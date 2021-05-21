Taxi Strike in St. Mary, Jamaica | $387 Billion Wasted I TVJ News – May 20 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Because the $387billion didn’t go to the intended target and most of it end up the politicians pocket
We need decent honest people to run the country
That’s not gonna happen, nowhere on the planet have honest leaders
So true because these people don’t care about their own Black people
Wishful thinking .
$387,000,000,000.00 of hardworking Jamaican men and women money???? Jah know star!
True
The money was not wasted.
So allmost every household could have been given 500000 to change their lives.
There are some people who we just can’t help. CAPRI needs to say that
It would be so nice to see Jamaica with real leadership.
You can see it…but only when dreaming
Sometimes I wonder if some of these politrickcians were in hibernation and suddenly wake and finds themselves in an other world, it always frightened me whenever they speak about certain issues.The party for which Mrs. Burke belongs was in power for about 20years and suddenly she’s talking about education as if all the ills of education develop in the last few years 🙁.
big up Geo!!!!
What about the people them dat don’t earn 500,000 or 1.000,000 dalla a year like the people om minimum wage and the peopl that or bellow the minimum wage line, God we need u help in these time now more than ever
Good afternoon Giovani, thanks for presenting us with the news.
Not even one student in my community received a tablet.
387m
Only people who that make 500,000 to 1.5million can get help with table for school, how much people earn less than 500,000 per year that have a child going to school? What a wicked people them
Who get charge or go to jail for this kind of crime wasting tax payers money.
All now Jamaican ppl can’t wise up.
I know basically every public transport fare will increase but me know seh me nah tek taxi if I don’t have to. Rather walk or wait pon bus. Drive too reckless man
I’m I hear correct… 500k n 1.5 mil will receive the tablet wat about the ones who make less??
Government Stop!!! Using our hard earn money wastefully by trying tp fight crime, instead target the youths with jobs and opportunities. And stop been so Corrupt.
Here we go again them need to hire more than one person to do the sign language
Yo me no wa hear nutthing from dem taxi man too much crime are being commited by people in the name taximan lately they need to be better regualted and checked out
Stop talk garbage
😂 why the tablet can’t be free glad my pickney nuh depend on government. You have to earn half a million fi get qualified 😂