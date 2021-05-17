Jamaica, Are You Ready for Chinese Vax? #Shorts

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
No we don’t want any Vaccine 💉 from China 🇨🇳, everything made in China are knock off version NOT GOOD
Da dadeee dadadah👀👀
Lol
No.sah
Issa knock off vaccine this
They’re all dead now.
Don’t allow it Jamaica
Suh mek mi undastan dis tin yah! Dem create dis virus inna lab and den tun rung a sell di cure??? A weh di bongo jongo!!! A yah suh nice fi tru!!
Vaccine from China? Hell no!! I don’t even eat anything that has China written on it. Yes, I believe in vaccines but wouldn’t take this one to save my life.
If AZ is getting nuff fight……imagine the chinese or Sputnik vaccines
Every thing mek a China fake
What a rastajah pon Jamaican people them,look like them have full control a the little island now,Lord have mercy
…same Bomborassclaawt way it go yow….country for sale…..Chinese only after more land
Why cant jamaica make there own
They should team up with cuba
And a few other Caribbean countries
And produce there own
It don’t make sense cause we lost our roots. Jamaicans hardly drink bush or herbal tea anymore. So many herbalist in Jamaica and yet nobody remember them even when a flu like systoms a kill people
You guys are crazy to see the least. You couldn’t pay me enough to take that vaccine
Boy fi tell you the true me we take the china one them say is china Make the virus so supposed to have the Cure USA not helping no one so agree with andrew this time 🤫👍💯🙏🙏😳😳🤫
Jamaican is going to pay a great price for China dealings.
I would never take a Chinese vax.
We all dead 😭😭😭😭😭
Jesus help us 🔥🔥
Why the government not using vaccines from Cuba????
So what about those due to have a second dose of a particular vaccine? They have to recieve them within a certain time, you can’t mix & match vaccines
There is high public concern about these china produced vaccine why not the cuban produced vaccine instead ? Think it easier logistics wise and geopolitically
corruption corruption…smh only God can help us..