  1. “My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930, Germany

  2. If trump actually believed he has done nothing wrong, he would go under oath and speak his truth. LOL Please don’t hold your breath for that to happen.

    1. @Dan Mcgriff A JOKE THAT HAS THE POWER TO REFER HIM TO THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FOR FURTHER INVESTIGATION AND THEN PROSECUTION JUST ASK STEVE BANNON WHO REFUSED TO TALK THEM AND NOW IS ABOUT TO BE SENTENCED FOR CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS NEXT WEEK!! GUESS IT AIN’T SO FUNNY WHEN YOUR LOCKED IN A COLD JAIL CELL WAITING ON TRAYS!!😂😂😂

    2. @Hugo P THE INFLATION RATE IN RUSSIA IS 13.7% & HERE IN AMERICA 8.1% SO LET’S TALK ABOUT THE INFLATION RATE IN YOUR COUNTRY😳😏😏😏

    3. @Zynathera They can. By useing the Disqualification of Public Office under Section III of the 14th Amenndment grant.
      If they commitee makes an official decision that Trump was an active agent of insurrection, he would be bared from holding any political office ever again.

      This I belive is what they are trying to achieve.

    4. @Zynathera There are several photos and videos of people who have been confirmed to be FBI agents among the crowd at the capital. I belive it does fundamentally change the situation if that is indeed the case.
      It means that at the very least, the FBI knew of the threat and not only did nothing to warn the capital of the situation, it but was present during the event and did nothing to stop it.

      Or it could mean that the FBI was an active party in fueling and inciting the incident and encouraging American citizens to storm the US capital.

      How would a federal government agency activly participating and facilitating this event not change the entire scope of the situation?

      It’s not like it’s something unfamiliar to us. We have seen the FBI repeatedly radicalizing young Muslim men to engage in a terrorist attack and then makeing the arrest at the last second like they did with Sami Osmakac. There have been dozens of situations where the FBI activly recruited people by radicalizing them and then incentivising them to conduct some crime. We saw this recently with the Michigan governor kidnapping plot that was as it turns out planned by the FBI. Those guys walked because it was obvious entrapment.

      This is all of course in addition to the fact that the FBI has for nearly 7 years now activly targeted Donald Trump, hos organization, his campaign and his family. They wiretapped his campaign headquarters, they took statements they knew to be false and used them for warrants. We saw text between FBI officials in charge of investigating Trump discussing their goal of bringing him down and preventing him from getting into office. Just yesterday it came out in a federal court record that the FBI had offered a foreign spy up to $1 Million dollars to dig up some dirth on Trump to link him to the Russian government.

      So no, many millions of us don’t take the possibility of the FBI facilitating or assisting in the events of Jan 6 as merely coincidental.

  3. Arguing with a tRump supporter is like playing chess with a pigeon… No matter how good you are at chess, the pigeon is just going to knock over the pieces, crap on the board, and strut around like it’s victorious..

  5. Thank you for this bipartisan effort to save Democracy and remove the big thorn in the eyes of the American History!
    🙏👏👍👏🙏

    4. @One Texan Which will never happen. This will all peter out into nothing and, once again, Trump won’t be held accountable. For anything.

    1. @Siberian Cajun Anyone with a higher-than-room-temp IQ acknowledges that violent insurrection is unacceptable in America. YOU can ignore it if you like. But you DEFINITELY don’t speak for people with any modicum of civic responsibility.

      Maybe stay away from politics if your only contribution is to shrug and moan and aimlessly complain after lighting a full-blown dumpster fire.

    1. By the way, inflation went up again today and mortgage rates hit 6.9% !!!! You people are done!!!! Goin down!!!!

  17. They need to send the U.S. Marshall to bring him in, there’s no way he will come in willingly, subpoena or not.

    Well done Jan 6th committee, not only for all the hard work you have done to get the answers about this dark day in American history, but for deciding to issue the subpoena for Donald Trump; he needs to be held accountable for his acts of treason.

  19. Liz Cheney is holding true to her oath of office, their constitution and her due diligence as a politician. Bravo to her for standing and doing what is RIGHT!

  20. What makes this committee so powerful is how they stuck with tradition. They didn’t turn this into a full out circus show to garner attention. Throughout this entire process, I give great respect towards how they gave strict facts without nonsense or moments for click bait or headlines. It’s up to us on how we process this. These members are like the avengers for our country. They truly sacrificed so much for their country and saving democracy. I give them all my gratitude. And will remember this era and who was on the side of good and evil.

