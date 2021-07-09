Update on Haiti | 4 Suspects Killed | TVJ News - July 8 2021 1

Update on Haiti | 4 Suspects Killed | TVJ News – July 8 2021

5 comments

 

In Haiti investigators have confirmed that President Jovenel Moise, was shot multiple times during the gun attack on Wednesday four suspects have been killed while a manhunt is now on for two others.

    1. Right shouldn’t the president be well secured in his sleep , I believe the securities are in the mix up

    2. I think the acting prime minister have something to do with it as well as the president security team

