Jamaicans See Drop in Food Prices – January 14 2021

They are doing the same thing here in Canada prices have tripled 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
And if they are to raise minimum wage a like few cents dem put on.
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏/,,,,,,,,
Stop it with that backward foolishness.
It’s the 21st century. Volcanoes are no longer the god of fire.
god only can hlep
@Naomi chanel – Which god. The Arab one, or the white one., the white one who’s church kept your ancestors as slaves. And branded them?
I know that Jamaica voted to keep African spirituality illegal. So which god?
And then we wonder why there is nobody lower than we, on the planet. 🙄
What a ungrateful rech,how about when the prices goes up and you can get to earn something? Now is the buyer time to get a little relief, gosh man . People can hardly buy food sometimes,today fe me,tomorrow fe you ,and go give father thanks 🙏🏾 for what you can sell for the day.
Good
Those traders are capitalising on seasons or any event. Some of them can be so unfair. They don’t realise that higher sales volume would be better
🙏🏿❤️🙏🏿
Why isnt the Governmen t doing something about this.?
? When you know the government do anything fi the citizens, them chat a bagga sh__t
Cruel 800lbs for sweep pepper🤨
USA food price up
That man is hangreatful
Yea him want a van fi being home him money a day them wicked them
Amen
I don’t think it is the farmers, it’s the vendors, they are wicked, people should leave it let it rotten on them.
Some a the seller dem wicked, den can do better dem love bawl down price n dem naah sell reasonable, when tomato dare mi use ketchup naah put my basket weh mi caah tek it down and buy pound mix vegetables
Real talk
The seller them too wicked man
That is so nice
Seriously $800- $1000 per lb for tomatoes