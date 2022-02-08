Two states move to end Covid-19 mask mandates in schools February 8, 2022 40 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Well it’s about time
Indeed it is. Dems know the ship is sinking.
But kids might be reminded how fresh air smells …
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Thank You Very Much and wish will hear soon from you😀
Georgia should as well. Stacy Abrams cant be bothered to wear a mask in school
If she wore a mask, she might miss a meal.
Good news!
way more than just two schools !!!
That thumbnail proves my mind is always in the gutter.
They call you dirty sanchez don’t they
@You Tube just your mom
@Kevin Sanchez ayyy
Yeah I thought it was cleavage at first glance
LOL the science of midterms.
Spot-on…and that’s a gooder!
On point!!!!
We should stop wearing masks immediately. What is the point in waiting? It makes no sense.
I will stop wearing masks when I decide to start murdering the vulnerable. At present, I do not see the sense in that.
WHITE HOUSE – ” AMERICA SOON TO HAVE HOLIDAYS CELEBRATING THE BIRTH OF COVID “
Hey, finally 2 states stopped listening to lies.
No. It’s two states caving to the pro death people like you.
End them everywhere!
End all mask requirements. Make it voluntary
So maiming and murdering our fellow citizens should be voluntary?
@ruth depew not wearing a mask does not equal to murder. Stop.
So wear your face diaper and protect yourself. Karen, in fact, wear two just incase you get within 6 feet of someone who actually understands the science.
*CNN:* “We do it for the children”
BS
I’m for masks, but these mandates (even for masks) have gone too far. Emergency is over. Freedom!!
Fax
Yeah the emergency is over. The virus is only giving us a 9/11 every day or two.
The only freedom we have is to continue maiming and killing each other with COVID if we pretend everything is A-OK now.
Yes 9/11 killed about 3000. You say covid kills that much every day or two..And abortions kill about 3000 per day. Let that sink in…. we’re killing each other in the name of freedom..
@ruth depew you work for the Chinese government
They see the polls on the hypocrite mandates lol 😂
The kids are not vaccinated yet. It makes the same amount of nonsense to remove mask mandates without some other way of preventing transmission; as it is to repeal automobile seatbelt laws.
Where there’s risk, there’s choice. There’s no risk in wearing a mask, and if there is then you shouldn’t be in school, b.c you are making yourself a risk. Aka, mask mandates should continue.