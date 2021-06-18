Jamaican Migrants Arrested in Florida | TVJ News – June 17 2021

Jamaicans were amongst migrants detained in Florida this morning. They were caught after the boat they were sailing in crashed on the boardwalk.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
28 comments
Wow it’s sad to hear what’s going on in jamaica, and as a jamaican now us citizen even white co-workers begging ppl not to visit jamaica but thanks to that man for calling out the politicians to do something.
@Kimberly Manning One lady recognise him and said he is
@Kimberly Manning he IS A TOP-SHOTTA from a place in Kingston called Dunkirk
@Yorel Sretep Ohk, that I didn’t know
I wonder if Andrew even use him phone nowadays or even have internet on his still constructing mansion and guesthouses while the island continues to burn under his watch with his friends. Must be a good view from there because its only corna he can see. welp goodbye to what was once a decent country you have now officially gone to the dogs and your owner wont even admit that he knows whats happening because his life is already set.
Well he is not tell no lie but y never do your papers and go the right way Andrew this is a wake-up call if u care and I know u don’t.
I feel a way…. Can’t blame it cause it get rougher by the day here in Jamaica. I hope that was last resort because of it wasn’t he surely can’t get in after this.
Jah know B
The man did not hold back bear killing and him want a better life….. pree that as a person outside Jamaica
i feel it for dem sorry dem never get true
Let him stay their
Ever hear or Stand your ground?
Sadly, your escape to better, is an illusion.
Still waiting to hear how many of them are wanted by the authorities!
@iquivalent badness call it that if want to.. but don’t judge people unfairly
@Rashid Antonio naa judge mi no alot people who get dip change name and gone back America that can’t happen now doh,naa judge him still don’t no the bredda
@Rashid Antonio think again
@Monica Roberts facts none of them are wanted .
@Rashid Antonio my man go to TRUE JAMAICA BUZZ posting today!! Bootsie is a EX-CON from Dunkirk
Look how they fight to get into America and then they get there and do the wrong thing.
Please give them a chance it’s not nice in Jamaica, give them asylum
If you ever know the man that came on camera y’all would have veeeeery different views
Knowing him or not what he had said you can’t bomboclath dispute that
I live over seas and i will never give up on jamaica …..
JLP & PNP need to resigned long ago an let go the shackles off Jamaicans foot honestly
A true nuh life not hear no opportunity for the Jamaican people
This is so embarrassing, politician live in luxury while the people suffer. My God My God!!! Smh