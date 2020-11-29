Joe Scarborough Talks Similarities Between Truman and Biden’s Transition To the Presidency | MSNBC

TOPICS:
November 29, 2020

 

Joe Scarborough, author of "Saving Freedom: Truman, The Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization" and host of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe", discusses the similarities between President Truman and President-Elect Biden’s transition to the Presidency, and how Joe Biden can bridge a gap between parties. Scarborough says, “Joe Biden will be the first President this century that really understands not only the United States Senate and Washington D.C. but really understands the give and take of the legislative process.” » Subscribe to MSNBC:

Joe Scarborough Talks Similarities Between Truman and Biden’s Transition To the Presidency | MSNBC

77 Comments on "Joe Scarborough Talks Similarities Between Truman and Biden’s Transition To the Presidency | MSNBC"

  1. VicMikesvideodiary no | November 29, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    First commenter?
    Great to see you publishing on the weekend! Keep up the good fight. 🙂

  2. Canuck Fundy | November 29, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    Even turtles only live a hundred years or so. From the look of him, Mitch must be running out of time.

    • Don Quixote | November 29, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      The tortoise (I know it’s not a turtle) that Charles Darwin obtained from the Galapagos Is (1831 – 1836 voyage of HMS Beagle) is still alive in London zoo, to this day, last time I heard of it anyway? Some of the longest living creatures on this blue marble? Some parrots have the same long lifespan, what are we doing wrong?

    • T. D. Boschee | November 29, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      Satan will be calling McConnell home soon👹

    • T. D. Boschee | November 29, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      @FinnFan33 Elaine Chow is a disgusting 🐛 eater

    • Gary Campbell | November 29, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      @Aaron Friedman : Even more odd is how Pelosi, Waters, and Feinstein keep winning races.

    • Gary Campbell | November 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @LadyJAtheist : Well, you basically only have 2 democratic areas in Kentucky ( Lexington & Louisville ). They don’t need to gerrymander.

  3. Danrion | November 29, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    As long as Moscow Mitch is there in Senate America is not going to move forward. He is a Roadblocker. DiaperDon is just a Baby compare to him. That’s why Georgians need to vote for two more Democrats senators.

    • Kaliska Romero | November 29, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Richie Tattersall and they’ll keep losing since the cult leader destroyed the Rep. party and it will take a while for them to recover from the orange monster they created.

    • Nan C | November 29, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      The only way we’ll move forward is to remove the roadblocks (McConnell:Graham). VOTE BLUE in GA election … January 5th, 2021 … do NOT allow Senate to do to Biden what they did to Obama … their objective is heinous!!!
      Be Smart – Stay Healthy. 🙏☺️💙😷

    • c. j. macq | November 29, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      LET’S UNITE IN OUR EFFORTS to make the incoming administration make the outgoing administration PAY FOR THEIR DAMNED CRIMES FOR ONCE! and this includes mcconnell, graham and the rest of trump’s criminal enablers.
      i’m damned tired of the gangster GOP corrupting the functions of OUR govt. they lie, they cheat, they betray their words, they’re underhanded, opportunistic and despicable. its goddamned time they start paying for their crimes too.

    • Sadaqah Green | November 29, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      ABSOLUTELY, that 🐢 Moscow Mitch MUST GO or become powerless!!!

  4. truth troll | November 29, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    The only good republican, _IS AN EX-REPUBLICAN_

  5. Mark Beames | November 29, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    #PompeoForPrison2024

  6. Mark Beames | November 29, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    #DisbarBarr2021

  7. AllNiteLemonade | November 29, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    *—If you could reason with a Trump supporter, they wouldn’t be Trump supporters—*

    • immortal scurds | November 29, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      @TC TC hahahahaa! yeah it was the russians

    • AllNiteLemonade | November 29, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @IRONS lmao I said FAILURES … and apparently you aren’t paying attention… I listed Joe’s

    • AllNiteLemonade | November 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @immortal scurds sorry it upsets you but the republicans have become the biggest crybabies IN HISTORY… easily worse than dems in 16

    • AllNiteLemonade | November 29, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @immortal scurds lmao you didn’t cite that right wing looney source of yours though…

    • c. j. macq | November 29, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      … man, ain’t that the truth! never let it be said a trump cultist ever turned down the opportunity to help spread a good trump lie. they just keep right on spreading lies regardless of the evidence to the contrary. truth, honesty and integrity mean nothing to these sad, delusional people.
      LET’S UNITE IN OUR EFFORTS to make the incoming administration make the outgoing administration PAY FOR THEIR DAMNED CRIMES FOR ONCE! and this includes mcconnell, graham and the rest of trump’s criminal enablers.
      i’m damned tired of the gangster GOP corrupting the functions of OUR govt. they lie, they cheat, they betray their words, they’re underhanded, opportunistic and despicable. its goddamned time they start paying for their crimes too.

  8. John Brown | November 29, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Government is of, for and by the people…
    Not of, for and by the corporation

    • Keith Greenan | November 29, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      Not anymore

    • debaucheryBotched | November 29, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      Then why are all the corporations funding the Democrats now? Why are you watching corporate media? Why is Amazon and Walmart making record profits during COVID while small businesses are forced to close? Why is Biden filling his cabinet with corporate shills? The Democrats are the new Republicans of old and vice versa.

    • Sadaqah Green | November 29, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Sh*t I can’t tell

  9. Keith Mc | November 29, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    Truman said “The buck stops here.”

    The buck doesn’t stop anywhere near Donald Trump.

  10. Malca's Grace | November 29, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    My African American family worked for Truman
    As a under writer and in the GSA
    America is a good Country with good people
    💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙

    • steven iturbe | November 29, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      Yes we are loving caring people but the ugly is only for the tip top to now about any country with power gets use to bulling and they all will the only thing is got to weigh out the ugly when china because #1 just think what they will do

  11. Kwarkool | November 29, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Biden with his experience could be the best President America ever had. He has to be to deal with the mess Trump has left.

  12. Deanne Albrecht | November 29, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    How about this message?
    AMERICA IS DYING BECAUSE OF REPUBLICANS.

    • Dark Star | November 29, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @IRONS you mean the way #diaperdon namecalls?! He’s 74 years old 💩eater.

    • D Adams | November 29, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      Deanne Albrecht,
      True enough. Republicans tried to sell out the country to a dictator wannabe. They’ve forever given up any claim to the moral high ground.

    • Colleen Dobbyn | November 29, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @IRONS and how many deaths on TRUMP’S term in office.

    • IRONS | November 29, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @Colleen Dobbyn what do you mean like wars…

    • c. j. macq | November 29, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      LET’S UNITE IN OUR EFFORTS to make the incoming administration make the outgoing administration PAY FOR THEIR DAMNED CRIMES FOR ONCE! and this includes mcconnell, graham and the rest of trump’s criminal enablers.
      i’m damned tired of the gangster GOP corrupting the functions of OUR govt. they lie, they cheat, they betray their words, they’re underhanded, opportunistic and despicable. its goddamned time they start paying for their crimes too.

  13. rkkty 69 | November 29, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch is the Devil !!!!!

  14. Oxford Hall | November 29, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

    Nelson Mandela

    • Mae Gary | November 29, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      Is that why it’s so hard to get a good education in America.

    • T. D. Boschee | November 29, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      In tRUMP’s case, a mind is a terrible thing, especially since he’s a smooth brained moron anyway

    • Jeannine DeRoma | November 29, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @Mae Gary in america your education depends on your zip code. As long as schools are funded by real estates taxes the schools will suffer big differences. Why is it that a PhD is different from one university to another, well if you want education for all change all the rules benifiting the wealthiest.

    • Oxford Hall | November 29, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      @T. D. Boschee It’s like you’ve been reading my mind . For the past few days I’ve been reading studies on ‘smooth brain ‘. Trump fits the biology to a T .

    • Oxford Hall | November 29, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Jeannine DeRoma .. Are you British or from Europe ?

  15. chrisntheboat | November 29, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    Where has Mike “the fly” Pence been? LOL

  16. Colleen Dobbyn | November 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    Mitch McConnell helped make Trump,McConnell needs to go away to,there should be a law about how many years you can serve,an he is way past his time

  17. Elizabeth Agnese | November 29, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    RELATIONSHIPS WITH REAL ETHICS AND REAL INTEGRITY MAKE A HUGE DIFFERENCE FOR ALL OF HUMANITY AND EARTH.

  18. K0 McG | November 29, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Nothing in my lifetime will be as difficult as the last four years.

  19. try butfail | November 29, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

    Nelson Mandela

  20. A | November 29, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Trump should say ‘ You’re fired’ —-to himself.

