Jamaica Crime Plans: TVJ All Angles – February 3 2021

February 5, 2021

 

Trusted News
20 Comments on "Jamaica Crime Plans: TVJ All Angles – February 3 2021"

  1. Sonia Montaque | February 4, 2021 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    The government and commissioner have failed us.

  2. hermina whyte | February 4, 2021 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    They need to come back with honing because it a shame our county is getting so bad

  3. David Christian | February 4, 2021 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    I am in agreement with the second speakers opening remarks. I believe it was Mcmillan who spent most of his precious time in office trying to clean up corruption in the police force that hindered the crime plan externally.
    Keith Duncan suggestion recently to bring all stakeholders to come up with a concrete crime plan strategy, must be taken seriously forthwith.
    Both political parties blame games failed miserable. Innocent Jamaicans blood are running. Time for action and solution.

  4. Black cat | February 4, 2021 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    If jamaica is 5th in corruption wa enuh really expect, the money nay go to no uses , it ago in dem pocket ,mister of finance is a big thief himself so is the pm, chang, all a them

  5. Black cat | February 4, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    While them try everything the jcf a tell the criminals them the plan, me can fix crime

  6. Dee Black | February 4, 2021 at 1:49 PM | Reply

    The Jamaican people must be prepared to give up some rights in the name of crime fighting. The security forces and the public in general knows the pockets committing the most crimes. Social services and targeted policing must be brought to bear in those communities. Profile the criminals and go after them.

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | February 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      The Jamaican people must be prepared to rid the country of those political garrisons and informal settlements and even if we do that, it won’t be all, it needs to be multi faceted. I have been giving up my rights since the 1980s to no avail and it still the same and worst.
      Why are we producing so many young boys who always end up in criminality?????

    • Pyonair Press 24 | February 4, 2021 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      That is dangerous thinking brother . You should never give up your rights for anything. This kind of reasoning leads to rise of dictators in many countries. History show this in many cases.

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | February 4, 2021 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      @Pyonair Press 24 We have to doing that in the 1980s to 2010 and it was the same thing, the worst thing Jamaicans should do is give up to their rights to a corrupt politics and politicians, for more abused to take place.

  7. R y | February 4, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    Kill will never stop man heart is get more evil everyday .no one but God can stop it in the day that he will stop it all

  8. Edward Carr | February 4, 2021 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    lord things is not looking good what is impossible to Man is possible to god we need some divine intervention the thing of crime is spiritual problem only god can solve this if my people shall turn from there evil ways god shall heal there land remembet the heart is desperately wicked god alone can conqueror evil Man Effect cant achieve peace the enemy of Man is more smarter than them you of to have god in the planing to be successful

  9. Pyonair Press 24 | February 4, 2021 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    Crime and violence is a spiritual problem of the heart. When you guys learn that human intellect and worldly wisdom does not solve spiritual problems. When leaders start to respect the Word of God and get back to prayer we will see a more peaceful society. Failure to do this even ten years from now we will still be dealing with this high murder rate.

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | February 4, 2021 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      Corruption is at the heart of Jamaica’s problems.
      Political power married to corruption and criminals.

