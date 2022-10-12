Jan. 6 committee member hints at ‘surprising’ finding to be showcased in hearing

Recent Post
You can’t reinforce the rule of law by allowing it to be broken without repercussion.
@John D Thats a fact…Angry Liberals wow! Surprising!
The majority of America is watching the supreme court very closely for their credibility is on the line. Can’t wait to watch the hearing with millions of Americans who vote!
@Iris Hewlett Which lies and how do you expose them?
@Chili Beans
I suppose I’m not in the majority because in 1,000 years none of this will matter.
Reason: None of us will be around in 1,000 years, that’s why it won’t matter.
God Bless President Trump and his Administration!
We still love him over here and I don’t care what the majority thinks of that.
Please queue the song:
🎼🎤🎵🎶
“A Thousand Years”
Made famous by: Christina Perri
I’m not really a fan of the “Twilight” movies, however, this song moves me and the piano instrumental version is superb!
Have a blessed day.
@M Hall smart people don’t believe in conspiracy theories.
It should stay more than out, it should recuse itself from interference in any of Trump shenanigans. Their credibility as an institution, already stained; is at stake.
@Save 🇺🇸 haha!
@Chucks Grace Your Crying is SOOOOO sweet. Grab a tissue and go and hug ur Boi Frin
Of course it’s irreparable harm he don’t want to go to prison that would be irreputable
Only for him
How in the world a committee member can still “surprised” about what happened after all that they have found out so far is beyond me….🙄
Stay tuned!
The committee members are all in Congress. The closer you are to something, the harder it is to see it. How do you know what a structure looks like if you’re in it?
What have they found out?
@Richard Reese If you were a serious person, you could easily find every single one of the previous 8 public Jan 6th Select Committee hearings. If you’d rather wait and read about it, the report they’re working on completing can be pre-ordered on Amazon.
How can a former president have the right to the U.S classified documents period.
@Flynn Spunks ever heard of talk to text?
@John D WOW U really do cry alot. No wonder you can;t see the TRUTH. Wipe ur eyes and get a Hug from ur Boi frin
Zoe always speaks so carefully.
I adore her.
Not trying to fight with you Cherrese but after what just left in 2017 and what we have right now, what is a qualifying resumes? Game Show Host? Serversly declining former VP? Or even a Community Leader that only did two years as an US Senator. Eisenhower never served in either Senate or House.
America needs ADULTS and I am one to say it is time we had an Adult Competent Women.
Not mad at you just giving my POV.
Repent to Jesus Christ “For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.”
Romans 10:10 NIV
G
@Repent and believe in Jesus Christ If your faith was all that awesome, you all wouldn’t have to keep shoving it down everyone’s else’s throat.
if the Supreme Court gets involved and does the wrong thing I’m sure there will be hell to pay for each and every one of them.
@Brian Kroger So you think it would make sense for the SC to overrule the 11th Circuit, and find that the Executive Branch doesn’t have the right to use their own documents? That’s makes zero sense, not just to me, but to the Trump appointed judges on the 11th Circuit court of appeals, and to every single knowledgeable unbiased legal analyst.
Will always remember CANNON was called UNQUALIFIED by (correction) American Bar not FL Bar after The Don nominated her…UNQUALIFIED! She had struck down mask mandate to. As I recall whole school district in Tampa area had to close because of Covid.
Anxious to hear/see upcoming January 6 hearing.
“Judge” Loose Cannon is not just unqualified, she has no jurisdiction in the matter, and even admitted it while still issuing a ruling.
I’m to the point that nothing is surprising anymore when it comes to the crimes of Trump. I would be more shocked to hear what crimes he hasn’t committed~!
@Diane Stallingsno really what’s the chargeable crime that can result in a conviction? There’s zero is the answer!!!
@John D if you think what he is purported to have done means nothing, I don’t think I can say anything to help you understand the level of damage he may have caused .
He is only suspected but it looks very bad for our national security. I’m looking forward to the investigation ending and the doj to either close the investigation or indict him. He then can defend himself thru the justice system just like anyone else.
They always be late in something enough is enough they need to go forward it’s a shame if they keep on delaying it my opinion
And then Cannon tells the special master what he can and can not do all with obvious benefit to a liar. Hoping impeachment is possible so she can work as a lawyer for Trump she deserves the full Trump experience.
Hey Judge, we are pretty sure crimes are at this place, can we have a warrent to go look for said crimes?
Judge: looks like you have cause, so yes.
We found crimes.
Criminal: Hey you can use those crimes to convict me, those are my crimes!
Trumps “irreparably injured” because he knows he’s going to jail soon.
Supreme Court needs to stay TF out of this.
@Mama Moosa No it isn’t. The only rational action in this case is to let the ruling of the appeals court stand. It would be totally absurd for the SC to rule that the current Executive Branch doesn’t have the right to their own documents.
I’m sure the Supreme Court will stay out of it if somebody calls boxer Boulevard says stay TF out of it
This has to end somewhere, two years later and still making threats.
It takes a lot of time to uncover so many crimes by so many people. This isn’t a tv show where things are resolved in less than an hour.
Kudos to Zoe & her JAN6 cohorts, diligently trying to help Democracy get a more secure footing in the USA!🗽
While ignoring skyrocketing crimes rates, inflation, recession, and the border crisis. Priorities.
What would be more shocking than learning about new crimes he committed is learning about him being arrested.
This interview with Zoe Lofgren is a teaser for what’s to come in this upcoming hearing. I plan to watch.
Imagine the average citizen stealing classified documents. They’d be arrested immediately and ask questions later. If it ever ended up at the Supreme Court which it wouldn’t they would squash them. One would hope the Supreme Court is impartial and treats all the same under the law
Impartiality is slowly being stifled by the Supreme Court
as it inches closer and closer to the “politics” of our nation. Much moreso, than their concentration on the laws to be enacted for ALL
AMERICA AND ITS PEOPLE!
Each Justice swore an oath to do just that.
These Justices too, must be held accountable for their individual actions that lately, have infused worry and pain to some Americans caught off guard
by seemingly biased and motivations of
political leaders (past and present
I’d like to finish my reply please!!
In summation,
SCOTUS is an important arm of our government and as such, should be held in utmost respect.
Should we fail to recognize this and Justices bow to pressures of unethical political behaviors, then the greater question might be: “Is the beginning of ‘DEMOCRACY
in AMERICA’ as we have known it
STABLE, or is it about to be taken away?”
Americans, this question can only be answered by YOU come November, when you choose the candidates to represent your districts AND your vote will allow politics to remain on Capitol Hill….. while
SCOTUS will conduct business in the realm of LEGAL MATTERS ONLY,
allowing no OTHER INTER-
VENTION(S)!!
@Gail Colthart The SC justices are in no way “impartial”. Faith in the court is at an all time low, and rightly so when are least 5 of the current Justices perjured themselves during their confirmation has hearings.