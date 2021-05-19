Jamaicans Complain of High JPS Bills | 15 Yr. Old Involved in Shooting Incident – May 18 2021

A 15 year old boy is on the run while a 6 year old is deceased following a shooting incident in Westmoreland, Jamaica on Monday.
0:00 – Introduction
6:16 – Dust Nuisance from Southern Coastal Highway Construction
12:08 – Alleviating Mandeville's Traffic Congestion
16:53 – Horse Racing from Caymana's Park, Jamaica
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE – https://bit.ly/2wemqUQ
For trusted Jamaican news, sports, weather reports, entertaining polls and information for the entire family
P0
Yes I am having the same challenges with high light bills we can manage it
Nuclear plant
We can’t manage high light bills
People losing jobs left and right jps don’t care it a money making thing for them and we Jamaican don’t have anyone to look out for us
People in Jamaica need to save money and buy the generators for they houses and small business shops…. When half of jamaicans people stop pay JPS lights bills will be the time when they start to think about it… They buy the electric system from over seas… Jamaicans need to said; you charge us up to the stars? Ok we buy generators you can keep your light JPS…. Invest also in solar system over time will pay off in Jamaica you have sun the entire year….
Jps too wicked mon
Agree strongly
Jamaicans have jesus, remember.
Jps a gwaan bad. Even my co-worker had to be paying 16k on a single cycle of light bill and a she one live at the house. Slakniss!!
The government and the utilities give them the go ahead .. but no of them care
It high for real I was shock when I got mine this month
I got mine this morning and I was shocked of what I saw now they are going to tell you it’s because of oil prices and all kind of nonsense. I think humanity on a whole need to evolve and move away from fuel a new solar energy because this is too much.
Good afternoon Giovani, O M G. WHAI IS GOING ON. WHAT IS A 15 YEAR’S OLD DOING WITH A GUN, + THAT 6 YEAR’S OLD DON’T HAVE MUCH KNOWLEDGE. THE 15 YEAR’S OLD DOES. MOTHER AND FATHER. SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF YOUR BABY👨🏾⚕️. MY CONDOLENCES TO YOU FAMILY AND FRIENDS. EVERYONE PLEASE STAY STRONG FOR EACH OTHER. MAY THAT LITTLE ANGEL🧚🏾♂️. MAY HIS SOUL. R I P. THANKS BE TO GOD 🙏🏿🙌🏾👏🏿
Such a sweet little boy my prayers goes out to the family of this little boy
Jah. Jah. I remember when he was born. Oh boy. Only God knows.
Jamaica need another light company this is wickedness bill too high
No people need to also invest in SOLAR …
Omg 😲 my condolences to family 👪 😢 💔
What condolences mean
Me and my mother light bills are up this month bad and people in my community are stealing lights and JPS are not doing nothing we need help .
The wisest thing that should be on every wise individuals list is to invest in different stream of income that don’t depend on the government to bring money especially now the pandemic is hitting economy pretty hard .
The fact is, Cryptocurrency is making financial waves and fighting against poverty in this modern era, and the question traders as them self is if this the right time to invest ?
Before jumping into conclusion I think you should take a look at things first. For the past few days the price of Bitcoin has been fluctuating which means the Market is currently unstable and you can’t tell if it is going bearish or bullish. While others Still continue to trade without the fear of making loss, others are been patient. It all depends on the pattern with which you trade and also the source of your signal. I would say trading has been going smoothly for me , I started with 1.5BTC and I have accumulated over 6.3BTC within 2weeks with the trading strategies given to me by Expert Blian Reinkensmeyer His method are top notch and profitable, obviously he’s the best.
You can what’s////sap
+1=6=0=7=2=0=8=5=0=3=8
If jps a thief ppl in Jamaica with high bills whats wrong if the ppl of Jamaica thief light if they can’t afford to pay high bill ppl are going to steal light
Smh
If Jamaicans flung away their ex owners bible, and picked up law books, they’d solve their problems.
That’s why their ex owners forced the bible on them back in the day.
Yes the jps bill is really high I nearly drop n I was setting
We have to go back to our kerosene oil fridge and lamp, JPS a gwan too bad ..Lol
JPS too wicked man kmt mi nuh have it fi dem ridiculous bills yah weh dem a send mi……mi tiadddd a it
How can a 6 year old upset a 15 year old to the point where he’s gonna shoot him. He’s a baby☹️😞smh CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY 😞
The Guncehall Effect
That’s what confuse me. How could he do that? He need real punishment
We need another light company ,jps is straight high way robbery wickedness & the dutty fu$k up government not doing anything 🔥I am going through the same ting right now what that lady is saying about dutty jps.
Lord,have mercy in Jesus name amen
My condolences hush mother know what you are going through May the lord comfort you
The JPS bills keep increasing every month and I uplug things to see what will happen and the bills are still high
My light is so high lord help us because only God alone can help us in this time of trouble
I see people not home and left TV and light on. You are the only one to blame. True, for real