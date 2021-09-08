Jamaican Parents Sceptical About New School Year | TVJ News - Sept 6 2021 1

Jamaican Parents Sceptical About New School Year | TVJ News – Sept 6 2021

22 comments

 

  2. It’s quite obvious that the government has not followed through on its promise to provide internet access to some people and especially to those living in rural communities/areas. This is unacceptable and children should be virtually interfacing with their teachers and classmates…

  3. Mi naw buy not even a pencil, last year mi waste my money no lie and mi vex. Teacher a rush man fi pay school fee n buy books and all fi wah, fi benefit them fi get pay and weh di yutes dem learn in return nothing.

  4. The coach not going no All we need his Jamaican support not breaking down us and all eight did was to play to see that they offers

  9. Wifi still nah work, flow and digicel lie, no upgrade nuh gwan.Mi nah buy no book either cause mi waste mi money last year big time.

  10. The education system is a failure.Almost 2 years and it seems like no real plan was put into place to teach the children in the classroom. Virtual teaching doesn’t work for our children.

  14. the ministry must be more strictly on teachers. most high school teachers did not attend online class. Jamaican teachers don’t care about the children from long time.

