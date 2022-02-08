Skip to content
68 comments
There is no way that’s “legitimate political discourse,” and anyone who endorses that should be censured, investigated, and possibly charged with sedition and/or treason. This is my opinion.
This Republican party is a useless party. Cult party. People really need to wake up. Traitors now call themselves Patriots.
https://youtu.be/h7Y-9C6ox1Y
https://youtu.be/jFCeu5E0nXg
@AT 1984 Why are you so angry about civil rights protests by people of color? Are you a bed sheet wearer who thinks they don’t deserve equal rights and justice under the law?
What if trump is correct how do u not know if another country actually took Over America especially with everything going on do u really think that America values really
@AT 1984 What are you driveling on about Nancy on the 6th? Is it the 10,000 National Guard troops Trump lied about requesting? I heard Trump was the commander in chief but it seems he was too busy enjoying the police being attacked while eating popcorn and drinking Diet Coke….. Pence had to make the call to call up the National Guard….
@NUNYA BIZ remember when your party supported that guy despite everything you just said about him? Yeah, hypocrisy knows no bounds with you people
Quick question. How many of these Republicans are currently in office. It’s always *former* statespeople and officials that condemn Trump radicalism. Very few current office holders dare.
@Natural High done the way the oompa loompa has done? Yes. Yes it is.. Drink more kool-aid and go back to mommy’s basement..
Condemning charlatans like Trump requires political courage. Most elected Republicans have no courage of any kind.
The republican/trump cult has proven that they care more about staying in power & their crooked, illegitimate agenda like the illegitimate Supreme Court that no one can expect honor & pride in our Democratic Republic will come out on top
@D.A. Oh right. Perfect. .. trump is the republican trump cult new Jesus Christ. Don’t believe me, just look at the republican cult in Congress how they bow down to him.
@Dennis Conrad This is a very good point, but we can’t have the anti Trump primary vote spread out over a dozen options. Moderate Reps really need to get together in every district and get behind one solid, ethical option to the Trumpie. At the same time, Dems need desperately to get behind moderates in their own party to pull indis and moderate Reps to vote Dem if the alternative is a Trumpie. We need to have voices on both sides of the aisle that will actually work together and get something done to pull us out of this mire.
If that’s considered “legitimate” political discourse then Ashli Babbitt was the only one who received the “legitimate” response.
@Joe Yamaoyaji I don’t have to explain a god damn thing to you
@demdementia lol…ok
Didn’t she enlist and fight for you and your country? Then you say that about her. Says a lot about you, and says she wasted her time on the likes of you.
@Osito Rican @ least we’re in 3 branches of Government
@Bradley Brown Your words are very telling…. You don’t need to explain further because gullible sheep are very easy to spot. Better get back to the flock….
The RNC spent more time writing up the censure of Cheney and Kinzinger than they did drafting a policy platform for Trump to run on.
@Carlton Odom Exactly what was I wrong on? How many Chinese communist spies has SWALLOW slept with? Do you think that is acceptable behavior for a congressman on the intl committee? And don’t give us orange man bad.
@Variant Ways Well no but they were the ones that said it. Is that alright with you if my information is factual? I know you’re not used to hearing the truth. You can’t HANDLE the truth…
@leitha k So I take it CNN told you Fox said that…I’m presuming all your “factual” info comes from CNN…obviously…
@leitha k WHY doesn’t CNN cover world wide news anymore???
As one random on the internet said, “if Mike Pence truly believed that then he stood around while this conspiracy brewed and was attempted. He just waited to see if it would work out before coming out against it”
Wowww https://youtu.be/FSSFgWlDbJU…..
Any party that says “Vote the party line or else you’re a traitor” is ANTI-DEMOCRACY, and that should be obvious.
Notice Pence said, “I just heard this week that Trump said I could overturn the election.”
Seriously? Does he really expect us to believe he was responding in a timely matter to what we KNOW Trump was pressuring him to do BEFORE January 6th??
Pence 2024? Ugh not
I completely agree with Michael! Pence gets no credit for coming out this late in the game.
Kudos to Michael Fanone: In my book he`s a hero, a TRUE patriot and a first-rate public servant.Any normal human being can feel what he had to go through and it takes a lot of courage to face it, to relive it and to share it with the public. Thanks so much, Sir!!! Best of luck!!! Love and best wishes from across the pond.
Really scary? He should go to Portland more safe you will get killed so fast you won’t know it hit you
Fanone is crybaby oath breaker. J6 was a little peace rally. ✌
@sayulita lyfe Lol Nazis terrorist blah blah who cares that only works on soy boy leftist.
He got his mortgage paid off after his testimony
@rick erhart BLM supporters brought me a new Porsche and never knew who they were donating to 😆
Hooray, Hooray, Hooray to the 140 Republicans who condemn the censure of Cheney and Kinzinger! Are we finally seeing a light at the end of the dark tunnel in the Republican party? Keep fighting for those who are upholding their promise to protect the U.S. Constitution and our American democracy!!!
Wowww https://youtu.be/FSSFgWlDbJU…….
The current GOP crowd consider those individuals as RINOs.
I hear ya, my eyes pierced with tears when I saw that. That there are some Republicans who haven’t lost their way!!!!!
The definition of “discourse” has nothing to do with the violence those insurrectionists engaged in.
Wowww https://youtu.be/FSSFgWlDbJU……
It was more like illegitimate violent discord.
During this segment I was again thinking about why it’s so difficult to get a POTUS and VP to testify, and otherwise hold them to account, as though they were held in some exalted, almost holy esteem. Then Stephanie actually used the word “sacred”, when raising the matter of convos between P and VP. That’s a good reason the US is in its current pickle. The White House might as well be a King’s castle, given the deference bestowed upon POTUS. Take the DOJ Memo that a sitting President cannot be indicted. This American tradition of protecting the Office of the Presidency at all costs is short-sighted, even juvenile in its idiocy. Especially when after the Prez leaves office (and especially when voted out and twice impeached on top of it all) there is this reticence to accept that he’s now a regular citizen. (Actually, he is while in office, but one would never know this given the wall of absurd legal protections erected around him.)
DOJ 🙊🙈🙉
https://youtu.be/lo6ZCiUZ3Ew
I AGREE WITH YOU WHOLEHEARTEDLY!!!!!!!
I would also add, then why DID SCOTUS, deny Trump from giving ALL his documents!!!!! They said they would’ve denied him, if he was still the President!!! THEY KNOW THEIR CAUGHT!!!!!!
I knew the more information that they were privy to getting, the more the GOP in Congress INVOLVED would blow a gasket!!!! AND Trump is SO BAD at it, that he is just KEEPS GIVING THEM MORE INFORMATION however igniting and provoking more violence as well!!!!!
I’m an independent but the Republican Party is looking like it’s tearing itself apart right now
Stephanie G, re Kinzinger & Cheney censure: “They spoke to their truth”. Correction: They spoke THE truth.
@Call me the Breeze
CNN thanks you for your patronage, TROLL.
I thought the exact same thing.
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
EXACTLY!!!!!
There !!!👏👏, you FIXED it for her & the public at large 💯💯.
Spelling as well as Reading are still fundamental 👈👌.
Thank You 👌.
The ones that would really count and make a difference on this matter keep quiet in Congress and support the actions. The GOP is living in the sewers of Democracy for a while.
They *are* making a difference.
Just not a positive one.
I could never imagine that anyone would top “The Alternative Facts” as produced by Kellyanne Conway. But it just happened. The RNC has described the attack on the U.S. Capitol as “Legitimate Political Discourse”…!!!
If I had “‘legitimate’ political discourse” like this with another person, I’d be in jail for assault. The RNC needs to pull its head out of that dark place its in and quit trying to “spin” this. Its NOT going away and it CANNOT be “spun”.
@hangender I think we should do with Trump the same things the Italians did with Mussolini. If you don’t know, pick up a history book and read it. Maybe you’ll learn something.
@★عمـۦٰۦٰؖـٰ𖤓ـٰ۫ۦۦٰؖـرو★ — Please… what?
Is that orange man’s dark place that they’re spinning in?
That must hurt!
@Sweet Tater Pie @Erin Thor ok you have to your channel 🔔🌹👍
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI3OM287u3c DFYKG.JLH
I love how the GOP runs on the “law and order” party only when it’s not their Constituents.
More Republicans need to come forth and condemn the RNC, unless they wanna become the party of trumpie.
We can only empathize with what officer Fanone is still living through. We have collective trauma of that day, but this man gave his all and lived through hell. I feel your pain brother and wish you the best. God bless my fellow American. You are a True Patriot! You and your crew deserve better honors and respect than you are getting.
Phony bullshit. Nobody has Collective trauma of that day come on man grow up. This guy got roughed up and is now traumatized the rest of his life. Pathetic
Wow real manly answer to an ill country. Words of true patriotism. Denialism is not going to fix anything, but we all get our opinions.
After every condemnation of protests this party has made… Attempting to justify this act of violence as a “legitimate” means will be one more defining characteristics of their blatant hypocrisy. I am glad there are a small few of republicans that grasp the gravity of what their party is attempting to do. Although i truly wish there was more.