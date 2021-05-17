Palm Beach Officials Prepare For Potential Trump Indictment

With New York prosecutors planning to indict Donald Trump before the end of the year, Florida officials are already discussing how the former president could be extradited from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan. Politico Playbook co-author Eugene Daniels and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to talk about Trump’s growing legal exposure.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram: