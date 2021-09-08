Rural School Challenges | TVJ News – Sept 6 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
20 comments
It’s quite obvious that the government has not followed through on its promise to provide internet access and functional tablets to students in rural communities/areas hence parents have become very skeptical about the new school year. They have no motivation to continue online classes. The children should be virtually interfacing with their teachers and classmates.
The government. Showing no interest in education. Only vaccines god blees the teacher who are working with limiter resource and still doing a great job
Thank you at least you understand
Not contradicting anyone, however keyboarding can be virtual as well. I have virtual calculator to use for my students. I truly feel for these teachers with the unstable internet.
All I know is that. This government is very cruel to these children
How comes education minister says everything is smooth sailing!!
She was refering to the few jcns who matter, not to the rest of us!
@Hscamz HscamShe called the 1st day of school a success. She should be fired because she doesn’t care about the poor kids!
The government is all about themselves not anyone else
Andrew should have address education and health care before he decided to open up the country to accommodate all them dream weekend. Igloo ship festival and the list goes on. Knowing fully well that the country was going to overrun by covid. Wickedness.
Andrew should have address education and health care before he decided to open up the country to accommodate all them dream weekend. Igloo ship festival and the list goes on. Knowing fully well that the country was going to overrun by covid. Wickedness.
He doesn’t care!!
They want to come an vaccinate your chlidren but they can’t come an give them tablet for school them a …WICKED
Theres an initiative thru the ministry of education named ” own your own device”. Parents have to sign up. Personally i dont think its effective because they give voucher with a sum of money and parents have to add to it in order to get the device at the specific places the voucher can be redeemed. How many parents can afford that? Not many. They need to go in the school island wide and give each and every child a device. They also need to ensure every child have internet connection at a reasonable price or free
That initiative was paused when last I checked
@JaviGunnasomeone i know filled out and application yesterday and recieved a confirmation email stating “your application have been recieved “. Along with a code to follow up.
My Lord.
The government is not for the people…lets vote him out…. year now flow and digicel not working efficiently get a next investor …there is alot of service providers out there!!!
No operator service provider, telecommunication or otherwise, will spend money to improve their operation if NO INDUSTRY STANDARDS OR REGULATIONS EXIST!!
Absolutely no thought was given to the children or education. The mandate is totally different smh and the children in the end will suffer the most. We need to hold the so called competent authority accountable. Matters not what parents should do most families have been affected by the pandemic so greater thought should be given to the most vulnerable.