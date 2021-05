Jamaicans Complain of High JPS Bills | 15 Yr. Old Involved in Shooting Incident – May 18 2021

A 15 year old boy is on the run while a 6 year old is deceased following a shooting incident in Westmoreland, Jamaica on Monday.

0:00 – Introduction

6:16 – Dust Nuisance from Southern Coastal Highway Construction

12:08 – Alleviating Mandeville's Traffic Congestion

16:53 – Horse Racing from Caymana's Park, Jamaica

