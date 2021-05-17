Flour Price Increase in Jamaica | Gunmen & Police Shootout | US$200M at Stake in Road Project

May 17, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

30 Comments on "Flour Price Increase in Jamaica | Gunmen & Police Shootout | US$200M at Stake in Road Project"

  1. kingpin outlow | May 16, 2021 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    Jamaicans accept any and everything thrown at them

  2. Richard Turnbull | May 16, 2021 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    Please stop tell the old John crow them uno business. Uno start get more a them, behind bars or 6 feet down. Great job guys.Less information, better chances of catching more a them.

  3. Leroy Mullings | May 16, 2021 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    We Jamaican depending on too much firing food a Florida mi live and mi plan cassava and make flower dumplings

  4. john doe | May 16, 2021 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    Government should stop collecting tax on food until the economy gets back to normal if they really cared period. Not even a day tax free they give us

  5. starbwoi 1 | May 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    Where’s the sellby date on the flour?
    Advice🚫: stop eating flour.
    Healthy food: banana, yam and dasheen.

  6. Kurtly Smith | May 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    I love Jamaica be safe guys

  7. juliet gardiner | May 16, 2021 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    Mi nuh know how poor ppl a guh mek it in Jamaica. This is too crazy

  8. royfredericks | May 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Worldwide price increases…. one word…. INFLATION

  9. Maxine Adderley | May 16, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Why would a person that is charged with murder, is allowed bail… this is total madness… the judicial system needs to be revamped…Trial should occur within a year, and on charges like rape and murder or attempted murder, should NOT be given bail

  10. Maxine Adderley | May 16, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    Murder and attempted murder, as well as rapist should not be allowed bail….There should be a gran jury should be convene, they should see evidence against a suspect and based upon their beliefs, such individuals would be given a trial within a year

  11. Juliaiasiah | May 16, 2021 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    that’s very serious

  12. chris zugu | May 16, 2021 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Why do Jamaica constantly give people bail who are charged for murder?

  13. martinilogan martinilogan | May 16, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    The way how love money they give a big 20 year old man bail for what he did to a 5 year old little boy how heartless can that be .

  14. Evalyn Meikle | May 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    How can they send up the prize of flour now?

    • Hugh Porter | May 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      How can the government give away millions in care packages and put more money in the economy and not expect the prices to go up?

  15. miss kiki Daley | May 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    So them sending him to another parish to do the same smh

  16. Kimberly Hill | May 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    We dead if hungry now🤤🤤🤤🤤

  17. Rohan Lawrence | May 16, 2021 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    How about that juntion road project? How is that going.?

  18. Winnie Meade | May 16, 2021 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    We will get the full price

  19. Ingrid Melville | May 16, 2021 at 11:05 PM | Reply

    Flour gone up , gas gone up we ago suffer now and nuff a wi naw work already due to covid

  20. Ron Smith | May 16, 2021 at 11:33 PM | Reply

    Want flour prices to go down, it’s very simple, stop buying flour, leave it on the shelves and let it rot there, I guarantee you the prices will go down so much you’ll think they’re giving it away

