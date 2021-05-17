‘SNL’ McKinnon’s Liz Cheney on vote: I fell down to hell like Lil Nas X | USA TODAY

'SNL' equates woes of Liz Cheney and Lil Nas X.
Not sure when it's OK to take off your mask? You're not alone. Luckily, Kate McKinnon, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, is offering some insight on "Saturday Night Live."

This week's episode of the live sketch show kicked off with McKinnon's Fauci bringing on doctors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who minored in theater to demonstrate "correct mask behavior," now that the CDC has lifted many mask restrictions for people who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

22 Comments on "‘SNL’ McKinnon’s Liz Cheney on vote: I fell down to hell like Lil Nas X | USA TODAY"

  1. Kamryn Lane | May 16, 2021 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    Agree

  2. De L | May 16, 2021 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    Was I first

  3. De L | May 16, 2021 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    😂😳😂😳

  4. Chocolate Soldier TV | May 16, 2021 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 this lady know how to hit it right on it’s damn head !

  6. Johnnycanread | May 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    Now their news is what’s on Saturday Night Live? It looks more like an advertisement.

  8. 24james | May 16, 2021 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    How far SNL has fallen😢 I remember a time long, long ago when this show was actually funny🤮

  9. knowledge 2020 | May 16, 2021 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Nobody watches SNL SINCE the late 90s 🤦‍♂️

  10. Captain Swan | May 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    SNL has become another propaganda arm.

  11. Our Dimension | May 16, 2021 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    after years of watching TV NEWS ~ not surprised LOFL

