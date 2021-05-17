‘SNL’ McKinnon’s Liz Cheney on vote: I fell down to hell like Lil Nas X | USA TODAY

'SNL' equates woes of Liz Cheney and Lil Nas X.

Not sure when it's OK to take off your mask? You're not alone. Luckily, Kate McKinnon, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, is offering some insight on "Saturday Night Live."

This week's episode of the live sketch show kicked off with McKinnon's Fauci bringing on doctors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who minored in theater to demonstrate "correct mask behavior," now that the CDC has lifted many mask restrictions for people who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

