75 comments
I’m sure they missed a few
you’d think Meta would do the same with the proud boys and their rumpster, Ronald Rump.
Ok glowie.
You make a great point. Zuckerberg is deciding for you what is fake and what is not.
ahhh……..yes……lets shut down everyone who doesn’t agree with the left agenda or what leftists think…….great idea……to hell with all that freedom of speech and all that jazz……..only one voice and one opinion matters now.
They’ve been sowing discontent to fracture western democracies and populations. Foreign players have been active in this for years .
About time
They censored the FBI whistleblower’s wife for NO REASON. Hope they get sued out of business.
yup
Thanks for seeing through the Blindfold! Please spread the message!
The US government has also been spreading falsehoods and rumors against foreign countries with fake accounts, as reported recently. There’s been a world wide media war going on for many years already.
The uncomfortable fact is, there are many, among the electorate, that seek out that kind of validation for what they want to believe.
@musoangelo Unauthorized release of a sex tape wades into illegality that isn’t protected by free speech law. Most propaganda doesn’t.
@Ronald Carpenter depends on how a sex tape is released and who profits from it. In most states it’s one party consent, and in a number of states it isn’t illegal to do revenge porn, but if you profit then there is something to go after.
Your 2 quick replies give away your anger issues kiddo, calm down…
@Ronald Carpenter Alex jones was sued by some Sandy Hook parents and Fox is trying to deal with the Dominion voting machine lawsuits. Outright lying is illegal.
@only me Not sure what you’re reading into the but, but it seems you think that it’s ok to lie.
We’re years, if not a decade late.
@NBA1 Absolutely hooting and hollering that a bot responded.
Meta is full of 💩 since they are crooks who love ruzzian and chinese money. They silence people that tell the truth but can’t go after all the scambots
It is definitely beyond too late.
Good job ! Keep going !! 😀😀🥰🥰
That’s nice only took you what awhile?
You got to give credit to the techies though .
Bravo ….ah finally ….🇺🇸.
I know you’re being sarcastic but even sarcastically, the technocrats trying to run the world get absolutely no credit.
Does META/Facebook want a medal? Their platform allowed all kinds of horrible things to happen over the years.
Yea the western media is trying hard to hide the truth by banning website even from thise countries that are friends with russia .. To cover it up and so the western people would see its probabaganda only ..
WAKE UP PEOPLE
@I am Truth This isn’t anti-free speech, it’s anti-LIES, lies that cause chaos within our country… When anyone, foreign or domestic, uses LIES to cause chaos within our Country – it needs to be stopped!!! Facebook and those alike aren’t banning accounts of people for simply disagreeing with policy, they’re banning people creating LIES that lead to violence, hate, division, discourse, etc… If you like what the lies are doing, or if the lies help you with the policy you like, I imagine that’s how you concluded we should only do damage control.
That’s why I’ve been off Facebook over 10 years now😑I can see back then people made it stupid and dangerous!
LoL when even Fakebook has to admit it’s a spy nest.
Hilarious.
russian bot spotted
super funny
It’s all over social media. Meta is not the only one
@Belly Dancer Em Yes, but that is not my point. Whether you agree or disagree, censorship by these organization, that they are the arbiters of what YOU as their consumer is to believe. or disbelieved, defeats the purpose of their business model. When Trump or GWB, Pelosi etc lied did the call them spies and turn off and disparage their accounts?
Well that’s a good news about time we begin to do something about these micro covert attacks from the enemy.
@Gordon Strong ok Olaf.
@derbuckeyetribe Exactly, stuff like this we are tired of you now.
They’ll be back in 6 weeks, Zuck can’t admit most of his “users” aren’t actual people or his stock will tank like Twitters did.
It’s been going on for years. Facebook hasn’t done anything about it before.
Pleasantly surprised
Watch, it’s just another 6 week ban like 2020 before that election. Zuck won’t really get rid of the bots and trolls, much like Twitter won’t, the shareholders would flip the eff out if they actually admit most of the profiles are fake.
About time
@skate and create 😊 thanks
Why does anyone use Facebook or Twitter anymore??? I’m even hesitant on YouTube and they don’t even delete porn.
YouTube needs to delete them as well five years ago .. 🙄
Can’t even get them to delete the f****** spam accounts. Somebody’s sleeping at the wheel.
I think YouTube is afraid of the impact such a move would have on their user numbers that they’d have to present to shareholders 😂
As does everyone else
YouTube deleted my account for 3 months during the elections. They said I used hate speech but failed to show where I had used it….because I never did.
Tik tok is worse
If only YouTube would shut down all the Russian troll accounts on their platform, that would be great
YouTube won’t even block porn anymore!
Until Facebook locks down the security issues I’m not about to open another account, my last one was hijacked and I was locked out.
Lol, my account has been hacked since 2016. I can’t make any changes, can’t add or delete friends, edit photos or normal things. If i say anything negative about trump by name, i get these bogus messages, like ‘server is down’, ‘lost contact with server’ and other bullcrap. Facebook admin is certainly pro-trump. I joined in 2007 and never got suspended until the day after the 2020 election of which i have been suspended 6 out of the last 10 months. It just tells me that the truth is offensive to admin
@Clem Fandango What kind of idiotic response is this lol? Do you believe your data is better protected by private, paid services? All industries that handle personal information of their clients have a responsibility to protect that information. Your comment is among the dumbest on YouTube. Congratulations.
@simon kenton same. I joined just to chat with people about a local league for a sport, 4 hours later I was banned despite only joining 2 groups and messaging/friending a couple people I needed to chat with.
Honestly it has more to do about the info they have on you, if you’ll stir up problems with their high paying propagandists then they will ban you asap…
@simon kenton Even YouTube shut me down for 3 months during the presidential election. And I will NEVER use Facebook or Twitter again. Let them go out of business!!
There are some annoying people on the internet and I’m REALLY hoping they were all from these two groups. They truly do destroy the narrative, the focus and the comraderie. 8 Billion People equals 8 Billion Individual accounts with no burners. Easy 💯👍
The “bad guys” also create “sleeper” accounts that age and go unnoticed until they are needed. Catching a few is a good sign but how many sleeper accounts are there?
You can tell by the blue checkmark
Delete the accounts if they don’t post for a long time
it’s the same as FB social media also does things related to politics so there is no need to blame others continuously, and feel like a human without sin
@Matthew Hunting Should the world stop using your FB to be used for things of American and western interests
Meta: Look we did something! Does everyone approve of us now??
’bout time FB stepped up. I wonder how much money they took in from those accounts in 2016.
