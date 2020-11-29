Joe Scarborough, author of "Saving Freedom: Truman, The Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization" and host of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe", discusses the similarities between President Truman and President-Elect Biden’s transition to the Presidency, and how Joe Biden can bridge a gap between parties. Scarborough says, “Joe Biden will be the first President this century that really understands not only the United States Senate and Washington D.C. but really understands the give and take of the legislative process.” » Subscribe to MSNBC:

Joe Scarborough Talks Similarities Between Truman and Biden’s Transition To the Presidency | MSNBC