Derby Trainer: ‘It’s Disturbing’ Horse Medina Spirit Fail Drug Test | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Derby Trainer: ‘It’s Disturbing’ Horse Medina Spirit Fail Drug Test | MSNBC 1

May 10, 2021

 

Media Spirit trainer Bob Baffert says it is “disturbing” and an “injustice” that the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner failed a drug test. Baffert said the horse is not treated with that medication and they are working to figure out how it got in the horses system.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Derby Trainer: ‘It’s Disturbing’ Horse Medina Spirit Fail Drug Test | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

44 Comments on "Derby Trainer: ‘It’s Disturbing’ Horse Medina Spirit Fail Drug Test | MSNBC"

  1. Carol Christiansen | May 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    Don’t you test before the race? I mean really. That would be such a easy solution to this kind of thing.

  2. Cuong Truong | May 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    Fifth horse from his stable to fail a drug test this year; not a coincidence

    • Andy Smitty | May 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

      The thing is, it could of been in the food or water without their knowledge.

    • E E | May 9, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      @Andy Smitty 5 horses, and you’re claiming each one was an accident?😂😂😂

    • Andy Smitty | May 9, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

      @E E they are likely feeding them the same food and same water, that could of been contaminated. Water in lakes and rivers have had medications and chemicals that have been improperly discarded, enough that it’s shown up in water testing. It could also be sabotage as that has happened in the past or it could be someone caring for or financially vested in the horses doing it without their knowledge. Ie it doesn’t mean this guy is lying having knowledge of it himself.

    • Virginia Moss | May 9, 2021 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Andy Smitty Why would there be steroids there? Not innocently, for sure. And it’s “could HAVE been” not “could OF been”. Your ignorance is showing.

  3. Debra A. | May 9, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    This ISN’T the FIRST TIME his horses tested positive!!!

  4. Robert L. | May 9, 2021 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    I’ve been in the horse world for 10 years in the past. As you introduce medals, money or fame in the competition, there will be illegal drugs. ALWAYS. And when people get caught, they ALWAYS deny it.
    Then they accuse someone else of doing it once it is proven to be true.

    • myko freder | May 9, 2021 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.

    • Robert L. | May 9, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @Donald Ducko I see the relation between your comment and this topic :
      You bet on the wrong orange horse and you lost it all … so you call the winners cheaters. Still looking for some bamboo ? 🤣
      Thanks for your admission of guilt. 😁

    • Rachel Dane | May 9, 2021 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      @Gene Montoya Uh…sure..I have seen plenty my age( 33) who are with BLM and Antifa cult doing that. Anarchy. Shame I had my first house by 25 and landed a coding lead job making 38.90 an hour.

    • Rachel Dane | May 9, 2021 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      @kathy Sunberg Where is Biden and corn pop??

    • kathy Sunberg | May 9, 2021 at 11:24 PM | Reply

      @Rachel Dane , wtf are you babbling about?

  5. Dave C | May 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Drug found in the horse’s blood – disqualified regardless how it got there.

  6. puddin cup | May 9, 2021 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    People are so freaking terrible… however, I love when they are exposed 😂

    • Pete Lind | May 9, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      Clearly the horse is a dope head using illegal street drugs , it sneaks out at nights to score some meth . 🙂

    • Johnny | May 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      Baffert is tGOAT horse Trainer, he absolutely dominates. people are just butthurt that their horse they bet the house on lost and are making up these BS allegations against a patriot.

    • Johnny | May 9, 2021 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      it also could be racists making these things up about Mr. Baffert, we don’t know.

  7. Shot Caller Big Baller | May 9, 2021 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    He’s lying his @ss off he’s been doing this for a while

  8. Wientz | May 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    There is a company in Arizona called “cyber ninjas” that can re do that test more to your liking.

  9. Richard Walema | May 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    Enjoyed your show, including Ali, Yasmin and Alicia, see you all next week. Happy Mothers Day.

  10. GQ | May 9, 2021 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    I bought the 2nd place in both Futures and Derby. Brad Cox train.

  11. Jao Mario | May 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Him trying to defend himself is like Tucker Carlson saying he likes Joe Biden..

  12. foosgoalie | May 9, 2021 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    There’s something seriously wrong with this guy and it sounds like he’s about to regret what he’s done in a big way.

  13. Felix rivero | May 9, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Now we know why he is winning so often.

  14. Kristi Marie | May 9, 2021 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    “It’s a huge injustice.” Who does that sound like? He totally did it!

  15. El Loco | May 9, 2021 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    It’s his 5th horse this year caught with stereoids … but he knows nothing about it? Very convincing indeed!

    • Sam Clemmons | May 9, 2021 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      Obviously the grass at his stable is contaminated with performance-enhancing steroids. It could happen to anyone.

  16. WaldoLydecker | May 9, 2021 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Bob Baffert is now the Maria Sharapova of Horse Racing. Congratulations, Robert.

  17. Joel Buchanan | May 9, 2021 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    I have no idea how the horse I am the trainer for failed his drug test? Hilarious LMAO

  18. Blehkelekwet | May 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    Welcome to another epsiode of Rich People Cheating.

  19. mario Lorbes | May 9, 2021 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    He said the horse was so disturbing…
    Why dont you ask the horse…?
    Hey medina spirit , are you on steroid?
    Medina spirit:…no idea…ask my trainer..

  20. K. McKee | May 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    I don’t know anybody on the racing circuit that considers Baffert to be an honest man. He’s considered to be as dishonest as Lucas. There’s a reason why they have so many wins

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.