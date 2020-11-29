Joe Scarborough, author of "Saving Freedom: Truman, The Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization" and host of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe", discusses the similarities between President Truman and President-Elect Biden’s transition to the Presidency, and how Joe Biden can bridge a gap between parties. Scarborough says, “Joe Biden will be the first President this century that really understands not only the United States Senate and Washington D.C. but really understands the give and take of the legislative process.” » Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Joe Scarborough Talks Similarities Between Truman and Biden’s Transition To the Presidency | MSNBC
First commenter?
Great to see you publishing on the weekend! Keep up the good fight. 🙂
Even turtles only live a hundred years or so. From the look of him, Mitch must be running out of time.
The tortoise (I know it’s not a turtle) that Charles Darwin obtained from the Galapagos Is (1831 – 1836 voyage of HMS Beagle) is still alive in London zoo, to this day, last time I heard of it anyway? Some of the longest living creatures on this blue marble? Some parrots have the same long lifespan, what are we doing wrong?
Satan will be calling McConnell home soon👹
@FinnFan33 Elaine Chow is a disgusting 🐛 eater
@Aaron Friedman : Even more odd is how Pelosi, Waters, and Feinstein keep winning races.
@LadyJAtheist : Well, you basically only have 2 democratic areas in Kentucky ( Lexington & Louisville ). They don’t need to gerrymander.
As long as Moscow Mitch is there in Senate America is not going to move forward. He is a Roadblocker. DiaperDon is just a Baby compare to him. That’s why Georgians need to vote for two more Democrats senators.
@Richie Tattersall and they’ll keep losing since the cult leader destroyed the Rep. party and it will take a while for them to recover from the orange monster they created.
The only way we’ll move forward is to remove the roadblocks (McConnell:Graham). VOTE BLUE in GA election … January 5th, 2021 … do NOT allow Senate to do to Biden what they did to Obama … their objective is heinous!!!
Be Smart – Stay Healthy. 🙏☺️💙😷
for sure
LET’S UNITE IN OUR EFFORTS to make the incoming administration make the outgoing administration PAY FOR THEIR DAMNED CRIMES FOR ONCE! and this includes mcconnell, graham and the rest of trump’s criminal enablers.
i’m damned tired of the gangster GOP corrupting the functions of OUR govt. they lie, they cheat, they betray their words, they’re underhanded, opportunistic and despicable. its goddamned time they start paying for their crimes too.
ABSOLUTELY, that 🐢 Moscow Mitch MUST GO or become powerless!!!
The only good republican, _IS AN EX-REPUBLICAN_
Christine Waxler,
You’re Republican Party no longer exists. It’s the trump party now.
Cute cat.
@D Adams Your not you’re. But I entirely agree.
@D Adams Really your Trump PARTY will be very small.
Usually it is the other way around. Most republicans are ex-democrats.
#PompeoForPrison2024
Why not stat??
Pompeo 2024
#PompeoForPrison2021
#DisbarBarr2021
*—If you could reason with a Trump supporter, they wouldn’t be Trump supporters—*
@TC TC hahahahaa! yeah it was the russians
@IRONS lmao I said FAILURES … and apparently you aren’t paying attention… I listed Joe’s
@immortal scurds sorry it upsets you but the republicans have become the biggest crybabies IN HISTORY… easily worse than dems in 16
@immortal scurds lmao you didn’t cite that right wing looney source of yours though…
… man, ain’t that the truth! never let it be said a trump cultist ever turned down the opportunity to help spread a good trump lie. they just keep right on spreading lies regardless of the evidence to the contrary. truth, honesty and integrity mean nothing to these sad, delusional people.
LET’S UNITE IN OUR EFFORTS to make the incoming administration make the outgoing administration PAY FOR THEIR DAMNED CRIMES FOR ONCE! and this includes mcconnell, graham and the rest of trump’s criminal enablers.
i’m damned tired of the gangster GOP corrupting the functions of OUR govt. they lie, they cheat, they betray their words, they’re underhanded, opportunistic and despicable. its goddamned time they start paying for their crimes too.
Government is of, for and by the people…
Not of, for and by the corporation
Not anymore
Then why are all the corporations funding the Democrats now? Why are you watching corporate media? Why is Amazon and Walmart making record profits during COVID while small businesses are forced to close? Why is Biden filling his cabinet with corporate shills? The Democrats are the new Republicans of old and vice versa.
Sh*t I can’t tell
Truman said “The buck stops here.”
The buck doesn’t stop anywhere near Donald Trump.
I sure hope so noone sbould beleive anything. That comes out of trumps mouth
Lots of bucks stopped near Donald, and his family.
My African American family worked for Truman
As a under writer and in the GSA
America is a good Country with good people
💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙
Yes we are loving caring people but the ugly is only for the tip top to now about any country with power gets use to bulling and they all will the only thing is got to weigh out the ugly when china because #1 just think what they will do
Biden with his experience could be the best President America ever had. He has to be to deal with the mess Trump has left.
@Russ Bow This is far deeper then that and if the Republicans keep the SENATE Mitch will make it almost impossible to be properly dealt with look at how the stimulus package is going.
@Mae Gary Do you have any idea what is in the house bill?
Does Joe tell you Mitch should bring it to the floor?
Do you remember anything about Harry Reid?
@IRONS Trump is a global joke. I follow him on Twitter for entertainment but he is no President.
@Kwarkool china biden is a joke 47 years in washington and did nothing……..
@IRONS and where is your evidence
How about this message?
AMERICA IS DYING BECAUSE OF REPUBLICANS.
@IRONS you mean the way #diaperdon namecalls?! He’s 74 years old 💩eater.
Deanne Albrecht,
True enough. Republicans tried to sell out the country to a dictator wannabe. They’ve forever given up any claim to the moral high ground.
@IRONS and how many deaths on TRUMP’S term in office.
@Colleen Dobbyn what do you mean like wars…
LET’S UNITE IN OUR EFFORTS to make the incoming administration make the outgoing administration PAY FOR THEIR DAMNED CRIMES FOR ONCE! and this includes mcconnell, graham and the rest of trump’s criminal enablers.
i’m damned tired of the gangster GOP corrupting the functions of OUR govt. they lie, they cheat, they betray their words, they’re underhanded, opportunistic and despicable. its goddamned time they start paying for their crimes too.
Moscow Mitch is the Devil !!!!!
It really sad that most Republicans call themselves Christians..
rkkty 69 : Then Pelosi must be his sister.
@Oxford Hall Not sad, just a reflection of not only Christians, but all religions
Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.
Nelson Mandela
Is that why it’s so hard to get a good education in America.
In tRUMP’s case, a mind is a terrible thing, especially since he’s a smooth brained moron anyway
@Mae Gary in america your education depends on your zip code. As long as schools are funded by real estates taxes the schools will suffer big differences. Why is it that a PhD is different from one university to another, well if you want education for all change all the rules benifiting the wealthiest.
@T. D. Boschee It’s like you’ve been reading my mind . For the past few days I’ve been reading studies on ‘smooth brain ‘. Trump fits the biology to a T .
@Jeannine DeRoma .. Are you British or from Europe ?
Where has Mike “the fly” Pence been? LOL
As a Christian I am so glad that he will no longer have a platform to spread , hate and discrimination. Mr Pence – should be on his knees asking God for forgiveness and misleading people .
Destroying all evidence of their crimes. Can’t you see the smoke from the incinerator 😂?
@Oxford Hall I agree with you.
Pence is scared of frump so he’s hiding until January 20th.
Pence went back to his old gig as a suit-wearing child mannequin in a GAP Kids store.
Mitch McConnell helped make Trump,McConnell needs to go away to,there should be a law about how many years you can serve,an he is way past his time
Harry Reid?
If the Republicans lose the Senate, they won’t need to blame someone that someone will be Mitch McConnell
He might not become minority leader
RELATIONSHIPS WITH REAL ETHICS AND REAL INTEGRITY MAKE A HUGE DIFFERENCE FOR ALL OF HUMANITY AND EARTH.
Why do you feel the need to yell to get your point across
Nothing in my lifetime will be as difficult as the last four years.
So sorry, good luck.
KO McG : So what has changed in your life over the last 4yrs ?
Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.
Nelson Mandela
Trump should say ‘ You’re fired’ —-to himself.