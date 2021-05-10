Media Spirit trainer Bob Baffert says it is “disturbing” and an “injustice” that the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner failed a drug test. Baffert said the horse is not treated with that medication and they are working to figure out how it got in the horses system.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Derby Trainer: ‘It’s Disturbing’ Horse Medina Spirit Fail Drug Test | MSNBC