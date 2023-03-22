51 comments

    Reply

    1. I don’t agree with Putin action either but, Didn’t America do this similar operation with Cuba with their CIA and small invasion force at Pig Bay?

      Reply

    2. Not listening to the other side is just narrow-minded. Putin who is the leader of Russia and not the Western Press HAHAH

      Reply

    3. ​@Scott L AlexanderIf he was serious about a cease fire peace proposal, it would include respecting Ukraine’s borders established in 1991 and remove all Russian soldiers from those territories. Otherwise it is NOT honoring sovereign territories. It is just attempting a conquest one part at a time and buying for time to restart the invasion.

      Therefor, Putin has no intentions of a cease fire or peace. He has no respect for sovereign borders or treaties like the Budapest Memorandum. Which means any treaty he makes with Xi is likely to be broken in time just like he broke the Minsk Agreements, and many other treaties.

      Reply

    1. That’s how Winnie the Pooh always looks.
      Don’t let it fool you though. Stalin too had this friendly, fatherly look on his face.

      Reply

    2. @Gee Boom no he didn’t. He portrayed himself as a strong man with no double chin. Both were lies

      Reply

  7. Putin’s body language says “I am tired.” Xi’s body language says “I am in charge here.”

    Reply

    2. @Paul Schulte

      Strengthening WOULD be Russia with NATO. As is there will be a cost which Xi will try to gain from.
      Xi’s “reverse the shame”, this time started when all Europeans moved in after Khan fell.

      Reply

    3. @Cow Holy

      Moskva Reef has declared themselves sovereign Russian speaking territory in need of liberation by special military operation.

      Reply

    4. 😂 eating dumplings wkend stayers? Champagne life is wonderful considering
      A few minor things like erm borders ooooh yeah sovereign nations pal overlooks that 😮

      Reply

    5. like most friends most people will hang out if they have something to say or if it feels like the time

      Reply

  10. Everyone talks about choice and standing up for things the reality is we have no choice. We follow our govt they follow theirs. We don’t even hate these people but sooner or later we will fight each other

    Reply

    Reply

    2. @cookies and cream ice cream  thank you so much for reading humble poem but to laugh at the hardships of people ….any people struggle to fight for their own freedom and their own lives is a very sad portray of human decency. Very sad

      Reply

  14. well when i last spoke with ccp officials about their position with russia, they simply said as long as they don’t start seeing the russians using cheeky tactics that undercut them in any way
    then its all ok.
    the ccp also seemed shocked that putin undercut them at all
    almost as if they weren’t expecting it.

    Reply

  15. Did I miss the part in the video where they showed how Russian and Chinese residents are reacting differently to the Putin and Xi alliance?

    Reply

    2. Thank you for the heads up! I began watching because I was interested in the citizens perspectives. Now I’m closing the video.

      Reply

  17. Narrator: “As the world crumbles, alliances will be forged and broken, and the true cost of war will be laid bare.”

    Narrator: “Whose side will you choose, and at what cost? The future is in your hands.”

    Reply

  18. “396 days into my three days campaign everything is going according to plan” – Putin, Master Strategist

    Reply

  19. The Russian federation and China have just set formally a new alliance. Read carefully the final communique to see how far reaching and comprehensive the cooperation will be, on top of an already very strong relationship as a counterbalance to the global gringo pestilence

    Reply

