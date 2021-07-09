Jamaican Family Fight with Mosquitoes Leads to House Fire | TVJ News - July 8 2021 1

Jamaican Family Fight with Mosquitoes Leads to House Fire | TVJ News – July 8 2021

21 comments

 

Fire gutted a house in Newlands District, Clarendon but as you'll hear in this report from Dwayne Anderson residents are blaming the loss on mosquitoes.

21 comments

  7. Oh Jesus..this is so saaaaaaad..Praying for help for the family…the relevant authorities need to spray the area often…smh

    Reply

  12. Fire truck don’t put out Fire…they Contained Fire…Speaking from experience and this is FOREIGN fire SERVICES explanation….

    Reply

  14. I hear the agony in the home owner voice. Mosquito bite hot. Hope unu get some relief soon

    Reply

  16. That’s a very nasty thing. I’m sorry. I hope that they can get what they lost quickly

    Heaven high
    Yankipon bless
    Ashe ashe

    Reply

  17. Me of to make bad things make laugh. All the very Mosquito turn 87’s all a FIRE down . DWL!!

    Reply

