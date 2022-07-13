Skip to content
brianna keilar
cnn
donald trump
Happening Now
House Select Committee
January 6
January 6 committee
january 6 investigation
john berman
latest News
Miguel Marquez
New Day
oath keepers
Proud Boys
trump administration
trump white house
US Capitol riot
wisconsin
wisconsin gop
Remembering that this whole mess is because one narcissist couldn’t accept that he lost and a bunch of cynical politicians realized they could use his psychopathy for their own cynical purposes.
@Gloria Arevalo ☝, 😂
The situation is getting similar to the fascist rise in Italy. They did all this evil things and many opponents pointed it out and the fascists went “so what?” and carried on. If nobody in the leadership gets arrested for the attempted coupe then this will pretty much be the same.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🗽 Just another troll busy with distraction and nonsense comments. Could it be any more obvious?
@Anne Murphy you know who trolls, responds with absolutely nothing relevant and accuses people of what she’s guilty of ? Yepper, Anne Murphy… derp derp.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🗽 My father is Dr. Richard T Quick MD, the criminally insane psychiatrist. He is also a die-hard Trump supporter. He is online because of this.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🗽 explain to us what you think Fascism is.
People think that because there were “only” casualities and the coups failed, that it was “meh 🤷”. If there were casualties and/or they had succeeded, then it would be as big of a deal as when it happens in other countries. The fact that they’ve been able to waive it off and minimize it is just as much of a crime as the attempted coups itself. 😒
@BLUE BIRD32 explain to you? Waste case, fly away
@Mesolithic Man what was the person that got shot doing when they got shot?
@Mesolithic Man and it seems you don’t know what armed means
I respect voting rights so I really dont care which party you pick, find your issues compare to your values and vote. However if you would vote for Trump again after all this you should be deported.
True. I find people like those a lost cause.
To where? That is the question. You might consider obtaining the consent of other countries, hard thing as that may seem to you as Americans.
But what a remarkable change of heart after Manifest Destiny. You no longer covet others’ land; instead, you wish to donate your citizens.
The attention span of Americans must be on terminal life support if as a country we can’t concentrate on more than 1 or 2 things at once.
Because the UK and EU arent in fucking shambles, right bloke? 😂
The only thing that matters is that Democracy is upheld! All those other issues will never be solved if the country 😕 evolves into an authoritarian country. You will not have any rights and will not be able to protest for any. Those people who were interviewed, except the last older gentleman, are deliriously ridiculous.
DJ, 78 million more Donald Dump supporters and you
can kiss democracy goodbye
DJ, 78 million more Donald Dump supporters and you can kiss democracy goodbye!
DAM Right it was . It’s time for trump and his minions to pay the price .
Pay what price ore fake news..lol
@Mike Smith
Huh?
“ WE CANT DO ANYTHING ABOUT THAT”.
Me: YES WE CAN. WE CAN PROSECUTE TYE ORANGE DIPPER DONNIE AND ALL THOSE INVOLVED .
@julio centeno right there with ypu buddy.
I am an independent, these hearings being on a lower level of importance means those individuals don’t understand how important these hearings are and know little if anything about history. Look to pre WWII
Germany. We could so easily slide into the same situation as Germany faced then. The manipulation of voting rights through the courts by the GOP
is frankly a direct threat to the freedom we have enjoyed as Americans. Wake up people, you cannot make sensible assessments of circumstances without understanding that history DOES repeat itself and we are not immune to the terrible circumstances that occurred in Germany!
@BLUE BIRD32 I’m not a democrat, but I really don’t think the democrats are run by the progressives. Compare that to Republicans who are totally run by MAGA and the far right. That’s why I’m an Independent. You can’t blame me for the failures of both parties.
@Michael Jones You’re probably right, my fellow boomers are old and probably forgot history! Most of them can’t remember anything! LOL!
@Alink Make up crap like Trump?
We are capable of working to solve more than one problem at a time. We do it all the time in our own lives. The J6 hearings must have priority and the information must be presented to the public so they understand the connections, planning and intent of the individuals involved. Hopefully, all responsible for masterminding the attempt to undermine our democracy will be held accountable and we can put this behind us and move on to the next priority.
Let’s be Honest We knew it
Yes I don’t think #45 is the mastermind of the events. He is a greedy man sure. Although he still needs to go to jail. There were too many people around him that realized what a dolt he was and quite easily manipulated him to achieve their goals. He believed their hype and fed his worst impulses. They should be punished even more severely than Trump. Peace 😵💟
@Martha Shandley Dolt! I haven’t heard that word in years! Made me laugh. Personally, I believe the party backed Trump for his unscrupulous nature. He has conducted himself this way his entire life. The party thought he could be controlled but obviously, he could not. Ultimately, he was the one calling the shots and accountable in my mind but we’ll just have to see where it all goes.
Susan Gordon
If only the grand issues of history could be resolved with such admirable order and efficiency, surely humanity would inhabit Rationalist Utopia by now.
Alas, there are flies in the ointment:
(James 4:14) ‘You are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away.’
(Jeremiah 17:9) ‘The heart is deceitful beyond all else, and is desperately sick; who can understand it?’
(Ecclesiastes 9:11) ‘I again saw that the race is not to the swift and the battle is not to the warriors, and neither is bread to the wise nor wealth to the discerning nor favor to men of ability; for time and chance overtake them all.’
As for wealth not being to the discerning, you people had four years’ worth of illustration. No, more than forty years.
He invited
He incited
They rioted
Now he must be indicted!
@Kim Roberts He asked a legit question. TROLL!!!
I have an idea, if you’re looking for an echo chamber go back to Reddit and Twitter. YouTube hasn’t completely made the echo chamber transition yet.. but they’re on there way. Hey, I wonder how many dislikes this video has? Just kidding, none.. because otherwise YouTube would tell you if there were any!
None of that is going to happen. It’s not.
William Jones
What sublime poetry. Or at the very least, nicely edited.
The last Wisconsin dude interviewed gets it. Too many other Americans don’t. All these other issues don’t matter if we don’t have democracy. Those activists are wasting their time if we don’t have democracy. Period.
@S R 🤣
@Franklin Keep laughing. You won’t have any rights soon.
@S R What do you mean? What rights have been taken away. Abortion has been returned where it belongs, to the states. 1st and 2nd amendments we have better protections under this court and republican congress. So what should I be worried about?
@Franklin Wait until they repeal the 1964 Civil Rights Act. That should be fun.
How anyone can be in denial of what happened in at the capital, makes me believe they are mentally incompetent to comprehend anything! 🤪
@LaWanda Contreras – I never put much trust in the intelligence of the American voters.
Can’t speak for all minorities but my family is watching closely. We are seeing if America will convict a rich, racist, white man that clearly committed a crime. Even if he was the president. This is supremely important to us.
@BILL H. I wont have to. You can see it coming a mile away.
We’ve got operatives realizing the insurrection and resigning from the GOP. What we need now are businesses and corporations to realize the coup and stand up for a better way. Never Ever GOP Again.
Pretty sad that we need to rely on the goodwill of corporations to save us.
The last guy, Rick Biverstein, gets it. Nothing else gets done if we don’t have a functioning democracy. All we will have is chaos.
Worse than chaos, I think/fear.
Different areas throughout the US are very different in terms of news coverage and public advisories. I travel for work and experienced this during the height of the pandemic. We traveled from NY to Wisconsin and the public knowledge was vastly different. We showed up to Wisconsin taking every precaution. We had to search for a testing location upon arrival which proved very difficult. The morning safety meeting consisted of gathering around a pickup truck with close proximity without masks. The looks and questions we got were kind of scary. We discussed with everyone the situation we saw first hand in other states and they simply weren’t aware of it. We watched news coverage out there and there was almost nothing. I hope that our presence and information helped those we worked with to better prepare and stay safe. We provided masks and hand sanitizer to all those we worked with and explained the need for safety compliance. We explained that we were vaccinated and how it will help. They respected our requests but our time there was only for 2 months. With any luck they continued to take action for their safety and the safety of others after we left. They were good people and I’d hate to think any were lost due to the pandemic.
Well the last guy speaking from Wisconsin hit the nail exactly on the head. I wish other people could see it and I see you have. Two of my Trump loving family members have now decided to vote blue and upcoming elections. They know we will not have any democracy or any of these rights just as that man said without the US Constitution and the rule of law being upheld.
Many of my life long Republican family have switched to Democrat.
@Sandra Tima Let’s hope the trend continues. We have Governor Ron DeSantis a Harvard graduate who is going to be running in 2024 and far more dangerous than Trump, so I’m hoping our family members will not fall for these people again.
@judy britt Yes like governor Ron DeSantis. Look up his anti-Woke Act.
People who think the January 6 committee sitting is not as important as other issues like inflation, gun violence and abortion rights, just don’t get it.
They don’t know that without democracy, free and fair elections, all the rights that enable them to protest in the open, and make good policies happen, will no longer exist.
@Lawn Chair Well?? is that real enough for you?
Yes, we should prosecute those involved with treason and trying to overthrow democracy. If we can’t focus on more than one issue at a time, then we’re truly pitiful. 😒
I think all those who asked for a pardon should be arrested immediately. IMO asking for a pardon is an admission of guilt. They knew what they were doing was treason plain and simple.
