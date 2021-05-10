Elon Musk hosts ‘SNL,’ Miley Cyrus tributes godmother Dolly Parton | USA TODAY

May 10, 2021

 

Elon Musk cracked jokes and caused a dip in the price of Dogecoin as host of "Saturday Night Live."
We didn't know what to expect when "Saturday Night Live" announced Elon Musk would host its May 8 episode. But as far as his opening monologue went and throughout the episode, he proved quite the comedian.

25 Comments on "Elon Musk hosts 'SNL,' Miley Cyrus tributes godmother Dolly Parton | USA TODAY"

