Jamaican Parents Sceptical About New School Year | TVJ News – Sept 6 2021

22 comments
O poor students.
It’s quite obvious that the government has not followed through on its promise to provide internet access to some people and especially to those living in rural communities/areas. This is unacceptable and children should be virtually interfacing with their teachers and classmates…
Mi naw buy not even a pencil, last year mi waste my money no lie and mi vex. Teacher a rush man fi pay school fee n buy books and all fi wah, fi benefit them fi get pay and weh di yutes dem learn in return nothing.
@45 Askel good on u dad after all they belong to you.
Education na carry we go no weh again only vaccinated cards only
@Lady Reid ntn is going to get better, unless u r delusional. N I say that RESPECTFULLY.
@Deka dwl same suh
@Jojo Wyane well my if it doesn’t then who will be blamed for educating the children then?
The coach not going no All we need his Jamaican support not breaking down us and all eight did was to play to see that they offers
I am also a victim of this I also rather see school open
Regurd of what going on please were your mass properly people your nose are not covered thank you
Teach unu pickney fi unu self, unu nu see government nu business bout the children them future
Thank u
They truly don’t in my opinion as well.
The education ministry is a farce!! It’s a failure in the country!!
The education, security and health system is fucked.
Wifi still nah work, flow and digicel lie, no upgrade nuh gwan.Mi nah buy no book either cause mi waste mi money last year big time.
The education system is a failure.Almost 2 years and it seems like no real plan was put into place to teach the children in the classroom. Virtual teaching doesn’t work for our children.
Internet slow
Don’t have no money to buy nothing
yes me not going to buy nothing it is just sad
the ministry must be more strictly on teachers. most high school teachers did not attend online class. Jamaican teachers don’t care about the children from long time.