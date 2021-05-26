Jamaican PM May Appoint Comm. To Oversee Mobay Project| TVJ News – May 25 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaican PM May Appoint Comm. To Oversee Mobay Project| TVJ News - May 25 2021 1

May 26, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

12 Comments on "Jamaican PM May Appoint Comm. To Oversee Mobay Project| TVJ News – May 25 2021"

  1. Shane Flow | May 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    What about the nations crime?

  2. Dwayne Haughton | May 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    why andrew doing this all because america government pressure but america bout sinking …cutting out china going to creat great problem for our people .

  3. Normaline Thompson | May 25, 2021 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    PM I do not believe a word that you speak anymore

    • Elfreda Carty | May 25, 2021 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      You don’t believe a man who is not afraid to pray publicly & call on God but you believed illiterate Portia & wicked Patterson.

    • Hugh Porter | May 26, 2021 at 6:17 AM | Reply

      @Elfreda Carty lol whole eep a false prophet pray publicly and don’t @ me cuz mi nuh trust NO POLITICIAN….. EVERY POLITICIAN LIES

  4. Dareal Yute | May 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    How Jamaican going to benifits if you borrow money from China use Chinese product use Chinese contractor and Chinese workers?

    • Dian D | May 25, 2021 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      JA people needs jobs. Everything from thieving China who don’t respect our people. JA making them wealthier(China). It’s bad enough that they will sell electronics that doesn’t work and you can’t return or request refund.

    • Mathew Owens | May 25, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      Jamaica have any thing to start it. China have every thing from the skill, to the machinery, every thing china have. Jamaica can only let china build it . And then turn it in a toll to get back their money.

  5. dignity official | May 25, 2021 at 11:44 PM | Reply

    Let Jamaicans build up Jamaica

  6. Ovando Spencer | May 26, 2021 at 5:57 AM | Reply

    Why this man don’t use is own people to build jamaica bloody China people Jamaican needs work.

  7. Sheldon Green | May 26, 2021 at 7:45 AM | Reply

    Overseas contractors have to get the jobs because of the dishonest contractors them in Jamaica 🤔😢

  8. Tanya Smith | May 26, 2021 at 7:53 AM | Reply

    Full time him fi just step down and give back the people dem him pay check. Worse prime minister ever. Mi nah tek back mi chat . Him a living devil have the people dem under bondage.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.