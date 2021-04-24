Jamaican Rum and Jump Up – Former MP Pearnel Charles

TOPICS:
Jamaican Rum and Jump Up - Former MP Pearnel Charles 1

April 24, 2021

 

Pearnel Charles call on citizens in St. Thomas who need a job. No Rum and Jump Up, though.

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

11 Comments on "Jamaican Rum and Jump Up – Former MP Pearnel Charles"

  1. Flonah Morrison | April 24, 2021 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    😄It is true. Same way, It is rum and jump up they want.

  2. Vanisa Campbell | April 24, 2021 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    😅😅😅

  3. Dwaine Skully | April 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    I am sure u gave ppl *jump up and rum* in election time when u want there vote. Now u acting like there behavior is strange to you

    • Mr. G | April 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

      Election time run and jump up welcome for you!!!

    • Andrew Blake | April 24, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      They seem to have selective amnesia, but some of these ppl get what they deserve.

    • Dwaine Skully | April 24, 2021 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Andrew Blake totally agree we don’t know our worth in the grand scheme of things. ..but look how him a distance him self from the bad behavior that he endorse for years that help made him who is his today. Smh

  4. Hamalyahu Yisrael | April 24, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    u mean u don’t have to offer anymore

  5. Doreen Williams | April 24, 2021 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    True mr Charles

  6. N. Baker | April 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    Where is d rum and jump up plz?? Really need to know. Just asking for a friend .

  7. Patricia Speck | April 24, 2021 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    100% with you on that

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.