Funny how physically attacking Congress to prevent it from performing its duties is “legitimate political discourse” but holding people accountable for it is not…. pure GOP nonsense
@Deluxe Reverb they’re the majority, no matter what donny says. He’s trying to push another big lie, what a goof.
Well said
CNN calling someone else a ‘cult’, what a JOKE!!!!
@Johney Bwrumbrlyk no, the ones following donny are a cult
They are desperate and resorting to any means necessary – cheating, lying, confusing, projecting – anything to regain control before the “brown” people take over forever. This is desperation.
*While we may disagree on MANY issues, I can’t say “Thank You” enough to Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger. Not only for standing up for what is RIGHT, but for also standing up to a weak narcissistic sociopath who tried to undermine the will of the American People.👏🏼🇺🇸*
And most cannot say thank you enough to Sinema and Manchin.
Totally agree with you.
U must watch CNN ???
Mitt Romney tweeted:
“Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost.” I guess the personal cost was too great for Mitt though??
Mittens Romney needs to grow a spine ! Stand up for the constitution.
Who cares what Mitt thinks while strapping his dog the the station wagon roof
@Marie Garside Mitt is a member of the jellyfish party
dozzer – The Jan 6th committee you are seeing is ONLY in the US House. They tried to set it up as both House and Senate, but most of GOP Senate voted to filibuster, or against cloture. Mitt was one of six GOP Senators to vote FOR the commission. He is the ONLY US Senator, in US history, to vote to convict an impeached President of his own party (second Trump impeachment).
No one aligning themselves with Demonrats is seeking truth!
When you choose country over party, you get censured SMH…
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
I think maybe we Democrats are looking at this the wrong way. According to Trump & Bannon, it would be completely legitimate for Kamala Harris to select the next president of the United States…
Just kidding. I’m not a POS Fascist like today’s GOP.
@Lilian Fowler Why Democrat? Just curious. I mean they push a vaccine that doesn’t even work and are censoring people who don’t agree with them. The Biden administration has violated Joe Rogans 1st Ammendment. Psaki called for censorship and Spotify gave it. It’s insane.
@Johney Bwrumbrlyk You know who calls you a cult? Psychology Today, in an article that preceded Trump’s presidency by 4 years! (that means it came BEFORE his presidency, so it wasn’t Psychology Today trying to say the president is a cult leader) It describes the characteristics of a “dangerous cult leader” (that’s the name of the article if you care to Google it). It reads like a Trump Personality Profile. Seriously. I mean, it’s Trump to a tee.
Have a nice life, cultist.
Ole Pence isn’t as rosy as that clip plays him out to be. Watch the whole speech. He was also one of the biggest “yes” man in the administration.
@jon doe we seen him do it.
@Moore Or Less No, we SAW him do it. Be better than Trump.
Dan Quayle had to tell the yes man not to do what trump ordered him to do. He tried to though, no doubt.
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
You can’t censure someone for being part of an investigation.
The “Treasonous Republican Party” does. I hope the American Voters are paying attention to the people they elected into Office & Stop Electing people who do not honor & abide in the United States Constitution!
@Sask Sun seekers You Are Correct!! This Failed un-American anti-Democratic Republican Party are Hypocrites & they’re proud of it! Look how they trampled over Justice Ginsburg’s head b4 her body got cold, elected & confirmed a Supreme Court Justice (Amy Barrett) 3 wks b4 the election when they blocked President Obama from electing a Justice saying 9mos was too close to an election. They are plain Evil & will anything to remain in Power including as we see, cheating, stealing & even treason! They will be prosecuted because those are Crimes!!!
Yes they can.
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
@Samantha Marie Freeman You’re missing the point.
Liz has always shown that the best way to get her to do “ANYTHING” is to tell her that she can’t do it…
SHE DOES NOT NEED THEM ! ! !
Thank you, Sir for saying that. She is not blindly following the party.
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Let’s see if Liz Cheney wins re-election before we say “she does not need them.” If my Trumpet relatives are any indication, their support of Trump is rabid and unwavering. Want to REALLY help? Donate to Liz’s campaign. 👍🏼
@Erin Thor
LIZ WILL BE OK WHETHER SHE’S REELECTED OR NOT.
THE PEOPLE IN THE STATE SHE LIVES IN ARE THE ONES THAT WILL BE IN TROUBLE … SHE STILL GAS TOO MANY IDEAS THAT AR A LITTLE TOO ALINED WITH TRUMP’S TO HELP FUND HE Campaign. BETTER HER THAN A REAL DIRT BAG THOUGH…
@Lilian Fowler
I BELIEVE THAT SHE PROVES TO THE WORLD THAT SHE PUTS THE CONSTITUTION BEFORE PARTY; AS IT SHOULD BE…
Pence just heard this week? Really? Why do we all know before him? Over a year late. I guess it’s better late than never..We need more to come forward..We need our Country back.
The Republicans are showing the entire world how little integrity and honor they have left. Cheney and Kinzinger apparently are the only ones in the House with any.
Give me a break! Trying to sugarcoat the insurrection as legitimate discourse is giving the American public diabetes.
Tremendous pressure. To stand for morals, truth and honor, integrity is what other countries have always looked to us for. It is what separates barbarism from civility. We are collapsing from within. Look around people.
You took the words right out of my mouth!
You’re right. This can of worms can only be opened from the inside. Really hoping other Rs will follow Cheney and Kinzinger’s example.
“support the Constitution” As if Trump would EVER follow or support it. He DOESN’T. EVEN. CARE.
NEVER.DID.
NEVER.WILL.
Funny coming from democrats that wipe their asses with it daily. 😂👌
Probably never read it lol well no, he can hardly read in the first place.
@Nobody Nobody That’s like the lamest comment ever. It has like zero impact. Because it’s just some idiot on the internet spouting stupidity.
You guys elected a president who bragged, on multiple occasions, about cheating on his wives, and yet Republicans try to talk about being the party of “family values.” He fired almost as many people as he hired and yet he always claimed to “hire the best.”
The only thing stupider than Trump are the people who look up to him.
About a year before the election I mentioned, here on YouTube, that I thought Trump would burn down the WH w the Constitution in it before he would concede a loss…. sadly, a lot of us were right…
I love this “reality check”…👍🥇🏆❤️
Rep Cheney and Rep. Kinzinger are true Patriots and public servants putting their country above political party and personal gain. I believed majority of Americans support and back these 2 Representatives. If the Republicans are eyeing for the next election Cheney and Kinzinger should be their standard bearer. These 2 are honorable members of congress.
Liz Cheney not so much she was against some important bills that needed to pass in the senate
The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.
George Orwell, 1984
Thank you John Avlon for standing with truth, our beloved U.S. Constitution, and our Republic, thank you!
They get my full utmost Respect. Two Great Americans. History will remember both of you.
Unlike Mike & Christie. Finally coming out a year after J6?? Unprecedented.
Sometimes it’s the little ones who save the majority. It was little David who killed the huge giant Goliath! Go Adam, God be with you. We’ll see who gets the last laugh. We’ll be waiting and watching!
Pence should have spoken out on January 7, 2021.
Part of me says “Thank goodness the Republican Party is falling apart” but the majority of me says “We can’t just assume the best is going to happen.”
Republicans who care about and fought for the Constitution and our Country need to speak out against this madness.
Semper Fi.
You’re about to see an Epic battle in the GOP. Decent Republicans will not stand still and watch tRump anointed as if he is a sitting incumbent. This is about to explode. The smart ones realize he lost by 7 million and we are now finding out about Jan 6th… so he’ll probably lose by even more. So, get the popcorn. The smart ones are about to attempt to reclaim their party from the cult.