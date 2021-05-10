Media Spirit trainer Bob Baffert says it is “disturbing” and an “injustice” that the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner failed a drug test. Baffert said the horse is not treated with that medication and they are working to figure out how it got in the horses system.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Derby Trainer: ‘It’s Disturbing’ Horse Medina Spirit Fail Drug Test | MSNBC
Don’t you test before the race? I mean really. That would be such a easy solution to this kind of thing.
Test before and after. Just like Olympics.
Can’t always run blood tests that fast for every known performance enhancing chemical.
@Not Here This was the test after the race? When was the test done before the race? That day or? What was the result?
Fifth horse from his stable to fail a drug test this year; not a coincidence
The thing is, it could of been in the food or water without their knowledge.
@Andy Smitty 5 horses, and you’re claiming each one was an accident?😂😂😂
@E E they are likely feeding them the same food and same water, that could of been contaminated. Water in lakes and rivers have had medications and chemicals that have been improperly discarded, enough that it’s shown up in water testing. It could also be sabotage as that has happened in the past or it could be someone caring for or financially vested in the horses doing it without their knowledge. Ie it doesn’t mean this guy is lying having knowledge of it himself.
@Andy Smitty Why would there be steroids there? Not innocently, for sure. And it’s “could HAVE been” not “could OF been”. Your ignorance is showing.
This ISN’T the FIRST TIME his horses tested positive!!!
or 4th or 5th………..
I’ve been in the horse world for 10 years in the past. As you introduce medals, money or fame in the competition, there will be illegal drugs. ALWAYS. And when people get caught, they ALWAYS deny it.
Then they accuse someone else of doing it once it is proven to be true.
If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.
@Donald Ducko I see the relation between your comment and this topic :
You bet on the wrong orange horse and you lost it all … so you call the winners cheaters. Still looking for some bamboo ? 🤣
Thanks for your admission of guilt. 😁
@Gene Montoya Uh…sure..I have seen plenty my age( 33) who are with BLM and Antifa cult doing that. Anarchy. Shame I had my first house by 25 and landed a coding lead job making 38.90 an hour.
@kathy Sunberg Where is Biden and corn pop??
@Rachel Dane , wtf are you babbling about?
Drug found in the horse’s blood – disqualified regardless how it got there.
it’s a fake news drug against baffert, a innocent individual who dominates horse racing
People are so freaking terrible… however, I love when they are exposed 😂
Clearly the horse is a dope head using illegal street drugs , it sneaks out at nights to score some meth . 🙂
Baffert is tGOAT horse Trainer, he absolutely dominates. people are just butthurt that their horse they bet the house on lost and are making up these BS allegations against a patriot.
it also could be racists making these things up about Mr. Baffert, we don’t know.
He’s lying his @ss off he’s been doing this for a while
There is a company in Arizona called “cyber ninjas” that can re do that test more to your liking.
That’s hilarious! 🤣🤣🤣 They are, however, from where else? Floriduh!!!
Traces of bamboo can carefully be disguised. 🤓
I bet there is.
Just perfect 🤣
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Enjoyed your show, including Ali, Yasmin and Alicia, see you all next week. Happy Mothers Day.
I bought the 2nd place in both Futures and Derby. Brad Cox train.
Him trying to defend himself is like Tucker Carlson saying he likes Joe Biden..
There’s something seriously wrong with this guy and it sounds like he’s about to regret what he’s done in a big way.
Now we know why he is winning so often.
“It’s a huge injustice.” Who does that sound like? He totally did it!
It does have a familiar ring
It’s his 5th horse this year caught with stereoids … but he knows nothing about it? Very convincing indeed!
Obviously the grass at his stable is contaminated with performance-enhancing steroids. It could happen to anyone.
Bob Baffert is now the Maria Sharapova of Horse Racing. Congratulations, Robert.
I have no idea how the horse I am the trainer for failed his drug test? Hilarious LMAO
Welcome to another epsiode of Rich People Cheating.
He said the horse was so disturbing…
Why dont you ask the horse…?
Hey medina spirit , are you on steroid?
Medina spirit:…no idea…ask my trainer..
I don’t know anybody on the racing circuit that considers Baffert to be an honest man. He’s considered to be as dishonest as Lucas. There’s a reason why they have so many wins