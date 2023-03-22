Recent Post
51 comments
You back with a different name Comrade!
If it’s from Putins mouth it’s B.S
I don’t agree with Putin action either but, Didn’t America do this similar operation with Cuba with their CIA and small invasion force at Pig Bay?
Not listening to the other side is just narrow-minded. Putin who is the leader of Russia and not the Western Press HAHAH
As long as Putin is alive, the war will never end.
@Delfino Garza giving weapons has only prolonged this war so obviously not the answer.
We will pray Putin long life .
@Scott L AlexanderIf he was serious about a cease fire peace proposal, it would include respecting Ukraine’s borders established in 1991 and remove all Russian soldiers from those territories. Otherwise it is NOT honoring sovereign territories. It is just attempting a conquest one part at a time and buying for time to restart the invasion.
Therefor, Putin has no intentions of a cease fire or peace. He has no respect for sovereign borders or treaties like the Budapest Memorandum. Which means any treaty he makes with Xi is likely to be broken in time just like he broke the Minsk Agreements, and many other treaties.
Xi ping: What’s up buddy, why so sad?
Pootin: I screwed up man, can you help me.
Weak west is scared
Weak Russia is scared of the west. 😂
“The enemy of my enemy is my friend”
@Abyss Watcher PJ’s friend & lover
@Abyss Watcher where was the obvious joke? Must have gone way over my head!!
@Abyss Watcher what a load of rubbish you come out with, friend of PJ?
I like how XI is always looking at Putin with a fatherly look.
That’s how Winnie the Pooh always looks.
Don’t let it fool you though. Stalin too had this friendly, fatherly look on his face.
@Gee Boom no he didn’t. He portrayed himself as a strong man with no double chin. Both were lies
😂😂😂😂
You must have a lot of love for your dad.
Putin’s body language says “I am tired.” Xi’s body language says “I am in charge here.”
@Cow Holy with the exception of Russia, China, North Korea, Belarus, etc., etc.
@Rick Schroth Yep, think whatever the US wants you to. Free will is a luxury for some people.
@John Harrison you’re deluded
Xi is the kind of man who reads the full terms and conditions and clicks “disagree”.
@Bass INC then the world could probably sleep better at night 😴💂
@Paul Schulte
Strengthening WOULD be Russia with NATO. As is there will be a cost which Xi will try to gain from.
Xi’s “reverse the shame”, this time started when all Europeans moved in after Khan fell.
@Cow Holy
Moskva Reef has declared themselves sovereign Russian speaking territory in need of liberation by special military operation.
Every time I see these two together, they are always doing something.
Better than western leaders.
Every time JB sees them together, he’s getting hysterical.
I thought such homosexual activities were band in their countries…What hypocrites!
😂 eating dumplings wkend stayers? Champagne life is wonderful considering
A few minor things like erm borders ooooh yeah sovereign nations pal overlooks that 😮
like most friends most people will hang out if they have something to say or if it feels like the time
Everyone talks about choice and standing up for things the reality is we have no choice. We follow our govt they follow theirs. We don’t even hate these people but sooner or later we will fight each other
lol ukraine
@cookies and cream ice cream thank you so much for reading humble poem but to laugh at the hardships of people ….any people struggle to fight for their own freedom and their own lives is a very sad portray of human decency. Very sad
Everybody visiting everybody when their support looks like the beginning of a world war
Yeah that’s a partnership that’s going to trust one another.
well when i last spoke with ccp officials about their position with russia, they simply said as long as they don’t start seeing the russians using cheeky tactics that undercut them in any way
then its all ok.
the ccp also seemed shocked that putin undercut them at all
almost as if they weren’t expecting it.
Did I miss the part in the video where they showed how Russian and Chinese residents are reacting differently to the Putin and Xi alliance?
@Chris Frank No, you are wrong.
Thank you for the heads up! I began watching because I was interested in the citizens perspectives. Now I’m closing the video.
It’s at the end where they speak to the white man. He speaks for both of them.
In China, April Fool’s Day comes two weeks earlier than the rest of the world. 😂
Narrator: “As the world crumbles, alliances will be forged and broken, and the true cost of war will be laid bare.”
Narrator: “Whose side will you choose, and at what cost? The future is in your hands.”
“396 days into my three days campaign everything is going according to plan” – Putin, Master Strategist
The Russian federation and China have just set formally a new alliance. Read carefully the final communique to see how far reaching and comprehensive the cooperation will be, on top of an already very strong relationship as a counterbalance to the global gringo pestilence
Russia and China friendship! 👍😍😍🙏