81 comments

  1. The lesson from history is that Dictators do not resign, they are either forcibly removed or die. Stepping down or resigning is never an option.

    Reply

    4. I can’t wait to see the end of Poo tin. How I hope he tastes the same medicine he’s been administering to others!!

      Reply

  2. I never thought till some years ago that we would see Russia and Iran protesting their government at the same time, but here we are.

    Reply

    1. Русские часто протестовали против правительства, просто вы это не видели

      Reply

    2. It comes with dictators, real dictators never voluntarily leave office and they know that so they develop a system that works for them and everyone else is pawns or slaves of their desire. Putin wants to be a Russian great, if he is successful, he will be a Stalin instead and he may be comfortable with that to, Stalin died with is boots on.

      Reply

    4. That’s simply not true.
      The 1% who run every country want another comma in their net worth, yet another house, another yacht, another younger mistress. And if someone else’s kid has to die to make them happy, oh well.

      Reply

    1. @Denis Avdeev
      How is Slava Ukraine / Glory to Ukraine a fascist slogan.

      Besides, the most fascist country in all this is Russia.

      Reply

    3. @Denis Avdeev what a 🤡. Calling Ukraine a fascist state when they have a change of government every few years. While russia have the same president who started this war since 2000, one who also disallow protests of any kind and kills his opposition rivals. Go educate yourself of the word before showing everyone how stupid you are

      Reply

    2. @Dmitriy Maltsev Think you forgot to mention that Russia is about perception and corruption. No freedom of speech violation even in Russia? Sorry friend, but this is not the Telegram audience.

      Reply

    4. @Alternative Headlines Lol. Imagine supporting a fascist totalitarian police state of pure Orwelien double-speak, actually desiring that for others and the truely dreadful things that says about YOUR: character, values, judgement of character, complete lack of critical thinking skills, total absence of a moral compass and clarity of thought akin to that of mud. You’re an orc, mate.

      Reply

  7. It is no doubt the beginning of the end of Ruzzia. How long and how much it hurts itseld and/or inflicts damage on others is yet to be seen.

    Reply

    1. I hope you’re right. My only concern, with all the russians fleeing, is to what extent this will spread Russia’s treacherous influence or enable the “we must protect the russian speaking population by invading other countries” thing.

      Reply

    2. @Ophaganestopolis Isn’t that how Germany did it prior to WW2, like in the Sudentenland and parts of Poland? Then Putin says he’s attacking Ukraine because of nazi’s. It’s like at least try and come up with a decent excuse for invading another country. I guess using the word nazi he thought would trigger most Russians.

      Reply

    1. @koala bear because prayer does nothing and everyone knows praying is a way to say “haha good luck with that, I’m not helping though byeee”

      Reply

    2. @koala bear It looked out of place, but at the same time how can you misinterpret mine. I said something to the effect of “even if you don’t mean, they still count”.

      Reply

  9. It’s just hard to imagine two different countries are having protests right now at the same time. Still, Russia and Iran’s protesters have every right to go against their government’s authority. The actions that they’ve taken against the citizens have been less than justified after all.

    Reply

    3. @ Gal Horowitz our USA government are killing our protesters in the streets, they ( the big corporations) are afraid of the people!

      Reply

    5. why are there protests in only two countries? There are also protests against NATO: in Germany, in Italy, and even in little Moldova, on the post-Soviet space. There is now going also a democratic protest in Moldova, a long time, and it’s much more interesting, all last week till now there is a tent camp near the government against president Maiya Sandu. Protesters shout: f..ck usa, f..ck nato. But, snn will not show it to you. Oh, you’re missing out a lot in the new World with cnn😁.

      Reply

    3. @T-Love This is an elected government….it was certified by judges (appointed by Trump)….GOP governors.. GOP senators.and the 2020 electoral college..and Pence…what else do you want??..and please don’t tell me that Trump a diktator lover Putin is “smart” and good “strategist” I can’t believe looking at all the Russian atrocities somebody can defend Putin or Trump….Trump was hiding secret documents…”I can decclassify the documents just by thinking”… Trump doesn’t deserve better…you are living in a Putin’s world

      Reply

    5. What are you talking about? Most Russians didn’t raise a finger when their dictator was poisoning the opposition, or as he ordered the invasion of Ukraine and attacks on Ukrainian civilians by his military. They mostly started protesting when it was their own skin getting sent into Putin’s meat grinder…

      Reply

    2. @JEREMY THE WICKED! – But they did. Putin’s never made any secret of his positions, and the Russian electorate kept legitimately re-electing him.

      Reply

    4. @Hamlet K Squid Putin was elected democratically but after his two terms he decided to not step down. Like how trump almost did. Everyone vote blue or this will be America’s future

      Reply

    5. You think Russians and Iranians chose their governments? Good lord, what cave do you live in? Educate yourself before looking so naive and uninformed.

      Reply

  12. Autocracies are on fire, democracy isn’t a question of if, its a question of when. Its inevitable. Bless those brave people, risking jail to go out on the streets to face down riot police baring live ammunition. Its so much more risk for these poor people.

    That said, Ukraine won the independance under very similar crackdowns on free expression. Revolution by mandate is possible, but these people need to know that the free world is rooting for them.

    Reply

  13. As an Iranian I do proud of my people and Russians too. We feared of dictators and they got too cocky but now by time, fear conterted to anger and hatred now we fight regime with our bare hands. It’s just started and maybe take years but we are glad that our women, young women did what we big men feared!

    Reply

  17. My beautiful motherland Russia, you will be free soon 🤍💙🤍 No matter what others say. And my support to all the brave people of Iran!

    Reply

  20. Amanpour is probably the most intelligent knowledgeable sensitive Reporter cnn ever had or will have. Glory to Ukraine.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.