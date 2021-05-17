Jamaica, Are You Ready for Chinese Vax? #Shorts

TOPICS:
May 17, 2021

 

23 Comments on "Jamaica, Are You Ready for Chinese Vax? #Shorts"

  1. Westchester NY | May 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    No we don’t want any Vaccine 💉 from China 🇨🇳, everything made in China are knock off version NOT GOOD

  2. Wisteria Gem | May 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    Da dadeee dadadah👀👀

  3. Sandra Martin | May 16, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    No.sah

  4. Core Da2 | May 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Issa knock off vaccine this

  5. Alex Young | May 16, 2021 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    They’re all dead now.

  6. Bob Marley | May 16, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Don’t allow it Jamaica

  7. Howard MsDonald | May 16, 2021 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    Suh mek mi undastan dis tin yah! Dem create dis virus inna lab and den tun rung a sell di cure??? A weh di bongo jongo!!! A yah suh nice fi tru!!

  8. I am Grateful | May 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    Vaccine from China? Hell no!! I don’t even eat anything that has China written on it. Yes, I believe in vaccines but wouldn’t take this one to save my life.

  9. marlon chin | May 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    If AZ is getting nuff fight……imagine the chinese or Sputnik vaccines

  10. Sandrene Grey | May 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    Every thing mek a China fake

  11. FAVOURED HIGHLY TV | May 16, 2021 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    What a rastajah pon Jamaican people them,look like them have full control a the little island now,Lord have mercy

  12. Dan Dan | May 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Why cant jamaica make there own
    They should team up with cuba
    And a few other Caribbean countries
    And produce there own

    • Globe Don Tv | May 16, 2021 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      It don’t make sense cause we lost our roots. Jamaicans hardly drink bush or herbal tea anymore. So many herbalist in Jamaica and yet nobody remember them even when a flu like systoms a kill people

  13. T- DIDDY T | May 16, 2021 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    You guys are crazy to see the least. You couldn’t pay me enough to take that vaccine

  14. Winston Brown | May 16, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    Boy fi tell you the true me we take the china one them say is china Make the virus so supposed to have the Cure USA not helping no one so agree with andrew this time 🤫👍💯🙏🙏😳😳🤫

  15. THE ALWAYS EXISTING EXISTENCE REVEALING | May 16, 2021 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Jamaican is going to pay a great price for China dealings.

    I would never take a Chinese vax.

  16. Pat Brown | May 16, 2021 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    We all dead 😭😭😭😭😭
    Jesus help us 🔥🔥

  17. Joan HG | May 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    Why the government not using vaccines from Cuba????

  18. Dee G | May 16, 2021 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    So what about those due to have a second dose of a particular vaccine? They have to recieve them within a certain time, you can’t mix & match vaccines

  19. Devany Walker | May 16, 2021 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    There is high public concern about these china produced vaccine why not the cuban produced vaccine instead ? Think it easier logistics wise and geopolitically

  20. Renee Baker | May 16, 2021 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    corruption corruption…smh only God can help us..

