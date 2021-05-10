Jamaicans Charged for Not Wearing Mask | Abducted Elderly Man Found | Party Boat Capsized

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
Happy mother’s day to all mother’s at Tvj God bless you all
Tell them dumies it’s not covid19 it’s the crime rates they need to work on.
The hole them wey ina SPANISH TOWN … wey them bwoy dey a trow people ina…. the government fi send them lazy security forces fi go search if missing people ina them…. them a walk a look people fi lock up….fi collect money 💰 wey people nuh have…
@reel gena real yute someone do that to they families they go crazy, but from my point of view jamaican people don’t respect their own people.
Jami
Do you have a mask exemption policy, for people who can’t wear it because of health issues?
YES…stay a you yard…
@gervan myers u and andrew guh tell unnu gyal dat
I wear my mask and social distance all the time but people are not fully educated about them. Masks can not prevent you from catching the disease, it’s purpose is to keep the disease within yourself so you don’t spread it to other people… and why are you wasting police time and efforts to arrest someone for not wearing a piece of cloth on their face, I understand wearing it in confined spaces and public transportation yes but I think you should be able to take it off in open spaces.
@Andrew Archer, 100% agreed!
Waste a time! Smh!
i would love to know where andru getting him directives?
Bill gates on him billionaires friends them…who a plan fi control HUMANITY…
It’s the ministry of national security, not Andrew. Security should not be political
Who or the CDC
Ted Roy Clarke the crime in ur area is wickedly more dangerous than covid
The Devil i guest
What about who cant wear the mask? Because I can’t wear it,let my head hurts right through…
Dwl lock dem up say
DEM DECIDE FI KETCH WI ONE WAY OR DI OTHER IF WI NUH TEK DI VACCINE DI MASK FI KILL WI CAUSE DEM KNOH DI MASK FEED WI BACK DI WAST DI CORBONDIAXIDE DUH DI MATHS
Someone with sense. the authorities should test the CO2 levels under a mask while wearing it for a few minutes.
False there are several video on this very YouTube that shows test of oxygen levels and Co2 levels are not affected by wear up to seven mask.
Wearing*
@Jahvaughn Mckinson how can it not affect oxygen levels? I’ve seen someone who has done a test with a Co2 device while wearing a mask. If that is the case then why do doctors in an operating theater needs a higher level of oxygen concentration than the outside environment and a well regulated temperature? I’ve also heard persons feeling a burning sensation in their nostrils while wearing a medical mask or any mask. I have too. The very moment you slap something our your nostrils, no matter how permeable, it begins to restrict oxygen take up.
To go further: the US also placed cloth mask over the nose and mouths of inmates in Guantanamo Bay as a form of torture.
God bless these firemen omg am crying those monsters hope they meet the same fate
Some of us cant wear it strait so how it ago go lord help us true this please i beg👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
them seh we r not dieing fast enough so keep your mask on so we can dead fast poeple
Right hear now people rights breach but you see when we realize it going to be too late
Ikr!!
Stupid government lock up yo own people for not wearing a mask
They need to full up that pit….
How did the police find out that the man was in the pit?
Why dot the authority just give them ticket, you will put them in a small room with other people to possibly get covid.
Yes 👍
They will catch COVID in the truck. Uggghhh!
I wear a mask only in crowd or in public transportation.
When I’m in my extreme spaces. I need oxygen