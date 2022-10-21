Recent Post
- Jeb Bush: DeSantis is pushing back ‘against wokeness’ with new law
- New video reveals Texas DPS captain gave order to standby during Uvalde shooting
- Jake Tapper on the lessons from UK’s recent political turmoil
- Voters report intimidation as they tried to use a ballot drop box in this key state
- See how Putin puts on a show of strength amid Russian military struggle
37 comments
Stop moving the blame around they are all at fault.
“We’re going to hold our officers accountable, no one gets a pass”
Ok, let’s see it…
Nope, not gonna happen. None of those laws enforcement professionals” will be held accountable for their behavior that day. Blood us on their hands. No matter what anyone says.
@Annette Hernandez I think so also. People don’t know how much protection the police have.
Lol loved “we’re gonna hold our officer’s accountable” omg too funny!! You’re litterally on your recliner chair, more than likely either completely naked or in your underwear making a comment and you think you’re making money moves. Lol hahahahaha as a youtuber your cellphone support is pathetic and weak. Cops waited in hallways and you waited in your living room. Who’s the real coward.
@GORDS Ruby truth!
It was this reporter that started asking questions that very day. Dodging them relentlessly. You could tell that this incident hit him very emotionally. Right from the beginning.
Good observation.
How could it not hit anyone so hard? 21 people slaughtered. OMG
The invenstigators need to be investigated. Any prior histories of ‘selective protections’.
From the first day there has been no accountability.
Can’t help but wonder how resistant this police department was to body cams. Thank goodness we have them, otherwise we never would have known as much about this.
This is the train wreck that won’t end. My heart aches for these families.
They can take solace in the fact that the cops trained and paid to protect made it home safely at the end of the shift.
TOTAL AND COMPLETE INCOMPETENCE FROM ALL OF THOSE OFFICERS!!!!
Yes and you watched it all unfold as a youtuber and did nothing to fight in your community. Instead you waited for everyone else to fix the problem.
FOUR HUNDRED OFFICERS RESPONDED – Never forget that fact when you see lawsuits flying. This was the most pathetic police response in modern US history.
It doesnt matter if it was 400 or 4000 officers… if NONE of them took action it is the same as if ZERO showed up! At least then the parents would have been allowed in and may have been able to save some victims!!
@Kitten Sandals a.k.a WAB considering where the school was located the local department would’ve never been their fast enough it’s the school responsibility to protect those students and practice drills of lockdowns that work and lock all doors around school while school is in session even in lockdown which they all knew they were in lockdown except the doors were locked it’s very irresponsible for the school not to have a plan and for everyone to blame the police department when those on scene is the school and staff and where was the school security the principal should be held accountable because every parent trusted their kids would be safe and the principal and the teachers didn’t protect their students they will always be first on scene or security on school grounds so local police made mistakes but the school and mayor failed to protect those students period.
@Tobias Birmingham Per July 17 Texas House Investigative Committee report 376 law enforcement officers including 149 Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officers. Even if you don’t like CNN you should do *some* research before writing snarky posts. ‘Almost 400’ or ‘about 400’ is consistent w/ the general reporting on this event. Maybe less precise than you’d like but Texas authorities put a lot of effort into making precise reporting difficult. *Not* an exaggeration.
There is no one single coward responsible, anyone that was there for 77 minutes needs to be held accountable
@Eliza Grogan Evidently every police department failed to take action to save the kids because they were afraid to get killed. Then they stopped the parents from going in to save their children. ABHORRENT
Your comment makes no sense. It’s contradicting. Please retype your comment.
Yes cops waited 77 minutes in the hallways and youtubers waited 77 minutes in their living rooms, tomatoes, tomatos, potatoes, potatos.
That is the only reporter that I’ve seen that has really gone after all of these fools from day one.
My foot he didn’t know children were in there. In a school? Who else would be in there and why would a tactical team beach an empty classroom? What a lame excuse. I’ve always felt that DPS were more for show than action. Life gets a little complicated for people used to writing tickets for broken tail lights and excessive speed when all of sudden they’re the ones being shot at. Then they get weak in the knees.
This is So Disgusting! All the senseless deaths and nobody responded
Another reason to Abolish Qualified Immunity. As well as Judiciary Immunity.
Thank you Shimon for staying on this and bringing us the hard and painful truths of this heartbreaking event. My heart goes out to all the families, teachers, and students who are enduring pain and trauma to this day.
The reporter for did a great job not letting the head of DPS just walk away until the man at the top gave a statement saying saying he will take accountability if his officers under him messed up. Journalism that will make people to give CNN a chance.
I don’t get how people who are not even on the scene are making such vital decisions.
I hope they protect the person that broke this story, if those officers are willing to let children die, only God knows what they are willing to do to make this go away.
400+ police/officers were on stand by for over an hour. There will never be any good reason for this disgusting lack of concern for teachers and children’s lives.
May the entire police force to be held accountable
It always boggles my mind how certain organizations are allowed to investigate themselves when they fail at their job in one way or another.
It boggles my mind that more police have not just been hunted down and terminated for all of the atrocities that they commit
@Thou shalt not suffer a fascist to live Why not get the ball rolling yourself?
The incompetence of these officers is incomprehensible.