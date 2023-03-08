Recent Post
32 comments
When your only choice as an individual is struggle or death it’s obvious.
Here is the full clip
https://youtu.be/DWwxkP8gsUU
What is it with dictators and gold furniture? Pathetic.
@NeEd InPuT That’s a government building. It was not built by Zelensky, and he doesn’t own it nor live there. Get some common sense.
@TJ .. True, the dwarf Putin just wear high heals and constantly hide in his bunker, if fear of… well, everything.
@Chris Lim So if i take my gold furniture to buy groceries i should be ok
Ukraine you always in my heart love to ukraine from USA WE LOVE YOU
heroic Ukraine, respect from the United States of America.
@crushnev nikita Invaders aren’t liberators and Russia have no right to “liberate” territory that don’t belong to them. And liberate from what, the rebel secessionists that Russia helped to start a civil war?
@An Acc why don’t tell that to the NATO first and see what they respon to your question..
Estimated value is 1.9T USD, it has a huge bunker, beach access, heliports all over the place, an underground hockey arena, swimming pools and gym, plus a 300k acre vineyard. Which is why his army has 60 year old tanks, 40 year old helicopters and 100 year old tactics.
@Lars Ronæs what’s an amber room?
Um if it were a Trillion I think he’d just buy Spain 🤠
And that JUST the HOUSE !
Putin also owns a Castle.
Just like Hitler!
The money for which was stolen from the Russian people. Do the people know how he lives, with an armoured train just for him? He must know how much he is ‘loved’.
How do we allow human beings to obtain this much unchecked power at the hands of the suffering of so many?
you and who?
@Z 😂
Do you vote for Trump?
@Susan it’s still a war though !
Like USA?😊
Sincere hopes someone stops Putin with extreme prejudice very soon! He needs to be brought to justice for ALL if his crimes!
Problem is, there are far worse waiting in the wings.
The Benito Mussolini/Nicolai Ceausescu solution would be optimal.
@Marc Milton-Talbot 💯%!!! 👍👍
He has pancreatic cancer so tick tick Doom! It’s only a matter of time.
The world is very dependent on Zelensky holding off Russia. We seem very cavalier here and get excited when Russian soldiers voice dissent. As if that was going to bring Russia down. Ukraine is wounded and tired and vows not to give up. We need to help Ukraine because they are keeping Russia from our doors.
The man who built himself a golden room is clearly not going to die from a nuclear war.
Timofiy Shadura, brave hero of Ukraine. R.I.P. You’ll always be in our memory.
. *_Slava heroyu! Heroyam slava! Ukrayini slava!_*_ – Stay safe!_
Those hero’s should never ever be forgotten.
They will by you. Not by us.
This HERO truly deserve a grand statue cast in bronze with an everlasting flame, in the center of Kiev, for the eternal remembrance and example of courage, heroism, patriotism, and proud defiance in the face of certain death. May his name – Tymofii Mykolayovych Shadura – live forever in our conscience and our soul and his death never to be forgotten! RIP!