Update on Haiti | 4 Suspects Killed | TVJ News – July 8 2021

In Haiti investigators have confirmed that President Jovenel Moise, was shot multiple times during the gun attack on Wednesday four suspects have been killed while a manhunt is now on for two others.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
5 comments
How could the killer access the location of the president who was the security?
Right shouldn’t the president be well secured in his sleep , I believe the securities are in the mix up
I think the acting prime minister have something to do with it as well as the president security team
Inside link