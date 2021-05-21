Taxi Strike in St. Mary, Jamaica | $387 Billion Wasted I TVJ News – May 20 2021

Taxi Strike in St. Mary, Jamaica | $387 Billion Wasted I TVJ News - May 20 2021 1

May 21, 2021

 

28 Comments on "Taxi Strike in St. Mary, Jamaica | $387 Billion Wasted I TVJ News – May 20 2021"

  1. Normaline Thompson | May 20, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Because the $387billion didn’t go to the intended target and most of it end up the politicians pocket

  2. Ras Michael | May 20, 2021 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    We need decent honest people to run the country

  3. RateJA | May 20, 2021 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    $387,000,000,000.00 of hardworking Jamaican men and women money???? Jah know star!

  4. Hugh Allen | May 20, 2021 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    There are some people who we just can’t help. CAPRI needs to say that

  5. Ingrid Jarrett | May 20, 2021 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    It would be so nice to see Jamaica with real leadership.

  6. Taurusman tv | May 20, 2021 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    Sometimes I wonder if some of these politrickcians were in hibernation and suddenly wake and finds themselves in an other world, it always frightened me whenever they speak about certain issues.The party for which Mrs. Burke belongs was in power for about 20years and suddenly she’s talking about education as if all the ills of education develop in the last few years 🙁.

  7. iStiflock | May 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    big up Geo!!!!

  8. Jon-paul Campbell | May 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    What about the people them dat don’t earn 500,000 or 1.000,000 dalla a year like the people om minimum wage and the peopl that or bellow the minimum wage line, God we need u help in these time now more than ever

  9. Dawn P | May 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    Good afternoon Giovani, thanks for presenting us with the news.

  10. althea nelson | May 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    Not even one student in my community received a tablet.

  11. Trudi Black | May 20, 2021 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    387m

  12. SILVER D SOUND | May 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    Only people who that make 500,000 to 1.5million can get help with table for school, how much people earn less than 500,000 per year that have a child going to school? What a wicked people them

  13. Leroy Brown | May 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    Who get charge or go to jail for this kind of crime wasting tax payers money.

  14. Leroy Brown | May 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    All now Jamaican ppl can’t wise up.

  15. scotty 123 | May 20, 2021 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    I know basically every public transport fare will increase but me know seh me nah tek taxi if I don’t have to. Rather walk or wait pon bus. Drive too reckless man

  16. Buggu | May 20, 2021 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    I’m I hear correct… 500k n 1.5 mil will receive the tablet wat about the ones who make less??

  17. Real Lifestyle | May 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Government Stop!!! Using our hard earn money wastefully by trying tp fight crime, instead target the youths with jobs and opportunities. And stop been so Corrupt.

  18. lourdes sita | May 20, 2021 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    Here we go again them need to hire more than one person to do the sign language

  19. lourdes sita | May 20, 2021 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Yo me no wa hear nutthing from dem taxi man too much crime are being commited by people in the name taximan lately they need to be better regualted and checked out

  20. YOUNG YOUNG LAWD | May 20, 2021 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    😂 why the tablet can’t be free glad my pickney nuh depend on government. You have to earn half a million fi get qualified 😂

