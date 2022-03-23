Recent Post
92 comments
Dude
Is the definition of tough
Not sure how he does it
True inspiration
Not sure what he would do if in power.
But……
@Jay Will because American presidents have direct control over dictators invading countries.
@Jay Will Russia and Ukraine are both incredibly corrupt countries
https://youtu.be/kwwG2mM_7QA
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
@Jackson 5 thats a fact sheep
“russian dissident” lol how about the best chess player of all time? or at least 1 of them. Garry has really taken on the good fight post-chess career. good for him
Remember when Trump called Putin a Genius?
Reports say Putin will be using their military reserves. They are sending in their calvary and bring their Medieval Cannons and Catapults.
Evidence Only My friend, this is not an easy war. Every life of a peaceful person counts. It is not remotely bombing Serbia, Iraq and Afghanistan. Nationalists are holding people hostage there and hiding behind them!
@Руслан Руслан Serbia is a “ victim” according to you 😂😂😂oh dear, or dear or dear… do you know what atrocities they did in Croatia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Slovenia… go do your studying then come and talk to us…
KILL ZONE/COUNTER STRIKE
5 russian generals
27,957 russian soldier dead.
14,041 chechen soldiers dead.
9,089 belarus armed forces dead
408 russian fighter jets downed
9 transport planes carrying paratroopers shut down.
1,409 russian tanks blown up.
7,138 russian missiles downed.
8,284 russian equipment blown up.
3 russian ships blown up out of the water.
24,245 russian captured troops.
Special NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVtW-TlVp68
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dt2L14RcWP0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j098G-iIN-E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLEof6m7O6w&t=15s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYeUPsKP4s8
SOMETHING ELSE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNbACn-TXgE
Recent info:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WLVzVulCcMg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlQJo9olD-c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6TdbFEzq6s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WLVzVulCcM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bezKNGoWnO4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtU9_gOiw_4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tU3srfJzJ7A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tGyZO6sHjw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9bEhTNgLVw 4:49
https://news.yahoo.com/russian-aircraft-losses-ukraine-unsustainable-154300875.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qW8kxkfUyYY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tcUMsD4uO8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIByAv-sM6Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6Q7SFlvnGM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Adq5y0Oup4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWRSjNiTYBE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB3eIgOmrdM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I09fBeM_g0E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roeHKrnRlss
Statement
03/22/2022
Ukraine official dismisses calls to strike at Russian cities.
Ukranian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych called on Ukrainians to refrain from calling for the bombing of Russian cities in retaliation for the carnage faced by Ukraine civilians. Arestovych called on Ukrainians not to dehumanize the enemy and dismissed calls for the abuse of prisoners and attacks on the civilian populations of Russia and Belarus as unacceptable.
“You and I are not barbarians,” Arestovich said. “We are a civilization that fights against barbarians. We remain civilized.”
Kremlin quiet on rising casualty count
Estimates of Russian military casualties vary, but even conservative figures by Western officials are in the low thousands. Ukraine has estimated Russian losses at more than 15,000. Russia has not given an update since it said March 2 that 498 soldiers had been killed in action. Russia’s pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, citing the Defense Ministry, briefly reported Monday online that almost 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed. The report was quickly removed, and the newspaper blamed hackers. The Kremlin declined comment Tuesday.
My opinion:
Now, there’s a pause. russia is reinforcing them with more troops coming from Belarus and Crimea because the first and second wave of russian troops got destroyed.
Information below will help you understand more what the hell is going on. This information will be updated when brand new information comes in. No russian ships have been blown up yet but the option to blow them out of the water are coming. I’m always neutral. Please stay safe on both sides. putin, you need to be JAILED FOR LIFE.
F the peace talk. It’s BS. putin wants his dead soldiers back without giving them back to their families.
putin wants to blame Ukraine that those dead russian soldiers are captured and not dead.
NO PEACE TALK. IF PEACE TALK IS ACCEPTED.. russia WILL TAKE ALL OCCUPIED TERRITORIES AND ANNEXED IT.
UPDATE:
Accurate information below, of troops, the 2014 invasion, what’s happening in the background and new objectives.
1. Donbas Region -Russia “putin” wants to annex this one next to continue the land bridge to Crimea because they never got to do this on their first assault due to Ukrainians fighting back. After pushing them back the so called rebels “LITTLE GREEN MEN – I DON’T KNOW WHO THEY ARE” putin said, Ukrainians started attacking Crimea and at the same time the Donbas region. The Ukrainians directed their attack mostly in the Donbas region due to being a industrial hub of the country.. they almost got it back but russia “putin” interfered and the same went to Crimea. It’s never about the invasion, NATO, or whatever reason(s) putin uses.. it’s outside of the picture and you need to understand this monster in a way you never done before. You don’t play the chess-board even when you’re a pawn! You play the game in order for you to be part of it but this does not mean your actually there playing it. You’re dealing with putin that keeps taking because you keep giving by losing.
2. russia wants to connect the Donbas region to Crimea “taking over all warm water ports that Ukraine has” all the way to Moldova. The thing about this is.. the main focus will be the Capital of Ukraine but the main target is The land bridge. But if russia “putin” see a window within the scopes of multi formation attack.. then Donbas will connect all the way to Poland/Baltic States to land-bridge kaliningrand “a Belarus gateway.”
3. putin isn’t stupid to invade the entire country “he can do this” but he won’t be able to hold it together for a very long time. That’s currently the information we got from my Russian military friends in “Mother Russia” aka Belarus, Donbas region, and Crimea.
4. U.K. Hacked and shut down. Ukraine hacked and shut down several days ago. Canada hacked and shut down earlier today. Who’s next!
5. Two Georgian states – Information not available.
NEW NATO FORMATION:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9rfWFLgYCg
VERY INFORMATIVE INFORMATION 02/19/2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQdIiLt-4iI
Predicted with new INFO
https://www.yahoo.com/news/putin-may-launch-invasion-of-ukraine-in-donbas-region-analysts-say-230334521.html
Recap History:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nK-yJD_fAtk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRTakARMODE
THE MAIN OBJECTIVE AND EVERYTHING ELSE MANIPULATION:
1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGaa2sSoDgg&t=334s
2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axEiFZURXaM
Current situation now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omz0od9fP_U
Current map 3/1/2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNRgWtV2knc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dt2L14RcWP0
Events:
1992 Barcelona Olympics: Invasion of Moldova.
2008 Beijing Olympics: Invasion of Georgia.
2014 Sochi Winter Olympics: Invasion of Ukraine.
2022 Beijing Olympics: Current Actions “Pending” but imminent.
——————————————————————————————————————-
Here’s the problem with your statement comrade. If U.S. was part of the USSR and it became like Ukraine “okay.” You have a lot of russians living in the U.S. So what you’re saying is putin thinks he cane invade it because the government think very different than his and that everyone in it or most of the people in U.S. are russian.. so putin wants to “MERGE” both country and he becomes dictator in both countries for life. Is this what you said here MF? because I think you need to fraking wake up. This is not 1945 and shi t, it’s actually 2022 in the 21st century.
AGAIN, THE PURPOSE OF THIS SHI T IS TO PREPARE FOR WAR IN THE FUTURE/ troops readiness and equipment staging are key principle for future conflict and at the same time.. looking at opportunities and vulnerabilities and how others would respond. And at the same time… look and read below:
After placing 198k troops on your border.. what do you expect huh? You have to learn to think magical my friend like fairies.
So putin doesn’t want Ukraine to join NATO but it wants it to join the Russian block. What the F? Well, F putin. UKRAINE FOR NATO/EU.
How can you give respect to the person who invaded his neighbor for his gain only? Don’t join NATO because I will put another Belarus dictator near you and you will join my alliance instead like that gas prices act in neighboring kazakhstan. MF is a made up hype to make things look real and for putin’s army to march with their chest up lol
And the Belarus event was to test the outcome of the invasion “PEOPLE” how Poland would respond, how much military can be prepared on that area when it’s happening, what’s the focus point and how it would be overwhelmed. These are in-placed to see the reaction on multiple location points in real time after the decision has been made.
NOTE:
Here’s the best part of this story!
putin INVADED Ukraine’s Crimea region because under that “OCEAN” there’s a very old and the biggest pyramid in the entire world under that ocean floor. Plus putin’s palace 2 is in Ukraine Crimea Peninsula. The so called “WARM WATER PORT” for it’s navies. Everything is starting to make sense now at least to me. This guy has specific objectives.. This is like playing chess but you have to not play it in order for you to win. So you let putin win by not letting him win. But what the “WEST” is doing.. preparing like chess, each time putin moves.. they counter that move! For me.. that’s not bad but if you look very closely.. you will understand all of these MFs objectives. Solution: Stop playing the guy’s game and actually get multiple things moving before he moves that PAWN AGAIN…
IT’S BETTER TO FIGHT AND DIE RATHER THAN BE A COWARD AND LET PUTIN JUST INVADE. WHAT ARE YOU STUPID OR SOMETHING?
X0
Of Course There will always be justifications for US actions, in any situation. Because the US policy is to start a war over one test tube!
The aggressor shld be punished by the law …due to killing of innocent childrens and newborns in Mariupol.. so traumatic .. I feel like I am watching Schindler’s List..
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
Do know that there are another news channels too, stop whining like an old lady.
Assange, Khashoggi, have your ever known about them? If not keep eating McDonald’s 😜.
Не ври
@Дмитрий Are babies or terrified civilians sheltering in clearly marked theatres neo-fascists? You betrayed your brothers by targeting civilians and attacking a democratic nation in an unprovoked war. By brown plague, I guess you mean non-white people, that is what a neo-fascist would say. Only oppressed people can be liberated and Ukrainians are not oppressed.
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
been watching Navalny for years now .. he is the epitome of determination and bravery.After he recovered from the poisoning to go straight back Russia knowing exactly what was going to happen ….
@Chuckles the Red Alexei Navalny is against corruption and he was pro democracy… he is not bad…
@The truth The truth No one believes your hot garbage 🗑.
@The truth The truth how uncreative these bot comments are😆 the truth, the account name and all the bullshit combined.. Do they really think we fall for this? Sick
@Of Course Bullshit, he’s a Communist. He even admits it!
Yet again highlighting Russian law, absolutely Insane. This sums up the desperation, that the authorities will do anything to silence a true Hero. Freedom comes at a price.
@Donald Morris not even remotely similar
@Cropper Copper er, he already tried twice and it failed. And it looked sketchy the first time Putin does this constantly he’s an animal.
Remember when Trump called Putin a Genius?
Reports say:
Putin will be using their military reserves. They are sending in their calvary and bring their Medieval Cannons and Catapults to the front.
@smkxodnwbwkdns I fully agree with you 👍🏻👏🏻The world knows Alexei Navalny otherwise putin would have killed him long ago, putin tried to kill Alexei Navalny before ..but for putin evidence is very important, he does not want people to know he can kill… putin still want Russians to see him as the best leader of all time who did” special operation” to “ save Ukraine” he controls media, tv, and all in Russia… for a normal person it’s hard to understand his dark mind… putin fabricated evidence against Alexei Navalny and he have people who still believe him… he probably hopes that soon he will fool the world…putin wants people to see him as the hero and he wants to convince others that Alexei Navalny is a villan… but we know the truth… may god be Alexei Navalny🙏
@RedJack Deer then you know
The problem with Putin is that, after the quick and effective quell down of the riots in Kazakhstan in less than a week with merely 2000 Russian paratroopers sent to the nation’s capital to suppress civilians in January this year, his confidence was so bloated that he thought Ukraine in February would just be another replay of his “special military operations” in Kazakhstan, no way it wouldn’t be over within a day or two, just like how the Kazakhs gave up soon after the Russian army showed up. After all, both Ukraine and Kazakhstan were former Soviet Union satellite puppet states, there wouldn’t be any difference, would there?
Well now he sees what the difference is, LOL
Zelensky is a former comedian
Kazakhstanis are Dependents of Pootin. Ukraine does not Need Pootin at All.
@Ical Maulana comedians are best loving people…
@Dre Luxor lay off the booze.
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
My God the poor man looks like they are feeding him only enough to keep him barely alive smh ……. I wonder how much more the Russian people will keep taking this BS 🤔
@Nabi Amiri Sure we know them. We also know Boris Nemtsov, Alexander Litvinenko and Sergei Skipal.
@Nabi Amiri don’t tell people what’s happening is Russia when you never been there? Don’t talk in our names????
Surely the Russians must know the truth ..either they deliver turn a blind eye for whatever reason or they are very Nationalistic and pro Putin. Either way they suffer
@theinngu I suppose it’s like every politician in your country, all radio, every channel on tv and even online, all spouting the same exact lies about genocide of Russians when we all know the truth is in fact the opposite right now., everything Putin accuses others of you know he’s doing himself
@Darco low Are you just grasping at any opportunity to express your contempt for the USA (instead of addressing the question of Russian desire to be rid of their father figure)? Rhetorical question.
I think that actually, even Navalny won’t be 100% displeased with this, odd as it might sound!
As stated, it shows desperation.
It will also increase the pressure on Putin as he creates dissatisfaction from yet another direction and for another reason.
Putin isn’t putting out fires, he is starting more!
He is lashing out in all directions at all perceived threats, real and imaginary.
He is making his own situation even worse by doubling down and then doubling again.
Quite soon, dissatisfaction will reach a critical mass and it will be a race to see which faction, side or cause does away with him first!
@Brian Wiggins where are the nazis?? U talking about the prople wearing the letter. Z on their tanks right?? LOL
@Brian Wiggins u do know zelensky is jewish right?? 😑
@Brian Wiggins is it putina’s job to invade a sovereign country to fight whatever the lying thief wants to fight? How is that his job in other people’s country? Shame on youuuuuuu
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Putin is indeed a muppet what a clown that man is
I don’t get why Navalny, who was almost killed by poison, returned. If he thought that people would stand up, he miscalculated his fellow citizen’s bravery. I feel sorry for him.
@Monealiza have you Heard about nato ????
Navalny isn’t as popular as the US media make him out to be. Many (young and older) Russians believe he is ‘too nationalistic and conservative’… for example Nalvany compared some migrants to “cockroaches” and said they should be treated as such and “stamped out”! Nalvany is against diversity in Russian society… in fact some of his rhetoric is extremely ‘right wing’ by American standards. The young, more educated, people in Russia are a bit more ‘liberal minded’ and therefore unsupportive of Nalvany’s ‘policies’. However, he is a figure that can unite the people in their demand for ‘real democracy’. Do some research on Navalny… and you’ll understand why he lacks popularity. I’m fairly sure that Nalvany would be just as greedy and corrupt as Putin… I was sympathetic towards Nalvany until I looked into his background.
@Izza Duck thx to take Time to explain in a proper way, what is all about.
Millions of Russian people have been imprisoned or killed opposing Putin . They have been arrested for protesting and even died doing it . Some have had to flee the country .
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
“It’s an agony, it’s a desolation.” and still, we can’t possibly express anything to that author because we might put at stake the entire planet. how strange, some people behave as if they didn’t inhabit the same planet, or they’re such “patriots of themselves” that nobody else (that they must only hear about but are unwatchable & unacknowledgeable) is worth the mere thought.
Don’t be a PUPPET for the USA stand with Russia and China 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇨🇳🇨🇳 ZERO bravery by Ukrainians just NWO slaves and lip service. President of Ukraine and parliament blonde female haven’t shot at anyone and just propaganda for the civilians to kill themselves by standing up to Russia with arms. To support their other lie of genocide on “innocent civilians” Zelensky is an actor who sacrifice civilians to stay in power. 🧠
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
How can one man cause so much pain, hurt & destruction in 2022 and not be held accountable.. what a joke.
@Protector of Ukraine “Pootin” is the CORRECT spelling for this HUMAN FECES of a man
There are 7 people on earth…and noone can stop him from mass killing tbe innocent
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
@Great Cornholio You sound like a juvenile delinquent. Total fool. Grow up.
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Navalny is gonna be one of those guys that will remembered for a very long time
@kom per take a Big breath and start to think, be careful you might have headache at the beginning, but it really worths to leave the catle of zombies.
@françois perné 🤡🤡🤡
Boris Nemstov.
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Navalny impresses me even more than Zelensky. I think if Putin is ousted and Navalny released, that moment will be as symbolic and emotional as the infamous Mandela freedom.
https://youtu.be/3Ctyzh4L_Zo🙏
Hopefully he will get released. He seems like such a kind, genuine person who cares for the rights of people.
https://youtu.be/3Ctyzh4L_Zo🙏
The reason he is so dangerous to Putin is bc he didn’t die like the others. He was supposed to die. He can’t try and kill him again without it looking hella shady. Hang in there Alexi.
Of course not.
He will spend the 9 next years in siberia in a tough place, and sometimes western will remember about the nato pawn that has been played and sacrified.
@Cropper Copper I fully agree👍🏻👏🏻The world knows Alexei Navalny otherwise putin would have killed him long ago, putin tried to kill Alexei Navalny before ..but for putin evidence is very important, he does not want people to know he can kill… putin still want Russians to see him as the best leader of all time who did” special operation” to “ save Ukraine” he controls media, tv, and all in Russia… for a normal person it’s hard to understand his dark mind… putin fabricated evidence against Alexei Navalny and he have people who still believe him… he probably hopes that soon he will fool the world…putin wants people to see him as the hero and he wants to convince others that Alexei Navalny is a villan… but we know the truth… may god be Alexei Navalny🙏
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Brave man, fights for freedom and human rights 🙏💪❤️
I have infinite respect for Navalny for going back to Russia after he had recovered from the attempt on his life in a German hospital. However: His treatment by the Putin government was totally predictable and I wonder if he shouldn’t have stayed in the West. After what this man has gone through already, nine more years of incarceration under even harsher conditions is practically a death sentence.
Navalny > than OG cult leader, Jesus Christ.
@Viva La Raza! US Army vet nonsense
@José de Jesús it is worth saving Russia, Alexei Navalny knows that people love him, he knows people will save him and the country… if Alexei Navalny didn’t start movement against corruption and pro democracy Russia would have continue to drown and controlled by criminality .. Alexei Navalny is not the first to sacrifice all for his land and his people.. Alexei Navalny will be remember and saluted for centuries to come that he saved his land…
@Of Course is it more important for Navalny to be remembered, or is it more important to DESTROY Putin?
Imagine if Navalny was out of prison in this moment. Imagine if he had stayed protected in Europe! He can still challenge Putin from outside the country, because we have the internet now!
He should be free in Europe leading the fight against Putin! Instead, he is locked away!
I wish he would have stayed in Europe!
Navalny IS a hero, but there is another way to fight in today’s world: through the miracle of the internet!
@José de Jesús yes I agree, remember putin is very crafty … it’s hard to fight putin… Alexei Navalny is hoping that Russians will stand up to putin… let’s hope god help Alexei Navalny and Russia🙏
Why does a country like Russia, which is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, still have a seat in the UN Security Council and can veto it ?! That’s sick in my eyes!!!..
@timur bakarov Hahah, that’s not how it works. UN said Afghanistan, and all other wars were legal. The UN secretary general stated his opinion, the UN never officially said the second Iraq war was illegal. You are the liar.
@Essence of Order what war is legal in your mind, in general?
United Snakes- mother of all evil!
@Onore Alla Tigre Bro you side with Russia, everyone sees you as the evil lol
@Essence of Order Who everybody? Biden’s supporters! I don’t give a f about these morons! I support Russia no matter what! In spite…
Curious how much Navalny actually know about what’s going on in Ukraine right now. I’m guessing he’s not fed much, or any, details at all.
HOW DIFFERENT RUSSIA WOULD BE IF THIS MAN WERE PRESIDENT.