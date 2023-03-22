Recent Post
33 comments
People get annoyed because Paris has trash but they don’t seem concerned that the workers are being treated like trash.
State pension at 64 instead of 62 ? That’s what you call treated like trash? Are you real ?
@Thank you for your compliance Are you ‘for’ real. Its not about 62 or 64 – it’s about a law that people feel srtrongly about was changed without any discussion or vote. Get your facts right.
@Thank you for your compliance thank you for your compliance
Perhaps people don’t want to spend their whole lives working…
… all in the absence of good governance.
America has plenty of cities like that right now
Yeah – and not because of protests.
@Jhezmo 😊
@Jhezmo no because of the give to the rich and take from the working class policy’s.
@Justmekpc Americans got 3 government payments to help with COIVD and all it did was making everything more expensive. All that government money went to a retail store called Walmart. Walmart is owned by one of the top 10 richest families in the world. Poor make poor decisions.
Damn I thought was just America we are fucked
Capitalism is everywhere.
Striking has been elevated to a high art form in France.
Meanwhile, we’re up to 67 and companies providing pensions are getting more scarce every year.
Started in 1980.
That’s one company that you don’t want to go on strike! Better pony up Paris!
Drop it off in the middle of the night out in front of your parliament
So what. Pay the workers
Good for Parisians! Keep up the great work.
The solidarity of the strikers is striking. No man is an island.
Treat the workers as if they are valued.
Sure. And you’ll pay?
The rich always have poor people who stand up for them…busy driving around in a rust bucket.
The world is waking up , let the rich take care of their own trash
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Looks Like New York City now! Pay The Garbage Workers!!!!!!
Solidarity ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 with the Working People
Yeah now imagine if they had to pay for health insurance and didn’t have sick days like us!
Even 64 retirement age is lovely, Australia is now 67
The workers have to win this and all of working France needs to stand with them.
AND
Workers all over the world need to take notice, especially (USA).
Tourists can join the protesters, cry about it, or leave.
Showing the politicians, that the people still rule,