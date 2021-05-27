Jamaican Woman who was set on Fire Seeking Help Overseas | TVJ News – May 25 2021

May 27, 2021

 

The Hanover woman who was allegedly set on fire by her spouse last week is seeking to go overseas for medical help.

19 Comments on "Jamaican Woman who was set on Fire Seeking Help Overseas | TVJ News – May 25 2021"

  1. juvi22003 | May 26, 2021 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Jamaica doesn’t have a burn unit smh
    Behind in everything

  2. DJ Ragamuffin | May 26, 2021 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    🙏

  3. Deborah Shuler | May 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    God bless her when she get here y’all should have been had a burn unit over there that’s why I would never want to live overseas because the doctors is not nothing like the doctors over here in the United States

  4. Florence Thomas | May 26, 2021 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Something had to happen,its a start people.
    Go for it_ the burns unit.

  5. Marcus John | May 26, 2021 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    why? just leave, if the relationship is over just leave.

  6. Avril White | May 26, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    Government to come on board to build a burn unit. Maybe you should be the health minister.

  7. First Bawn | May 26, 2021 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    May she gets all the help she needs. she must not protect the man that commit such a wicked act against her.

  8. Monica Bailey | May 26, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    Tears is not enough, Jamaica should be equipped with all the necessary equipment for medical treatment.

  9. Sandra Ming | May 26, 2021 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    Just hope that she gets all the help needed, that man may God deal with him

  10. Dook Oonu | May 26, 2021 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    Aybody know if dem ketch the man whe light her a fire?

  11. Carline Douglas | May 26, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    It’s about time, now they stop talking about building a burn unit and do more,it is badly needed.
    I know too well what it feels like to need the help and didn’t get it.

  12. Marsha Marriott | May 26, 2021 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    🙏🙏

  13. Kay & Shav need 100k sub | May 26, 2021 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    Omg why why,h yuh si why some woman wants to say single? A them mek the man them offi deh duh them things more while

  14. Annette Evans | May 26, 2021 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Wow don’t know what is going to happen next

  15. TH layout g | May 26, 2021 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    Hope she gets all the help she needs .

