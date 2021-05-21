Jamaica’s Covid Deaths Surpass 900 | Reggae Artiste U Roy Laid to Rest – May 20 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaica's Covid Deaths Surpass 900 | Reggae Artiste U Roy Laid to Rest - May 20 2021 1

May 21, 2021

 

12 Comments on "Jamaica’s Covid Deaths Surpass 900 | Reggae Artiste U Roy Laid to Rest – May 20 2021"

  1. k love | May 20, 2021 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    God bless

  2. Shane Flow | May 20, 2021 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    The people in India are throwing away their God’s, Jamaica should do the same.

  3. Y McCormack | May 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Whats happening in Manchester..people be dying down there

  4. Shotta G | May 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    😱 heeeey!😥

  5. Empress Jade Simeon Ellis | May 20, 2021 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    Travel Safe King Ewart Beckford OD aka Daddy U-ROY, Music will live on.🖤💛💚

  6. Ras Kazmo | May 20, 2021 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    Daddy U Roy/ Big Youth/Brigadier in my playlist and am 23 young but I just ♥️ the originality of their music Rip bro

  7. Arden Guy | May 20, 2021 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    A legend

  8. Arden Guy | May 20, 2021 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    RIP my bigger brother

  9. Raimundo Laurencia | May 20, 2021 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    Parents enrolling students in physical classes without taking the vaccine…. What are we doing to do about those students whose parents have opted not to? Are they so “young” they cannot be vaccinated?

  10. Michael Grannell | May 20, 2021 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Rest in perfect harmony king 🤞⭐

  11. Karreen | May 20, 2021 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    JAMAICA IS A BLESSED COUNTRY. WE ONLY SERVE THE TRUE AND LIVING GOD.

