Palm Beach Officials Prepare For Potential Trump Indictment

TOPICS:
May 17, 2021

 

With New York prosecutors planning to indict Donald Trump before the end of the year, Florida officials are already discussing how the former president could be extradited from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan. Politico Playbook co-author Eugene Daniels and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to talk about Trump’s growing legal exposure.

107 Comments on "Palm Beach Officials Prepare For Potential Trump Indictment"

  1. John Winslow | May 16, 2021 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Don’t forget that secret service is keeping an eye on donnie 24/7 and will be the ones that take donnie into custody

  2. Auntie Pha | May 16, 2021 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    The people who delighted in telling Democrats to “get over” Hillary losing in 2016.
    Are the same people who are re-counting Arizona’s ballots in 2021.

    • Goog Tube | May 17, 2021 at 12:51 AM | Reply

      @bill hicks You are worse than ignorant yourself by being brainwashed.

    • Jack-of-all-trades | May 17, 2021 at 12:52 AM | Reply

      @Michael Bray Oh, sorry about that. It’s just that I’ve dealt with a few Republicans who make those same ludicrous claims that it never occurred to me that you were being sarcastic, like how they’re putting all the blame for COVID on China while ignoring how America did nothing about it until it had gotten out of hand.

    • Larry L | May 17, 2021 at 12:53 AM | Reply

      yep!!!! odd isn’t it! and trump had help getting in he lost the popular vote by 3 million maybe we should investigate a couple states like Mich. wisc a PENNSYLVANIA he eeked out and got those electoral votes.

    • Philly Singer Toni | May 17, 2021 at 12:55 AM | Reply

      I kept trying to figure out how to say this. You hit the nail squarely on the head. Thank You!

    • Larry L | May 17, 2021 at 12:56 AM | Reply

      @Michael Bray
      get back on your MEDS !!!!

  3. Rusty | May 16, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Thats the best good news ive heard in 4 years. LOCK HIM UP!!

  4. James cox | May 16, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Best news I’ve heard in 4+ years! Lock him up, Lock him up!

  5. Graeme SYDNEY | May 16, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Step one; put his name on a watch list at all border exits (especially any that lead to Russia).

  6. Angie V | May 16, 2021 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    How to handle his arrest, the same as a black guy at a traffic stop. Thrown on the ground and handcuffed

  7. Adriaan de Leeuw | May 16, 2021 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    What happens if the Gaetz matter sees the Florida Governor get indicted!

    • Gordon Peacman | May 17, 2021 at 12:40 AM | Reply

      an trump he wouldn’t be able to keep his..
      tiny, tiny, hands off a minor… he’s done it before…

    • Test Account | May 17, 2021 at 12:42 AM | Reply

      That would be 5D chess move but I don’t see DeSantis tied into that crime based on the information. Unless you know something I don’t.

    • Charles Brewer | May 17, 2021 at 12:47 AM | Reply

      It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

    • Bobcat 55 | May 17, 2021 at 12:48 AM | Reply

      @Longplay Legends hey kid, why aren’t you still not in bed? Stop crying, take your medication and get some rest. Tomorrow you have to be on zoom with other kids, so go to your bed now..

    • yellowwducky | May 17, 2021 at 12:53 AM | Reply

      @Longplay Legends Do the crime, do the time. Personal responsibility party amirght?

  8. Johnny English | May 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    Ron DeSantis is ready to put Trump on the next flight to Moscow as soon as he’s indicted.

  9. Melissa Douglas | May 16, 2021 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Fingers crossed…no person is above the law. Let’s see if our justice system can prove this beyond a reasonable doubt.🤞

    • Paul Forester | May 17, 2021 at 12:25 AM | Reply

      @speedy 3776 then bring the evidence of hunters laptop, or shut up! That’s only brought up as a diversion to protect Trump. Trump’s only accomplishments have been talking points, and I wouldn’t count the bad he did as accomplishments.
      Your worse that the suckers that fell for Elizabeth Holmes’s scam. That proved that rich people can be incredibly stupid.
      Enron anybody? Also shows the rich will never learn, because they are slaves to their own greed

    • B. T. | May 17, 2021 at 12:25 AM | Reply

      @Stephen Nyberg
      Talk to obstructionist Bill Barr genius.

    • Guy Parkin | May 17, 2021 at 12:44 AM | Reply

      @speedy 3776 Do you personally have evidence of that? Have you personally ever seen evidence of that? or are you going by what some News agency told you to believe?

    • Guy Parkin | May 17, 2021 at 12:45 AM | Reply

      @speedy 3776 Dont know how they do it in your Country, but over here we have Due Process

    • Guy Parkin | May 17, 2021 at 12:46 AM | Reply

      @speedy 3776 Please present your evidence. you keep saying you looked into it but you dont say your source.

  10. Thomas Spencer | May 16, 2021 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    He says they couldn’t roll up on him because he has secret service, but the indictment would mean you just tell them and then they are on the police officer’s side. They might even just bring him in themselves along with the police.

  11. ScriptGirlPDX | May 16, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    I’ve never been more joyful. Can’t wait.

  12. Sunset Palms | May 16, 2021 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    What did trump say?, something like, “don’t be too gentle with him when you put him the back of the squad car.”

  13. Nassir Sedaghatian | May 16, 2021 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Best news I’ve heard in my entire life, Lock him up!

  14. Pohaku Mana | May 16, 2021 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Could always charge the gov. of Fla. with obstruction.

  15. Ann sans E | May 16, 2021 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    MESSAGE TO THE FEDS–MAKE SURE YOU KNOW WHERE ALL THE SAFE ROOMS ARE AT WHATEVER PROPERTY YOU GO TO NAB HIM.

  16. anne amus | May 16, 2021 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    Squad 54 to HQ: There’s an old fat guy in a red hat driving a golf cart the wrong way on the highway.
    HQ: Get ahead of him and make a trail of french fries back to HQ.

  17. Johnny English | May 16, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    His wife Melanoma is in constant communication with her lawyers. The divorce papers are ready to be signed.

  18. Zack Bellini | May 16, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    And by the way

    UNREDACTE THE MULLER REPORT

    AND BRING BARR TO JUSTICE as well

    • Lynda Koers | May 17, 2021 at 12:17 AM | Reply

      I read the Mueller Report. I so wished there was a real Super man with his x-ray vision. Trump insisted the Mueller report exonerated him. If I remember correctly, the Report said if Trump had done nothing wrong, we would have said so. Not an exact quote, but there in black and white for all to read . Thinking about the post of trumputin trying to escape in a golf cart, the thought of that is hilarious and alarming. Thank you for the best post I’ve read all week.

    • Doug Lowe | May 17, 2021 at 12:18 AM | Reply

      Barney Rubble… what an actor!

    • Laughs Trash | May 17, 2021 at 12:28 AM | Reply

      Pompeo, Bannon, Rudy, Jordan, don’t leave any “Stone” unturned!

    • John Yost | May 17, 2021 at 12:37 AM | Reply

      @Free Ma everyone in politics, not just Republicans.

    • Mcsassysonia Always | May 17, 2021 at 12:43 AM | Reply

      YES!!

  19. Kathy Rizzi | May 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    He should’ve been arrested in January. He was the mastermind behind the attack of the Capitol, resulting in 5 deaths.

  20. anthony rubio | May 16, 2021 at 11:47 PM | Reply

    They can all “stand down, but stand by” and watch that fool be cuffed by federal agents

