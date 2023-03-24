Recent Post
- See the moment the father of a Parkland shooting victim was arrested at Capitol
- See texts dentist accused of poisoning his wife sent days before her death
- Retired general: This is the decisive terrain to bring Putin to negotiating table
- Trump case witness speaks out about his grand jury testimony
- Jason Sudeikis’ son’s hilarious explanation of Ted Lasso
10 comments
Fantastic show!👏🏾
Can we get a Ted Lasso soundtrack? The music is so good. 🥰
Ewww 🤮
🤮
Similar based on genetics!
Love this show.
That’s so funny!
Such a great show! Love it!
The show is very humbling and heartfelt at all turns!
He sounds like Vlad