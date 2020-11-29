Patriotic pooch salutes the flag | Militarykind

Rolling over is child's play! This airman's dog knows how to salute the flag! 🇺🇸

U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Alex Bandin Gordy has an incredibly well-trained dog that can salute the American flag.

