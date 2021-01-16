Jamaicans See Drop in Food Prices – January 14 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaicans See Drop in Food Prices - January 14 2021 1

January 16, 2021

 

23 Comments on "Jamaicans See Drop in Food Prices – January 14 2021"

  1. Fiona Clacken | January 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM | Reply

    They are doing the same thing here in Canada prices have tripled 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

  2. GLEN CAMPBELL | January 15, 2021 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏/,,,,,,,,

    • You Yes You | January 15, 2021 at 10:01 AM | Reply

      Stop it with that backward foolishness.
      It’s the 21st century. Volcanoes are no longer the god of fire.

    • Naomi chanel | January 15, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      god only can hlep

    • You Yes You | January 16, 2021 at 1:10 AM | Reply

      @Naomi chanel – Which god. The Arab one, or the white one., the white one who’s church kept your ancestors as slaves. And branded them?
      I know that Jamaica voted to keep African spirituality illegal. So which god?

      And then we wonder why there is nobody lower than we, on the planet. 🙄

  3. Funloving girl | January 15, 2021 at 9:31 AM | Reply

    What a ungrateful rech,how about when the prices goes up and you can get to earn something? Now is the buyer time to get a little relief, gosh man . People can hardly buy food sometimes,today fe me,tomorrow fe you ,and go give father thanks 🙏🏾 for what you can sell for the day.

  4. Kevin Grant | January 15, 2021 at 9:35 AM | Reply

    Good

  5. Nichole Henry | January 15, 2021 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    Those traders are capitalising on seasons or any event. Some of them can be so unfair. They don’t realise that higher sales volume would be better

  6. Derrick Braithwaite-Mais | January 15, 2021 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    🙏🏿❤️🙏🏿

  7. Tajae Hall | January 15, 2021 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Why isnt the Governmen t doing something about this.?

  8. Davida SS | January 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Cruel 800lbs for sweep pepper🤨

  9. Punjabi n Foreign cooking recipes | January 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    USA food price up

  10. Waynz Fadi | January 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    That man is hangreatful

  11. Black cat | January 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Amen

  12. Randall Mangaroo | January 15, 2021 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    I don’t think it is the farmers, it’s the vendors, they are wicked, people should leave it let it rotten on them.

  13. Nordia Mayne | January 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM | Reply

    Some a the seller dem wicked, den can do better dem love bawl down price n dem naah sell reasonable, when tomato dare mi use ketchup naah put my basket weh mi caah tek it down and buy pound mix vegetables

  14. Sherlett Reid | January 15, 2021 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    The seller them too wicked man

  15. Natarine Reid | January 15, 2021 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    That is so nice

  16. MEGGAN HUTCHINSON | January 15, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    Seriously $800- $1000 per lb for tomatoes

