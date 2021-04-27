Jamaica Receives Another 55,200 Doses of Vaccines | TVJ News – April 26 2021

Another 55,200 doses of the astrazeneca vaccine arrived in the island today and the Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton says 40,000 doses have been reserved for people due to their second shot the minister says people requiring their second dose are due around May 6.

  1. Junior James | April 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Receive vaccine for what reason . ?

  2. Jacqueline Gabbidon | April 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Why we cannot order Moderna.

  4. Jonny Woodburn | April 27, 2021 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Muffton, how do you sleep at night??

  5. DJ Architect | April 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    So how it’s not working in India?

  6. Nubian Queen Nikki | April 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    This is the worst vaccine.y r u giving Jamaicans this

    • Najma Campbell | April 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM | Reply

      Not true it was made by the traditional way vaccines are suppose to be made. But I understand why ppl would reserved to take them seeing that they don’t know the long term side effects yet.

    • Najma Campbell | April 27, 2021 at 3:03 PM | Reply

      Plus many medicications we take on a daily basis can cause bloodcots birth control pills is one of them.

    • Mourique Ritchie | April 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      @Najma Campbell Bruh. Sputnik V and Astrazeneca are rated the worst vaccines out of the bunch.

    • Brandon Brown | April 27, 2021 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @Najma Campbell how u know were u there when it a mek u test it for safety lol u nor anju no av that kind of technology nor the financial resources fi do that so shut the hell up go tek u vaccine all my share u welcome to but mek sure u check the date on the bottle caa CMO say she neva throw wey the expired one lol rip

  7. Lesa Woods | April 27, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    Moderna

  8. Andrew Blake | April 27, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    Once u become a puppet to their system, u might end up like the late prominent news anchor .

  9. INTORUS B | April 27, 2021 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Lol

