“My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930, Germany
@V01D Not really.
Citing a quote isn’t the same thing as reflexively defending a populist demagogue.
Love it.
Wonder how many respect Trump on the democrat side 🤣🤣
If trump actually believed he has done nothing wrong, he would go under oath and speak his truth. LOL Please don’t hold your breath for that to happen.
@Dan Mcgriff A JOKE THAT HAS THE POWER TO REFER HIM TO THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FOR FURTHER INVESTIGATION AND THEN PROSECUTION JUST ASK STEVE BANNON WHO REFUSED TO TALK THEM AND NOW IS ABOUT TO BE SENTENCED FOR CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS NEXT WEEK!! GUESS IT AIN’T SO FUNNY WHEN YOUR LOCKED IN A COLD JAIL CELL WAITING ON TRAYS!!😂😂😂
@Hugo P THE INFLATION RATE IN RUSSIA IS 13.7% & HERE IN AMERICA 8.1% SO LET’S TALK ABOUT THE INFLATION RATE IN YOUR COUNTRY😳😏😏😏
@Zynathera They can. By useing the Disqualification of Public Office under Section III of the 14th Amenndment grant.
If they commitee makes an official decision that Trump was an active agent of insurrection, he would be bared from holding any political office ever again.
This I belive is what they are trying to achieve.
@Zynathera There are several photos and videos of people who have been confirmed to be FBI agents among the crowd at the capital. I belive it does fundamentally change the situation if that is indeed the case.
It means that at the very least, the FBI knew of the threat and not only did nothing to warn the capital of the situation, it but was present during the event and did nothing to stop it.
Or it could mean that the FBI was an active party in fueling and inciting the incident and encouraging American citizens to storm the US capital.
How would a federal government agency activly participating and facilitating this event not change the entire scope of the situation?
It’s not like it’s something unfamiliar to us. We have seen the FBI repeatedly radicalizing young Muslim men to engage in a terrorist attack and then makeing the arrest at the last second like they did with Sami Osmakac. There have been dozens of situations where the FBI activly recruited people by radicalizing them and then incentivising them to conduct some crime. We saw this recently with the Michigan governor kidnapping plot that was as it turns out planned by the FBI. Those guys walked because it was obvious entrapment.
This is all of course in addition to the fact that the FBI has for nearly 7 years now activly targeted Donald Trump, hos organization, his campaign and his family. They wiretapped his campaign headquarters, they took statements they knew to be false and used them for warrants. We saw text between FBI officials in charge of investigating Trump discussing their goal of bringing him down and preventing him from getting into office. Just yesterday it came out in a federal court record that the FBI had offered a foreign spy up to $1 Million dollars to dig up some dirth on Trump to link him to the Russian government.
So no, many millions of us don’t take the possibility of the FBI facilitating or assisting in the events of Jan 6 as merely coincidental.
@Carl Beane do you not know how the legal system works?
Arguing with a tRump supporter is like playing chess with a pigeon… No matter how good you are at chess, the pigeon is just going to knock over the pieces, crap on the board, and strut around like it’s victorious..
Great 😂😂
@Kurt Wicklund 💯💯✌😁😅😂🤣
@Gearóid T TRUMP WON’T MAKE IT TOO 2024😂😅🤣
@Armed Liberal 💯💯✌😁😅😂🤣
The law & order candidate has more run ins with investigators than he does with his own make-up.
Actually, he has zero. That’s how much of a non thinker you are lol.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 Qult45 gonna Qult45. 🤣
Thank you for this bipartisan effort to save Democracy and remove the big thorn in the eyes of the American History!
🙏👏👍👏🙏
🤣🤪🤣🤣🤣 BI PARTISAN!!!!!!! Please. Trumps gonna smoke them!!!!
@Dan Mcgriff
Thank you Liz for defending democracy and standing up against Don the Con!
THIS is historical!
I’m bored!
more historical once the Con is thrown in jail.
@222light Atoms Then go read a book.
@One Texan Which will never happen. This will all peter out into nothing and, once again, Trump won’t be held accountable. For anything.
It will be interesting to see How Trump will react to this . Mr Truth himself 😉
This is how history is made.
@Siberian Cajun Anyone with a higher-than-room-temp IQ acknowledges that violent insurrection is unacceptable in America. YOU can ignore it if you like. But you DEFINITELY don’t speak for people with any modicum of civic responsibility.
Maybe stay away from politics if your only contribution is to shrug and moan and aimlessly complain after lighting a full-blown dumpster fire.
Well done. Respect
By the way, inflation went up again today and mortgage rates hit 6.9% !!!! You people are done!!!! Goin down!!!!
Respect a Cheney. Wow you must be desperate..
That’s powerful stuff! We can never let a President try to overthrow the government again.
Well said– right to the point!!
In my country if a President want stay in the power , it use the military power no people from the street .
You can supeona a criminal to ask for the truth, but you can’t make him NOT plead the fifth 400 times.
I think 400 is low. 🙄🙄
But can they give him Sodium Pentathol?
It’s A SURE BET, He’ll Definitely Be Trying To Dodge That ONE!
He’ll refuse to comply despite complaining that he hasn’t been asked to comply.
“ Don’t believe what you see, believe what we tell you “
Trump: “You see the mob takes the Fifth.”
Also Trump: “I plead the 5th to infinity.”
And I hope he does. He doesn’t owe these Democrat snakes anything
@Pam M Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena Trump
If trump ignores the subpoena then arrest him and throw him in jail until he complies.
They need to send the U.S. Marshall to bring him in, there’s no way he will come in willingly, subpoena or not.
Well done Jan 6th committee, not only for all the hard work you have done to get the answers about this dark day in American history, but for deciding to issue the subpoena for Donald Trump; he needs to be held accountable for his acts of treason.
Wow Trump was just invited to appear on one of the highest rated shows on TV, he must be so excited
Liz Cheney is holding true to her oath of office, their constitution and her due diligence as a politician. Bravo to her for standing and doing what is RIGHT!
What makes this committee so powerful is how they stuck with tradition. They didn’t turn this into a full out circus show to garner attention. Throughout this entire process, I give great respect towards how they gave strict facts without nonsense or moments for click bait or headlines. It’s up to us on how we process this. These members are like the avengers for our country. They truly sacrificed so much for their country and saving democracy. I give them all my gratitude. And will remember this era and who was on the side of good and evil.