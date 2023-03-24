47 comments

    3. @Dash for Cash at this point the tears are the same old same old they have been the past 7 years…… time for them to give up 😂

    3. @Random Man, don’t worry BUBBA is going to teach him manners and how to be a man went he get to Fed prison

  6. Costello just blew this case out of the water!!!
    A bunch of apologies need to be made.
    Everyone knew that when Cnn went all in with Cohen – this would blow up in their face!!

    1. LOL it does until he’s proven guilty. This is America. The definition of exculpatory evidence is evidence favorable to the defendant in a criminal trial that exonerates or tends to exonerate the defendant of guilt. The NY DA should be tried for prosecutorial misconduct or prosecutorial overreach hiding exculpatory evidence and misleading the Grand Jury, “an illegal act or failing to act, on the part of a prosecutor, especially an attempt to sway the jury to wrongly convict a defendant or to impose a harsher than appropriate punishment.” It is similar to selective prosecution which NY DA Alvin Bragg is also guilty of.

    1. It is, only way is if this entire case has been dismissed and they don’t want to admit that yet LOL

  15. So ridiculous, Trump must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with your lawyers! Chill Donald, Chill!

  16. D A Bragg and his team are maneuvering for the ‘check-mate’ declaration. Costello’s testimony is the ‘check’ positioning, if you will, before the “Got You! (“Check-Mate!”). No high-value legal ‘chess match’ is rushed, when so much ado is at stake.

  18. As Democrats we care about justice and the rule of law as applied to our adversaries actions. As for us we can do as we please and get away with anything we see fit to do.

  19. Wait a minute hold up. Correct me if I’m wrong. But say there is a case /trial taking place on anyone. And it’s still ongoing. Is it not illegal to speak on anything about the case especially a witness ?

  20. Sadly, the animatronic Joe Biden in EPCOT’s Hall of Presidents had to be taken off exhibit. Damn thing kept mumbling incoherently, wetting itself, and trying to shake hands with an armchair.

