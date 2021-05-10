Elon Musk hosts ‘SNL,’ Miley Cyrus tributes godmother Dolly Parton | USA TODAY

Elon Musk cracked jokes and caused a dip in the price of Dogecoin as host of "Saturday Night Live."
RELATED:
We didn't know what to expect when "Saturday Night Live" announced Elon Musk would host its May 8 episode. But as far as his opening monologue went and throughout the episode, he proved quite the comedian.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#ElonMusk #SNL #MileyCyrus
1st like
First
Love
Obviously yes!
Thi mis getting serious. Say something nice about D.Coin lol
👋 SEM AUDIOBOOKS
You are inspired us , how to get success in space company.
Miley saved this episode.
She was mediocre
That was the stupidest SNL I’ve ever seen. It wasn’t funny one bit. Come see how space agencies FAKE going to space!
@MIKE D – Come see everyone ! In my playlist, THE FAKE SPACE PROGRAM, you can see how they fake it using cgi, see their cgi FAIL, see scuba divers on earth pretending to do spacewalks, and much more !
@MIKE D – lol.. cgi = reality … LOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOL
@MIKE D – Tin foil is thinking cgi is reality. NASA could use your tin foil hat to make another Lunar Lander. Donate TODAY !!!
SNL has sucked for two decades. No reason to watch anything they produce.
it’s usually good during election season and mostly garbage for the 3 years in-between.
during trump, less so. that guy was a constant walking punchline… but he’s gone now, so snl can go back to being sh*t.
I recommend *worldhacker01* on Instagram they helped me recover my Facebook account within minutes
Holy cow! Absolutely!
“…The lamp of the wicked is snuffed out.
A wicked messenger falls into trouble…Misfortune pursues sinners, but prosperity rewards the righteous. …but a sinner’s wealth is stored up for the righteous.”
Proverbs 13:9, 17, 21-22 TLV
Amen.
Miley carried this episode
I’m no longer waiting for the stimulus check because i earn $22,090 every 14-16 days recently
Massage him via watsApp mesenger ⏬ ⏬
@Alex Frank Write him ,,,~+~1~7~6~2~2~4~6~4~2~4~8
Awesome i also just started trading with Mr Andrew Richardson, he is the best at what he does. with an initial investment of $10,485 i made up to $33,340 in just a week of trading with him, his strategies are mind 😱
I am now able to send my kids to great school in LA, all thanks to Expert Andrew Richardson
As a first time investor, i started trading with sir Andrew Richardson with just two thousand bucks, now my portfolio is worth $11,450 within just two weeks of trading with him