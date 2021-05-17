Flour Price Increase in Jamaica | Gunmen & Police Shootout | US$200M at Stake in Road Project

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
Jamaicans accept any and everything thrown at them
Please stop tell the old John crow them uno business. Uno start get more a them, behind bars or 6 feet down. Great job guys.Less information, better chances of catching more a them.
We Jamaican depending on too much firing food a Florida mi live and mi plan cassava and make flower dumplings
Leroy you need a new dictionary
Government should stop collecting tax on food until the economy gets back to normal if they really cared period. Not even a day tax free they give us
🤣 keep dreaming them more likely fi up dat shyt
Where’s the sellby date on the flour?
Advice🚫: stop eating flour.
Healthy food: banana, yam and dasheen.
I love Jamaica be safe guys
Mi nuh know how poor ppl a guh mek it in Jamaica. This is too crazy
Charity ago help dem
PROSPERITY
Worldwide price increases…. one word…. INFLATION
Why would a person that is charged with murder, is allowed bail… this is total madness… the judicial system needs to be revamped…Trial should occur within a year, and on charges like rape and murder or attempted murder, should NOT be given bail
Because the system love money not people
@martinilogan martinilogan : how is your statement relevant in regards to the judicial process
They should implant gps on anyone that is on bail.
Murder and attempted murder, as well as rapist should not be allowed bail….There should be a gran jury should be convene, they should see evidence against a suspect and based upon their beliefs, such individuals would be given a trial within a year
that’s very serious
Why do Jamaica constantly give people bail who are charged for murder?
A di same thing mi da ya a think thats y crime is so high
The way how love money they give a big 20 year old man bail for what he did to a 5 year old little boy how heartless can that be .
apparently the price tag a $300,000
How can they send up the prize of flour now?
How can the government give away millions in care packages and put more money in the economy and not expect the prices to go up?
So them sending him to another parish to do the same smh
We dead if hungry now🤤🤤🤤🤤
How about that juntion road project? How is that going.?
We will get the full price
Flour gone up , gas gone up we ago suffer now and nuff a wi naw work already due to covid
Want flour prices to go down, it’s very simple, stop buying flour, leave it on the shelves and let it rot there, I guarantee you the prices will go down so much you’ll think they’re giving it away