Jamaican Woman who was set on Fire Seeking Help Overseas | TVJ News – May 25 2021

The Hanover woman who was allegedly set on fire by her spouse last week is seeking to go overseas for medical help.
Jamaica doesn’t have a burn unit smh
Behind in everything
Everything
The high rise houses and guns is all they they will have
No burn unit while our leaders using that money to build lavish homes.
@Monica Roberts sounds about right
@Beast Titan they just care about themself and not the people of the country
🙏
God bless her when she get here y’all should have been had a burn unit over there that’s why I would never want to live overseas because the doctors is not nothing like the doctors over here in the United States
Something had to happen,its a start people.
Go for it_ the burns unit.
why? just leave, if the relationship is over just leave.
Government to come on board to build a burn unit. Maybe you should be the health minister.
May she gets all the help she needs. she must not protect the man that commit such a wicked act against her.
Tears is not enough, Jamaica should be equipped with all the necessary equipment for medical treatment.
Just hope that she gets all the help needed, that man may God deal with him
Aybody know if dem ketch the man whe light her a fire?
It’s about time, now they stop talking about building a burn unit and do more,it is badly needed.
I know too well what it feels like to need the help and didn’t get it.
🙏🙏
Omg why why,h yuh si why some woman wants to say single? A them mek the man them offi deh duh them things more while
Wow don’t know what is going to happen next
Hope she gets all the help she needs .