuk what you saying it here”
old footage of different protest … pure greasy gringo propaganda
most of the world is on russia’s side
Wow brave women of Iran fight for your rights and your generations .
My beautiful motherland Russia, you will be free soon 🤍💙🤍 No matter what others say. And my support to all the brave people of Iran!
Why are you so aggressive and speaking to me in Spanish?
It’s a bot, it comments the same to everyone. I’ve seen it loads recently
Oh, ok. Thanks
This is beautiful;proof that people no longer wish to waste there lives on fruitless pursue of a few old men
Showing up at your door and asking you to vote is not an anonymous vote.
It’s intimidation.
Voting during a war! Such nonsense.
I guess when you are so desperate like Putler right now
Amanpour is probably the most intelligent knowledgeable sensitive Reporter cnn ever had or will have. Glory to Ukraine.