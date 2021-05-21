Jamaica’s Covid Deaths Surpass 900 | Reggae Artiste U Roy Laid to Rest – May 20 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
God bless
The people in India are throwing away their God’s, Jamaica should do the same.
Whats happening in Manchester..people be dying down there
😱 heeeey!😥
Travel Safe King Ewart Beckford OD aka Daddy U-ROY, Music will live on.🖤💛💚
Daddy U Roy/ Big Youth/Brigadier in my playlist and am 23 young but I just ♥️ the originality of their music Rip bro
A legend
RIP my bigger brother
Parents enrolling students in physical classes without taking the vaccine…. What are we doing to do about those students whose parents have opted not to? Are they so “young” they cannot be vaccinated?
That’s not your business
Rest in perfect harmony king 🤞⭐
JAMAICA IS A BLESSED COUNTRY. WE ONLY SERVE THE TRUE AND LIVING GOD.