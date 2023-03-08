Recent Post
37 comments
My Lord he looks so stressed this is made me very sad 😭💔☮️🙏
He looks like he’s aged 10 years at least, in the past year.
Your plastic sympathy made everyone sad.
Go tell your two mommies , stunning and brave . 🤣🤣🤣
The best pianist ever
Nobody likes to pay for the same real estate twice, and holding the invaders at Bakhmut might save Kramatorsk.
@KC Michelson Nice thought cancellation
Forcing Russia to focus on Bakmut makes so much sense, why does everyone not understand that?
lol even Zelensky himself is saying the city is strategically important.
Continuing to defend it is an act of desperation.
@The Bro your statement is not factually true. All the info is there reported on by Russia news too.
btw IF this is a UA hyper focus only why is Russia still there, it’s been over 7 months!
Battle refresher:
Initially RA wanted this as strategically and from a propaganda POV it made sense. They couldn’t do it, lost a lot of men, weaponry in the process, so Prigozhin stepped in and promised Putin his Wagner Group wld accomplish the mission by his deadline, Putin loves an anniversary!
Prigozhin tried, got nowhere, so went hunting for canon fodder in the prisons. He then requested immobilized draftees as well to supplement his forces.
With those in hand, Prigozhinhad had 3 lines: 1st the prisoners; next the immobilized (interchanged with front line) lastly the WG bringing up the rear.
The objective was the first two lines wld soften the targets and then the professionals wld sweep in. Rinse and repeat. Good in theory 🙄
This went on in waves, somewhat successful over time as they were literally overwhelming the UA with volume. Except the price was really heavy, lost a lot of soldiers and maimed. Lost weaponry.
Despite those losses they still couldn’t take Bakhmut and like the RA experience the WG also suffered similar losses.
The other day Prigozhin sent out a public complaint reading out the letter to Russian high command asking for the remaining promised supplies (weaponry) and is also asking for additional soldiers, battalions.
While thats going on the UA are on the offensive having refreshed their troops and attacking and holding their positions.
So sadly yes, sometimes despite heavy losses battles are worth it, they can be important.
Putin has used Bakhmut as this stake in the ground. He has given a number of deadlines and they have all passed. It is incredibly embarrassing.
As it stands right now, other than Bakhmut there’s another battle going on further east. In the Ukrainian town of Vugledar RA have lost upto 130 tanks and approx 1000 infantry (exact #’s tbc) All has been geo-located and confirmed by Russia news and RA.
@thebro6204 is very true. I hope Ukraine does eventually defeat Russia, but I’m very skeptical about the media portrayal of how well the Ukrainian forces are doing?!?
that’s a great move!
If your enemy is making a mistake, don’t interrupt them. And for gods sake don’t laugh.
😅😅😅😅😅l love how the translator is talking and sounding like zhalensky. Lol😅😅😅😅
How is your Ukrainian?
nope at all
Actually, it was a rather mediocre attempt. 😄
He will go to history as one of the greatest leaders. He is a hero. To think that we had a bunker boy leading this country gives me shivers on my spine. Ughh
@Noah Patterson nice strawman twist Sergi.
That’s a bit too much.
So where is Zelensky exactly in a CNN studio or in Bakhmut?
Great leader? I do not think that taking over 2nd biggest country in Europe and fully destroying it in every aspect is what a great leader would do. Very bad politician. You do not antagonize and make yourself an existential threat to your largest and most powerfull neghbour. And you do not beat your roomate, your neghbour’s brother, after you take away his house rights by force. Ukraine is joining Austro-hungarian Empire in history, as second largest country in Europe once upon a time. And all I feel is sorrow for both Ukranians and Russians that suffered and died in this pointless war.
Give this man a new pair of 👠 👠.
All news anchors are aggressive as fudge
Man, he needs to lay of the coke.
They really get the worse voices to do the voice-over/translation…
Jesus this translator is intense lmfao! I actually had to double check to make sure this wasn’t a parody channel 😂
Exactly. He sounded as if he was on SNL. 😄
Kind of hard to translate while speaking amd listening at the same time
Meanwhile, Putin sits in his gold palace at a 100ft long table, with a mask on, as he gives orders for another round of conscripts. The brave warrior he is.
Lol you think zelensky sniffing lines in his mansion is any different?
@Drunk Robot Oh, and you would know this how exactly?🤔
Russia just had one call for conscription while ukraine has 5or 6.Ukrainian recruits are forcefully picking young boys and old man to die in bakhmut
OH brother , General Wolf Blitzer !
Zelenskyj is amazing
Zelenskyy understands Russian mentality.
CNN and Zelensky should snort some high grade Ukronium to alleviate the pain of losing Bakhmut to a bunch of Convicts 😅