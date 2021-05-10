For a third consecutive day, the number of new coronavirus cases in India has topped 400,000. India, South Africa and the World Health Organization are now calling on the World Trade Organization to waive the patents to vaccines to allow wider access to produce them. Pharmaceutical companies and some health officials oppose the idea, however President Biden and the majority of Democrats support it. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke with Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) about why she believes it’s the right course of action.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

As India Covid Crisis Continues, Calls Grow To Waive Vaccine Patents | MSNBC