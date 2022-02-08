40 comments

    1. I will stop wearing masks when I decide to start murdering the vulnerable. At present, I do not see the sense in that.

    @ruth depew 
      So wear your face diaper and protect yourself. Karen, in fact, wear two just incase you get within 6 feet of someone who actually understands the science.

    2. Yeah the emergency is over. The virus is only giving us a 9/11 every day or two.
      The only freedom we have is to continue maiming and killing each other with COVID if we pretend everything is A-OK now.

    @ruth depew 
      Yes 9/11 killed about 3000. You say covid kills that much every day or two..And abortions kill about 3000 per day. Let that sink in…. we’re killing each other in the name of freedom..

  15. The kids are not vaccinated yet. It makes the same amount of nonsense to remove mask mandates without some other way of preventing transmission; as it is to repeal automobile seatbelt laws.

  16. Where there’s risk, there’s choice. There’s no risk in wearing a mask, and if there is then you shouldn’t be in school, b.c you are making yourself a risk. Aka, mask mandates should continue.

