59 comments
Don’t believe your lying eyes 🤣
@Dogs Rule the 80s was a blast.
@Harold We saw a Hollywood movie script being passed off as truth to the American people .
@Mike Lock I saw it live on tv with my own eyes along with the rest of the world. What did you watch?
@Mike Lock it was on LIVE tv. Wow!!
Mr. McCarthy went so far as to say he would push Mr. Trump to resign immediately: “I’ve had it with this guy,” he told a group of Republican leaders, according to an audio recording of the conversation obtained by The New York Times.
@Save 🇺🇸 Y’all need some serious deprogramming.
@John Coleman the new footage speaks for itself. I haven’t listened to Tucker yet.
@LF Thank you for posting that. It has to be said. I might even take it further questioning whether McCarthy ever had integrity, period! It does make one wonder.
Videos do not lie. This is like a perp walk of those who are in real trouble now that they thought they had got away with a great lie.
@Jenna XoXoX silly and irrelevant analogy. Here’s a better one………..if you wer being convicted of of something you did not do, you would want all of the video to defend your innocence.
@Mark 🤔👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
The mere fact that footage was only provided to one news outlet, when it is owned by we the people. Its outright criminal.
@Robert Johnson Again, it wouldn’t have changed the outcome. You said the public has the right to know the truth. What is the truth? What is it about the 4.5 years (40000 hours) of video footage that would change anything?
@Chris Davishahaha go watch the Viking guy being let in hahaha
indeed, and Carlson is spouting meaningless drivel
@C0Y0TE There’s a lot of prosecuting to do. Don’t worry, the one who are still in jail will get credit for time served. See, there’s something positive. BTW, the insurrectionists shouldn’t have broken the law to begin with. trump duped them. trump, their messiah, failed them.
Our eyes don’t lie
Please just watch the video
None of us want to be sheep 🐑
@Frank DNancy pelosi was in charge of that hahaha
@C0Y0TE Did anyone say to you that any police officer was killed that day? Or a police officer had to be killed that day for the actions of the rioters to be called despicable? You are really spinning 😇
@Melody Kay Young *👈 KNOWN SUMMER OF LOVE PARTICIPANT*
“The Party told you to reject all evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
George Orwell 1984.
Bravo for Dominion 👏👏👏👏
Hahaha dominion??? Is Dominion the new Marvel Universe villan
How can you fact-check footage from security cameras
@San Diego Traffic Lights & Trains but isn’t that exactly what the Jan 6 committee did, show hand picked clips that aline with their narrative?
Why was it ok for them but not now?
@Jay 4You *THE FOOTAGE IS PURE THE FOOTAGE IS TRUTH, NOBODY BELIEVES YOU ANYMORE.*
It CNN! Their Russian hoax narrative fail and now this will fail as well lmao 😂😂
Just one question Jake…
Why has the identity of the person who planted the pipe bombs never been revealed..?
@Paulo Aka
If not this troll, one of the RW nutter buddies for sure.
Because they haven’t been caught of course, it was probably Babbitt the fool.
crime as yet unsolved. Be patient. Sometimes it takes years to catch a murderer.
They don’t know who planted those bombs!
Because that two was a set up .
None of the accused used any of this footage for their defense, did they?
@For Beginners and Beyond dude, go stalk someone else
@Mr Rey Dude, not stalking you. I’m trying to put sine sense in you. You know that Fox hosts think their audience (hope you’re not, are you?) are nuts.
As soon as we knew he would get the tapes from Mccarthy, we knew this was exactly what Tucker would do.
And we knew what Schiff would do..
Cry bully.
What did he do? Tell the truth? The horror
@Annabella dragonlady What part of what Tucker showed DIDN’T happen? We’ve seen the violent parts on a never ending loop for over two years.
Proverbs 18:17 (NIV) “The first to present his case seems right,
till another comes forward and questions him.”
The Jan 6 Committee presented their case first. Now Tucker presented the other side of the story. Don’t you want to see and hear BOTH sides of the story, or aren’t you a tolerant person?
@Annabella dragonlady but he did so why you lie
History won’t treat these people well… but then again they’ll find a way to edit themselves as heroes
So…breaking in is okay without “violence ” 🤔
McCarthy shouldn’t be able to get away with doing something like this. He can’t be trusted
It should have been shown two years ago.
Why was this held this long from the public in the first place? They have already changed the security protocols.
They haven’t changed the building all the offices and tunnels are still in the same location. And we learned nothing new from Tucker Carlson just a video of him spinning it like it was a none event.
narrative !
Exactly! Liz Cheney know what she doing
Before watching I’m gonna guess there will be none of tuckers strongest footage being shown and and attacked like what’s supposed to happen. Now I’m gonna watch and see if they don’t show police escorting viking shaman guy through the capital building to the podium.
@Justin Backup no they didn’t. Go watch the opposition and stop trusting people you don’t know. You will see what both chose to leave out
It’s odd, how they are doubling down on their narrative when Dominion is about to take them to the cleaners. Ten times the 1.6 billion in punitive damages should finally hurt them… I hope.
You’re such a Giddy happy little tyrant,no censorship
Dominion is losing their case . So far they have lost every one of them . Even against Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani .
Lmao 1.6bilion that like typical fox owner salary. Democrats are panicked! They might sue fox news by thank God Elon musk own Twitter lmao 😂😂
Just when you thought they couldn’t stoop any lower…
It is awful. The truth was hidden for 26 months, and innocent people are rotting in custody.
“In Hindsight” two words that doomed “We, that People” spoken by Alan Greenspan, at the time the Federal Reserve Chairman, and Rupert Murdoch, King of FOX Entertainment.