Jamaican Rum and Jump Up – Former MP Pearnel Charles

Pearnel Charles call on citizens in St. Thomas who need a job. No Rum and Jump Up, though.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
😄It is true. Same way, It is rum and jump up they want.
😅😅😅
I am sure u gave ppl *jump up and rum* in election time when u want there vote. Now u acting like there behavior is strange to you
Election time run and jump up welcome for you!!!
They seem to have selective amnesia, but some of these ppl get what they deserve.
@Andrew Blake totally agree we don’t know our worth in the grand scheme of things. ..but look how him a distance him self from the bad behavior that he endorse for years that help made him who is his today. Smh
u mean u don’t have to offer anymore
Exactly
True mr Charles
Where is d rum and jump up plz?? Really need to know. Just asking for a friend .
100% with you on that