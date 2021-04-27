Jamaica Receives Another 55,200 Doses of Vaccines | TVJ News – April 26 2021

Another 55,200 doses of the astrazeneca vaccine arrived in the island today and the Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton says 40,000 doses have been reserved for people due to their second shot the minister says people requiring their second dose are due around May 6.

