I’m woke, I wake up everyday and have my eyes and mind open! DeSantis lives in a dream, eyes shut and imagining the White House.
@I DON’T WANNA FIGHT WITH U Hunter wouldn’t know where Ukraine is!
BAN STOCK TRADING IN THE HOUSE SENATE AND GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS IMMEDIATELY
THEY SAID THEY’LL VOTE AGAINST THEMSELVES BEFORE CHRISTMAS OKAY!!😅🤣😂
Rather than campaigning on issues that appeal to a majority of the electorate, the GOP has made a strategy out of voter suppression.
Oh please, we have a month long voting season and my red state sent everyone an application for a mail in ballot.
AND the FUNNY thing is he might actually vote for him AGAIN, that’s how much they want to WIN.
you can’t compare them. Trump is much more qualified to be president than Pence. There is a huge difference between the two. Trump is a champion in Business. Pence is not very good at it. you can see the difference when you see them speak at a rally. Trump is a champion giving a speech. Pence is calmer.
@jose quiroga 😵💫
Thanks for sinking the world Jeb.
Every news media channel should be spending 20 minutes out of every hour fact checking and calling out lies in advertising and speeches of the campaigns of the upcoming election.
@Mr. K
You know, after you get your new silicone b *oobies from the clinic..
Oh.. Hey..
I’m a Lithuanian pygmy bot
And sometimes I fart if I eat to many gmos
@Cesspool Junkie We are sorry you woke up and have no crayons to eat. But go back to sleep because the short bus will pick you up later and you do not want to be tired.
@DAnuchan That was in the past. Which is a foreign country were they do things differently.
On what planet does Bush think no assessment has been done? Like schools and teachers are not doing it already.
@jose quiroga Russian troll bots advertise Trump as Trump is Putin’s puppy.
Jeb Bush is as delusional as they come.
Yeah, blame the new conservative CNN shareholder, he must have something to do with giving this Qpot a platform to legitimize his b.s. assessment.
It’s sad to see how far Jake Tapper has fallen.
Man’s admits there is a disparity in educational resources amongst low income and affluent kids… and he says give them a choice to choose between public and private school (which you have to pay for). This has to be a meme…
@Christopher Frey you have to put your child in the school zone in your neighborhood. If you lie you can be punished. And moving to a nicer neighborhood is hard if you are poor
I live in Tennessee and we have charter schools in Memphis. Private schools are different than charter schools.
@f that’s not true at all. Not even a little bit. If it is that’s not true school choice.
The Council for National Policy already picked DeSantis for President in 2024 this past July. The CNP, the Federalist Society, the Heritage Foundation, and
good ole Clarence and Ginni Thomas all work together to pick the best candidate.
On another note why wouldn’t we send kids to school when there’s a very contagious virus when we already send them to school with other kids with guns??
Jake, please bring on real experts on education. This interviewee got some issues right, particularly around pre-pandemic, generationally chronic achievement gaps between lower-income and higher-income families, between Black and white, between Latino/a and white made so much worse due to exacerbation of unequal distribution of protection from crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. These issues have been known for DECADES. And people of power have done little to look to the rigorous science and implement effective policy.
But this interviewee got some things wrong. Ask this Bush about how helpful was No Child Left Behind and how empirically supported private education is compared to publics when kids are randomly assigned (e.g., lottery; thus controlling for unmeasured things like family prioritization of child education). Ask this Bush what added transparency between schools and parents is needed compared to the common online assignment and grade tracking, the robocalls when students are tardy or absent, the opportunities throughout the year to meet with teachers/principals, and the weekly streams of paper of graded assignments and marked activities coming home.
Ask this Bush what role housing (thus property taxes and segregation by income/race); affordable quality early childhood education; paid parental leave, paid sick leave, and other worker protections; universal healthcare (versus the hot mess we have here in the States compared to other rich countries), income inequality, and other policy issues with DIRECT impact on families. And is a DIRECT reflection of how much this country actually values children. Which not much. Esp. kids from backgrounds different than those in power. Just bring on an expert in government spending and giveaways. Which ones directly target children? Which policymakers actually proposed and supported such policies? Which policymakers are truly pro-kid and pro-science? Please have an actual expert on the subject matter at hand, whenever you have a politician on. We have way more than enough opinion/bias. We need actual facts and science to shape policy.
Interesting that results in Mathematics and literacy have plummeted since students have been studying from home. The same thing happened to the efficiency of the economy which can be seen in much reduced output despite more people being employed. This has resulted in extremely high increases in the rate of inflation. In my opinion there is a direct correlation. The cause of inflation can be traced DIRECTLY to the elite “working” from home…. They are not really working, they are at home, playing with the kids and the dogs, fishing, playing golf, going out for long boozy lunches with their elite friends….PRETENDING to “work” from home and claiming that they are much more productive.
What is worse is that their bosses defend this because they also like “working” from home not working at all)….
This have reduced efficiency as well as pushed up the cost of production…(yeah, these lazy bastards want to be paid even MORE for doing very little)
Working together to resolve the issues. What a great idea. Almost as if Sesame Street was on to something. The whole cooperation thing. Genius.
Didn’t see this coming. He drank the poison. I thought better of him.
Jeb Bush when he was the Florida Governor is the only reason that his brother became the President and in reality Gore should have won
If anybody doesn’t take the sentence or Trump seriously for 2024 one of this guy could be in a White House 24,28
De Santis’ covid response cost more lives than any other state in the US, how, Jeb Bush, can you say he handled it well. Are you blind or just disingenuous?
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I’m pretty sure the 1st amendment prohibits the passing of laws which infringe people’s ability to express their views
I just don’t see anyone beating DeSantis if he runs. Trump, Pense, anyone. He’s just got a lot of people who believe he’s the perfect candidate at the perfect time.
“empower parents to make choices” what does that even mean?