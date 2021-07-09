Jamaican Family Fight with Mosquitoes Leads to House Fire | TVJ News – July 8 2021

Fire gutted a house in Newlands District, Clarendon but as you'll hear in this report from Dwayne Anderson residents are blaming the loss on mosquitoes.
21 comments
I feel bad for them
Oh my goodness
so sad
For real
This is so sad
So sad. If you have no experience inventing stuff, NEVER experiment at home…
Oh noooo!
Sad
I remember as a child we did that in coal pot with dry orange peel
Oh Jesus..this is so saaaaaaad..Praying for help for the family…the relevant authorities need to spray the area often…smh
Sad but reckless even foolish
1. A wooden house n wanna start fire. 2. To keep mosquitoes out just closes the doors
Buy a zapper
But u should burn it out side
Fire truck don’t put out Fire…they Contained Fire…Speaking from experience and this is FOREIGN fire SERVICES explanation….
This is a sad story
I hear the agony in the home owner voice. Mosquito bite hot. Hope unu get some relief soon
Lord please provide
That’s a very nasty thing. I’m sorry. I hope that they can get what they lost quickly
Heaven high
Yankipon bless
Ashe ashe
Me of to make bad things make
laugh. All the very Mosquito turn 87’s all a FIRE down . DWL!!
Nonsense.
What about mosquito destroyers???
I hope they get some well needed help
