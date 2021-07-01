Jamaica Gets Vaccine at Last | TVJ News 1

Jamaica Gets Vaccine at Last | TVJ News

A vaccination blitz will go ahead as planned this weekend. This as Jamaica received well-needed doses today from Mexico.

18 comments

    1. Thanks to the Mexican government only hope they are not doing as lndia …give away and don’t treat their own

  8. There is a lying spirit coming out of tufton’s mouth. God have your mighty way with him and others. Help jamaica jesus.

  10. People how you guys so negative!! This is a pandemic all over the world its world wide ..SMH

